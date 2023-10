SP | Curaçao moet centen betalen aan ex-bondscoach: Remko Bicentini wint kort geding

WILLEMSTAD – The police are searching for 13-year-old Qurshenely Kimberly Felicia. ‘Sheny’ left her home on Shillingstraat on Tuesday afternoon and has not returned.

The Curaçao Police Force is calling on the public to be on the lookout for her.

Sheny is 1.50 meters tall, has a slender build, and was last seen wearing a red shirt with an Adidas logo. She has a brown complexion, a round face, natural brown hair, and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the police. You can do so by calling 917 or anonymously at 108.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle