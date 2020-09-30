AntilliaansDagblad | Druk op Curaçaose online gaming-industrie

Frank Lammers: De-risking groot economisch probleem

Willemstad – Kan de markt van de online kansspelen op een positieve manier bijdragen aan de economie van Curaçao?

Die vraag stelde Frank Lammers, partner van PYGG Capital Structuring Partners, onlangs in een artikel op LinkedIn, waarin hij de geschiedenis en ontwikkelingen van de Curaçaose kansspelindustrie beschrijft.

De ingrediënten zijn er wel op Curaçao, stelt Lammers, waaronder goede infrastructuur voor Sub IP Licensing, ultramoderne telecommunicatie-infrastructuur, ervaren zakelijke dienstverleners voor de IP Operators (online gaming-bedrijven) en een verbeterd regelgevingskader om de integriteit en stabiliteit van de Curaçaose gaming-industrie en de belangen van de spelers te beschermen.

Sinds vorig jaar is de Gaming Control Board (GCB) officieel belast met het toezicht op de regels voor bestrijding van witwassen en terrorismefinanciering in de online gaming-sector op Curaçao.

,,Door er zoveel mogelijk voor te zorgen dat alle kansspelen eerlijk, verantwoordelijk, competitief en zonder criminele of corrupte elementen worden uitgevoerd, kan de Curaçaose kansspelindustrie verder bijdragen aan de economie van Curaçao”, zo schrijft Lammers.

Hij noemt daarnaast diverse wetten waaraan de industrie is gebonden, onder meer op het gebied van identificatie, melding van ongebruikelijke transacties, en registratie bij de FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao). De verwachting is dat de gaming- industrie zal groeien de komende jaren, en vooral online gaming. Noord-Amerika blijft de snelstgroeiende regio.

,,Kan Curaçao zijn positie verbeteren en profiteren van het groeipotentieel van de online gamingmarkt?”, vraagt hij. ,,Zoals eerder aangegeven lijkt het erop dat de ingrediënten aanwezig zijn. (…) Bovendien ligt het eiland dicht bij een van de snelstgroeiende markten en is het als onderdeel van het Koninkrijk aangesloten bij de grootste en meest volwassen markt, Europa. En hoewel het in Nederland nog steeds illegaal is online gaming aan te bieden, zal daar binnenkort verandering in komen.”

Hij refereert daarbij aan de nieuwe wet Kansspelen op Afstand (KOA) die naar verwachting op 1 januari 2021 ingaat. Maar zelfs met veel van de noodzakelijke ingrediënten ontbreekt volgens Lammers een belangrijk onderdeel; iets dat er vroeger wel was: een solide internationale infrastructuur van betalingsverwerking.

,,Die tekortkoming is een van de hoofdoorzaken waarom veel operationele activiteiten en betalingsstromen het eiland hebben verlaten. De ‘once upon a time’ goede verbinding tussen onze regio en de internationale banken is uitgehold door ‘de-risking’ (banken die van grote groepen klanten afscheid nemen om zo het risico te verlagen dat zij, via hun internationale contacten, in de problemen kunnen komen, red.).”

Voor Caribische landen, waaronder Curaçao, is de-risking een groot economisch probleem. Uit een onderzoek in 2017 door de Caribbean Association of Banks bleek dat 21 van de 23 banken in 12 Caribische landen ten minste één ‘correspondent bank’-relatie hebben verloren. In veel delen van het Caribisch gebied hebben de meeste banken nu slechts één correspondent bank, met bovendien extreem hoge kosten.

,,Dit ‘nieuwe normaal’ wordt gekenmerkt door beperkte dienstverlening, hogere fees en beperkte toegang tot ‘wholesale finance’. Deze ontwikkeling heeft in een groot deel van de regio economische schade en reputatieschade veroorzaakt en wrijving tussen regionale regeringen en de economieën in Noord-Amerika en Europa.”

Lammers haalt Toussant Boyce van de Caribbean Development Bank aan die het heeft over het ‘nieuw normaal’ op het gebied van Caribische financiën.

,,Maar het is de vraag of het nieuwe normaal duurzaam is, en zo niet, dan zou het voor verdere economische uitdagingen in de regio kunnen zorgen, vooral als het gaat om toegang tot internationale financiering.” De regels en voorschriften voor de bestrijding van witwassen en terrorismefinanciering worden nu op grote schaal geïmplementeerd, waarbij de meeste regeringen actief zijn in de ontwikkeling van een regionaal orgaan, zoals de Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

Hoewel de dagen van ‘free wheeling’ financiële fraude (over het algemeen) voorbij zijn, geldt dat niet voor de druk die wordt veroorzaakt door derisking, aldus Lammers. Op Curaçao leidde deze druk tot discussie over de mogelijkheid om commerciële bedrijven het recht te geven toegang te krijgen tot een bankrekening wanneer er geen specifieke signalen zijn van verhoogd integriteitsrisico.

Lammers noemt tot slot de mogelijke voordelen van zogenoemde fintechs (bedrijven die technologie inzetten om financiële dienstverlening te verbeteren)

,,Caribische landen moeten ondertussen ook gaan overwegen meer gebruik te maken van fintech om de-risking deels te compenseren.”

Voordelen van fintech-bedrijven zijn – aldus een document van het IMF uit 2019, aangehaald door Lammers – onder meer: verlaging van transactie- en servicekosten alsook bevorderen van financiële inclusie; versterking van de concurrentie in de financiële sector; versterking van de groei en vermindering van de armoede in de regio door versterking van financiële inclusie, ontwikkeling en bemiddeling.

Bron: Antilliaans Dagblad

Naschrift KKC

Curacao, don’t worry be welcome!

By Frank Lammers – PYGG Capital Structuring Partners

Curaçao is a constitutional parliamentary democracy and an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Judiciary systems are integrated. The 455 km2 island has an educated multilingual population and offers a safe living and working environment. The economy is open and market driven. Foreign investors are allowed to own property and there are no restrictions with regards to repatriation of profits or invested capital.

While collaborating with the Netherlands in selective key areas and circumstances, Curacao strives to increase its self-sufficiency in a coordinated fashion. Promoting itself as ‘the best kept secret in the region’ Curacao experiences a boom in tourism and peripheral businesses. Curacao invested in a second Mega Pier for large cruise ships. And in its international Airport with excellent air connections between the Caribbean and South, Central, North America and Europe. Last but not least, Curacao has a state-of-the-art telecommunication infrastructure with 6+ sub-sea fiber cables and high tier Data-centers.

Curaçao is rated largely compliant by the OECD and offers a friendly financial climate for enterprises that focus on exports or on doing business abroad. Curacao’s business and investor friendly climate constitutes of a wide range of legal and financial benefits which include asset protection, tax incentives, privacy and investment diversification. Curacao offers a range of general incentives supporting international business and capital influx, such as IT centers, tax incentives on inward capital investment, investment allowances, expatriate exemptions on income tax, as well as so-called tax holidays for substantial investments in local start-ups. Last but not least Curacao offers a highly transparent investor permit regime.

The Curaçao Investor Permit Program

Complementary to the business benefits, Curaçao offers an Investor Permit Program for individuals and families seeking residency, privacy and asset protection in a well-connected safe living and working environment. The Curaçao investor permit is one of the permits available in the Caribbean. It consists of residency a/o citizenship programs for investments in Real Estate and Business Ventures. The Curaçao Investor Permit Program offers three options including;

A 3-year permit for investments with a minimum capital of USD 280,000;

A 5-year permit for investments with a minimum capital of USD 420,000;

Indefinite permit for investments with a minimum capital of USD 838,000.

After a period of 5 years, the investor becomes eligible for Dutch citizenship and passport provided that the investor officially lives and resides in Curaçao, adheres to the minimum investment under the investor permit program and successfully passes an acclimatization test (“inburgeringsexamen”). The latter refers to the fact that the investor shall dominate the basics of the language.

Why is the Curaçao Investor Permit so attractive?

Curaçao is strategically located between North and South America, enjoys a mature financial sector, beautiful tropical weather, solid legal system, excellent airlift and as a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Dutch citizens in Curacao have the Dutch passport which is ranked 5th most powerful passport in terms of visa-free travel. The local currency, ANG, is linked to the US$. The official ANG/US$ FX rate ranges between 1.78 and 1.82 ANG per US$.

The Curaçao investor permit:

Is supported by the local financial service sector and government; Contains standardized application requirements and guarantees that upon adequat documentation the permit is automatically released; Allows corporate transactions as proof of investment;

No alt text provided for this image

3 Ways of investment are qualified as ‘eligible investments’

Local real estate. The investment can be made by the permit candidate directly or, via his/her (local) investment vehicle.;

Shares in a local company, whereby that company has sufficient ‘local substance’.

Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX) listed Securities, listed in accordance with the Rules and Regulations of the exchange. The Issuer of the securities is a local company with sufficient local substance.

About the DCSX

The DCSX is an international Exchange for the listing and trading in both domestic- and international securities, established in 2009 in Curaçao.

The DCSX is the main board exchange in Curacao, part of the Dutch Caribbean. It is the only authorized securities exchange and licensed by the Minister of Finance, and supervised by the Central Bank of Curacao and St Maarten. The DCSX forms part of the international financial services sector of Curaçao that is well known with a longstanding reputation, dating back to the early 1930s. Having an extensive and broadly specialized professional financial services sector the launching of a securities exchange was a logic step in further enhancing the (local and) international financial services sector.

Furthermore, the DCSX is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and is since January 29, 2020, an official member of AMERCA- Asociación de Mercados de Capitales de las Américas (Association of Capital Markets of the Americas), formed by the Stock Exchanges of Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panamá and the Dominican Republic.

The DCSX has developed listing rules for the issuer tailored to the needs of the market. The emphasis lies on the disclosure of vital information in a cost and time-efficient procedure that guides the issuer through the administrative process. The DCSX ensures transparency for the investor and guarantees visibility for the issuer at all times. The listing fees of DCSX are kept highly competitive.

DCSX’ mission is to create prosperity by connecting investment opportunities to investors.

Professional guidance

Foreign companies who would like to broaden their shareholder base and entrepreneurs who consider setting up and/or taking a company public in Curaçao need professional local guidance. PYGG b.v. is Central Bank regulated Trust & Corporate Services provider specializing in the fields of capital structuring, company formation, company management, bank account opening and business licensing. For exchange listing purposes, it is required to engage a DCSX approved Listing Advisor. PYGG Corporate Finance b.v. is one of the DCSX approved listing advisors.

Investor Permit applicants and other investors need professional guidance too. In order to buy and sell securities listed on the DCSX, an investor is required to open a brokerage account with one of the DCSX approved Central Bank regulated brokers. PYGG Securities Co. b.v. is a DCSX approved broker and has a network of partners such as Transatlantic Capital Group to assist individuals and families with their investor permit application and investment(s).

Bron: LinkedIn Frank Lammers