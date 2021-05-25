DH | Police perform traffic checks in St. Eustatius

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN held scheduled traffic checks at Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg and Oranjebaaiweg in St. Eustatius, between 8:30pm and 10:45pm, on Friday, May 21.

The checks were held because noticeably more and more people drive motor vehicles without a valid driver’s licence, vehicle insurance and motor vehicle tax. Confusing or incorrect lighting was also highlighted during these checks, the police said Monday.

A total of 42 drivers were checked, with one police report issued for driving without a driver’s licence and two reports for driving in a vehicle without proof of payment of vehicle road tax.

Three drivers received a warning, respectively, for driving with a defective brake light, not having both side mirrors and for driving with an insurance policy that had expired for one day.

KPCN urged everyone to have the necessary documents in order. “Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is also strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island,” the police stated, adding that fines for traffic violations vary between US $30 and $225.

Bron: Daily Herald