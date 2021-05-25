27 C
ParadiseFM | Crowdfunding Jaanchies meer dan 10.000 Euro

De crowdfundingsactie voor restaurant Jaanchies heeft nu al meer dan 10.000 euro opgebracht. Het doel van de fundraising is om 50.000 euro op te halen. De GoFundMe-pagina...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
Extra | Journaal 25 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Brandbrief aan formateur: Chong mag geen minister worden

In een niet mis te verstane brief aan formateur Peterson openen oud-werknemers van CBA Television de aanval op kandidaat-minister Ramoncito Chong. Hun boodschap is duidelijk: “Met een...
Nu.cw | Ook project warme maaltijden in handen van SOAW

Het ministerie van SOAW gaat ook het warme maaltijdenproject van het Rode Kruis Curaçao voortzetten. Per 1 mei kwam het voedselhulpprogramma van het Rode Kruis in handen...
PBC | PCR test blijft verplicht tussen Curacao en Bonaire

Persbureau Curacao Een negatieve PCR test blijft nodig als je tussen Curaçao en Bonaire wil reizen en vice versa. Dat laat het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire weten. Reizigers van Curaçao...
DH | Police perform traffic checks in St. Eustatius

KPCN urged everyone to have the necessary documents in order.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN held scheduled traffic checks at Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg and Oranjebaaiweg in St. Eustatius, between 8:30pm and 10:45pm, on Friday, May 21.

The checks were held because noticeably more and more people drive motor vehicles without a valid driver’s licence, vehicle insurance and motor vehicle tax. Confusing or incorrect lighting was also highlighted during these checks, the police said Monday.

A total of 42 drivers were checked, with one police report issued for driving without a driver’s licence and two reports for driving in a vehicle without proof of payment of vehicle road tax.

Three drivers received a warning, respectively, for driving with a defective brake light, not having both side mirrors and for driving with an insurance policy that had expired for one day.

KPCN urged everyone to have the necessary documents in order. “Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is also strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island,” the police stated, adding that fines for traffic violations vary between US $30 and $225.

Bron: Daily Herald

Ingezonden | Brief aan formateur Chester Peterson
ParadiseFM | Marineschip Zr. Ms. Holland komt morgen aan

