27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 25 mei 2021 05:30
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Monday, May 24, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 24 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | VBC roept op tot snelle afronding screening kandidaat-ministers

De situatie op Curaçao vraagt om een spoedige afronding van het formatieproces van het nieuwe kabinet, zegt de Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao (VBC). “Er moeten snel besluiten vallen....
5

DolfijnFM | Ruim 60.600 personen voor tweede vaccinatie

Er zijn tot vanochtend 10.00 uur 82.499 personen gevaccineerd. Ruim 60.600 personen hebben hun tweede vaccinatie gehaald. Er wachten nog 1996 personen op hun eerste prik. Een...
0

DolfijnFM | Nederlandse militairen oefenen zonder vergunningen op Curaçao

Het militair oefen- en schietterrein op Wacawa wordt door Defensie illegaal gebruikt. Dat meldt Follow de Money op basis van eigen onderzoek. De voormalige plantage is beschermd natuurgebied,...
2

DolfijnFM | Jaanchie’s op Westpunt dreigt failliet te gaan

Een Curaçaoënaar uit Rotterdam is een Gofundme-crowdfunding begonnen om het oudste restaurant van Curaçao van de ondergang te redden. 50.000 euro is het streefbedrag. Restaurant Jaanchie’s op Westpunt...
3
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Coronavirus spike leads to early closure of businesses

HomeMediaSXM-Daily HeraldDH | Coronavirus spike leads to early closure of businesses
0
0 reacties

The early closure of nightlife businesses was ordered in light of the recent sharp increase in the number of infections with the coronavirus.

PHILIPSBURG–In light of the recent rapid increase in the number of infections with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has decided to bring forward the closing times of publicly accessible locations to 11:00pm, starting from Sunday, May 23.

According to the ministerial decision, which was issued on Friday, May 21, bars, night clubs, dancings, restaurants, hotel bars and venues for meetings, events and parties, are prohibited to open between 11:00pm and 6:00am.

The prohibition does not apply to hotels and lodgings, as far as their own guests and staff are concerned and the grounds and buildings of the airport and seaport.

The early closure of nightlife businesses was ordered in light of the recent sharp increase in the number of infections with the coronavirus.

The number of active cases rose in a short period of time from 15 active cases on April 28, 2021, to 49 cases on May 18, 2021, with a rapid increase to 82 active cases on May 21, 2021, the VSA Ministry stated Friday.

To control the number of infections and to prevent a further increase, it was considered desirable in the interests of business activity and the economy of St. Maarten to bring forward the closing times to 11:00 pm.

“Targeted intervention in the event of a rapid increase in the number of active cases is important, Also, in view of the prevention of a possible third wave, it is necessary to take appropriate measures,” the VSA ministry said.

In addition, a negative change in the international ranking in order to be able to travel to St. Maarten must be prevented.

Depending on the COVID-19 developments, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) can make a decision to deviate from the closing times mentioned in these regulations.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldGezondheidSint MaartenToerismesector
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikelNu.cw | Overname Isla-raffinaderij stapje dichterbij
Volgend artikelNTR | Einde in zicht voor oudste restaurant op Curaçao: Jaanchies

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
 

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 