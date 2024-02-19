30 C
Willemstad
woensdag 21 februari 2024
LB | Aruba vanaf nu belastingparadijs af

Door Alexander Bakker | De Limburger Aruba is gisteren door de Europese Unie van de 'grijze lijst' met belastingparadijzen gehaald. Curaçao staat er nog wel op. Dat land...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 21, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 20 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Telegraaf | Brussel haalt Aruba van ’grijze lijst’ belastingparadijzen, huiswerk Curaçao

Brussel - Aruba is dinsdag door de Europese Unie van de ’grijze lijst’ met belastingparadijzen gehaald. Curaçao staat er nog wel op. Twee keer per jaar maakt de...
1

FTM | Nederlandse boekhouder is kroongetuige in smeergeldaffaire bij grootste oliehandelaar ter wereld

Follow The Money.nl | Lukas Kotkamp Een Nederlandse boekhouder speelt als getuige een belangrijke rol in een smeergeldproces rond een van ’s werelds grootste handelaren in olie en...
2

FD | Rechter Haags gerechtshof geschorst na valse ondertekening in 43 vonnissen

Bas Mos | Financieel Dagblad Een leidinggevende rechter aan het gerechtshof in Den Haag is op non-actief gesteld omdat hij de afgelopen twee jaar valse informatie in tientallen...
3
DH | Attorney pleads for protection of mental health patients’ rights

0
PHILIPSBURG–Criminal lawyer and former dean of the Bar Association of St. Maarten Geert Hatzmann urges the Court of St. Maarten for a legal review of mental health patients’ deprivation of liberty.

While the police interrogate suspects in the presence of a lawyer and the examining magistrate reviews arrests, the rights of patients must also be protected, Hatzmann argues.

He sent an urgent letter to St. Maarten Court vice-president Gert-Jan Wouters on Friday concerning “the plight of the legal position of allegedly insane people” who are admitted to the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) clinic in Cay Hill. These patients, the attorney concluded, are in fact completely without rights.

“People are often held in the clinic against their will for weeks without a judge being involved to assess whether this deprivation of liberty is really meaningful and proportionate; in short, whether it is absolutely necessary,” Hatzmann said.

As a criminal lawyer, the lack of legal review strikes Hatzmann as shocking. “I am used to the fact that when someone is detained by authorities, a judge is present within three days who must assess whether that detention was initially lawful and whether that detention is still necessary after three days or whether this is disproportionate and therefore unlawful. But alleged mental patients are in a completely different league than alleged murderers, robbers and rapists.”

Alleged mental patients do not enjoy the protection of the strict rules of the Criminal Procedure Code. They fall under the regime of the National Ordinance regulating the supervision of the insane. “This regulation is completely archaic – it dates from 1921 and is therefore already 103 years old! – and does not do justice to current social views on the rights and legal position of patients and alleged patients,” Hatzmann concluded. “In fact, this is not regulated at all. In this National Ordinance, a person classified as insane is merely an object that poses a danger, which danger must be curbed.”

This is a very undesirable but also unsafe situation, he said, referring to the death on August 25, 2020, of 42-year-old Caulette Julien in the MHF isolation cell in Cay Hill. At the time of her death, she had been locked up in that solitary cell almost continuously for more than two weeks, after she had voluntarily admitted herself to MHF.

There is also the case of Lance Thomas, who died in July 2021 in a cell at the police station in Philipsburg, where he stayed on the orders of MHF, not on suspicion of any criminal offence. A few months after Thomas’ death, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that a criminal investigation into his death had been opened and that individuals had been identified as suspects. To this day, it is not clear what the status of the investigation is.

The core of the matter, Hatzmann concluded, is that MHF does not seem to want to learn from the calamities of recent years and still very lightly locks people up against their will for a long time (sometimes even in an isolation cell for at least days) and also forcibly administers medication to them. “MHF believes it can play God, and I would also like to note that the Prosecution Service and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor VSA, which are both required to exercise supervision, do not hinder them from doing so.”

The lawyer argues that a docket arrangement and a legality test should be introduced immediately. “The Solicitor General has informed me that work is currently underway on a new National Ordinance that will greatly improve the legal position of alleged patients. For example, these people will be assigned a lawyer (almost) immediately after their compulsory admission and the judge will have to assess whether a compulsory admission is actually necessary.”

This is great news for the future, Hatzmann said. “To be honest, I don’t buy anything for that. When I arrived in St. Maarten in 2007, I already heard that there were plans for a new detention centre. I don’t have to explain to you what became of that.”

Waiting for a new law is not an option, he concluded. “In my view, a docket arrangement should be set up immediately and, just as in criminal cases, a judicial review should take place within three days and renewed reviews at regular intervals thereafter (for example in the same terms that apply with regard to pre-trial detention in criminal cases).”

According to Hatzmann, the fact that there is no legal framework for this innovation is not a problem. “If working agreements are made between the parties involved, these agreements can be regarded as customary law or judicial law.”

Moreover, Hatzmann pointed out, the current malpractice is in flagrant violation of Articles 3 and 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights ECHR and sometimes even in violation of ECHR Article 2. “That honestly seems like a much bigger problem to me!”

In August 2021, Hatzmann already pleaded for attorneys and prosecutors to be assigned to mental health cases and said it is essential that the prosecutor and the lawyer proactively consult with each other about forced admissions. “No one has all the wisdom, not even a psychiatrist. Caulette’s case demonstrates this sufficiently,” said Hatzmann, who is the legal representative of the family of the late Julien. “If the Prosecutor’s Office had been informed of this case, Caulette’s forced admission would most likely have been reversed immediately and she would most likely still be alive.”

Bron: Daily Herald

Vorig artikel
PBC | Jan Huurman blijft zich bemoeien met Curaçao
Volgend artikel
CC | Norway declines renewal of tax treaty with Curaçao

Aruba

Telegraaf | Brussel haalt Aruba van ’grijze lijst’ belastingparadijzen, huiswerk Curaçao

Brussel - Aruba is dinsdag door de Europese Unie van de ’grijze lijst’ met belastingparadijzen gehaald. Curaçao staat er nog wel op. Twee keer per jaar maakt de EU een...
1
Curaçao

FTM | Nederlandse boekhouder is kroongetuige in smeergeldaffaire bij grootste oliehandelaar ter wereld

Follow The Money.nl | Lukas Kotkamp Een Nederlandse boekhouder speelt als getuige een belangrijke rol in een smeergeldproces rond een van ’s werelds grootste handelaren in olie en gas: Vitol....
2
Nederland

FD | Rechter Haags gerechtshof geschorst na valse ondertekening in 43 vonnissen

Bas Mos | Financieel Dagblad Een leidinggevende rechter aan het gerechtshof in Den Haag is op non-actief gesteld omdat hij de afgelopen twee jaar valse informatie in tientallen uitspraken heeft...
3
Gezondheid

CC | Government initiates summary proceedings against ABVO and tax authority employees

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao government has launched summary proceedings against the ABVO union and around twenty employees of the 'bijzondere invordering' (special collection) department at the Tax Authority. This...
0
Comin' up

DH | Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance hosting second annual SXM Lagoon Festival

Overhead view of the Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance. SIMPSON BAY--The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance has announced the launch of the second annual SXM Lagoon Festival, set...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, February 19, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 19 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

NTR | ‘Dit is slecht nieuws voor Caribische schrijvers’

Eva Breukink In de keiharde, commerciële wereld van grote uitgeversconglomeraten is er één kleine uitgeverij die zich speciaal richt op Nederlandstalige schrijvers uit het Caribisch gebied: In de Knipscheer. Maar niet...
0
Curaçao

CC | Norway declines renewal of tax treaty with Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Norway has formally declined to enter negotiations with Curaçao for the creation of a new tax treaty. This decision follows Norway's announcement last year of its intention...
1
Opinies

PBC | Jan Huurman blijft zich bemoeien met Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Jan Huurman, voormalig Inspecteur Gezondheidszorg en public health arts, blijft zich intensief bemoeien met Curaçao, zelfs jaren na zijn professionele betrokkenheid bij het eiland. Zijn aanhoudende interesse en inzet...
34
Curaçao

PBC | Zoektocht naar vermiste Amerkaanse toerist gestaakt

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De zoektocht naar de 73-jarige Amerikaanse toerist bij Porto Mari is gestaakt. Donderdag raakte hij vermist nadat zijn groep in zee had gesnorkeld. Gisteren werd de...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Chauffeurs op de vuist na ongeluk: arrestatie om poging tot moord

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een verkeersongeval in Saliña liep gisteren uit de hand toen twee betrokken bestuurders eerst met elkaar op de vuist gingen en vervolgens één van hen probeerde...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Lichaam vermiste jongen na bootongeluk gevonden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het lichaam van de jongen die gisterenmiddag in het water viel in het Spaanse Water is gevonden. Dit heeft een politiewoordvoerder bevestigd. De 16-jarige jongen viel van...
1
Aruba

PBC | Daling aantal Caribische Geneeskundestudenten

Persbureau Curacao Sinds de invoering van de decentrale selectie bij geneeskunde- en vervolgopleidingen is er een duidelijke daling te zien in het aantal toegelaten Caribische studenten. Deze trend is ook...
3
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Eigenmoord

Terwijl we afgelopen week in ons land vooral bezig waren met de zo herkenbare troela van de BBB die haar truitje andersom en binnenstebuiten droeg. En natuurlijk met de...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Ruth Groenewoud

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat Ruth Groenewoud. Ruth startte...
0
Curaçao

CC | Expectation of growth up to 27.8 percent of Curaçao’s gross domestic product

WILLEMSTAD - The gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 27.8 percent between 2020 and 2028, according to the report 'The Curacao economy in relation to other...
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Nederlandse jongen (16) komt om na botsing boten op Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Op Curaçao is zaterdag het lichaam van een 16-jarige Nederlandse jongen gevonden. Hij viel vrijdagmiddag na een botsing tussen twee boten in het water in de binnenbaai...
11
Opinies

Column Kadushi | Transparensha!

Het lot van hoge bomen is dat ze wel eens in de volle wind komen te staan. Daar moet je als ambitieuze politicus tegen kunnen; ook als je je...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Subsidie Dierenbescherming in de wacht wegens problemen met financiële verantwoording

Met video | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) zegt dat de subsidie voor de Dierenbescherming tijdelijk on hold is gezet. De reden hiervoor...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Bouw van groot nieuw windmolenpark van start

Gisteren was de officiële start van een nieuw windmolenpark op Koraal Tabak. Daarmee zet Curaçao een belangrijke stap in de verduurzaming van haar energievoorziening. Met de aanleg van het...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Groot symposium over carnaval op 24 en 25 mei

Op 24 en 25 mei wordt er op het eiland een symposium georganiseerd over carnaval. Hierbij werken de University of Curacao en de Inter-Continental University of the Caribbean samen. ...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ministerie ontkent verlaging subsidie aan Dierenbescherming

Het Ministerie van Gezondheid heeft vandaag met verbazing gereageerd op uitlatingen van de Dierenbescherming. Die gaf gisteren in een persconferentie aan dat de subsidie is verlaagd, waardoor de organisatie...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Last Parliament passed 35 laws over its four-year term

~ Had 3 chairs, 5 factions, 5 independent MPs ~ PHILIPSBURG--The fifth Parliament of St. Maarten handled and gave the green light for 35 national ordinances over the four years...
0
Gezondheid

CC | Silvania receives a stern reprimand from the judge

WILLEMSTAD - Minister Javier Silvania of Public Health has received a stern reprimand from the judge in the case of a midwife. According to the minister, she was not...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Bon Doet 2024 is er klaar voor

Dit jaar 79 klussen geregistreerd; nu nog de vrijwilligers Kralendijk - Ngo Platform Bonaire organiseert op 15 en 16 maart aanstaande, in samenwerking met Oranje Fonds, de veertiende editie van...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Vrachtschip HFO op Aruba aangekomen

Oranjestad - Het eerste vrachtschip met ‘heavy fuel oil’ (HFO) is vanuit Venezuela aangekomen op Aruba. Energieminister Glenbert Croes (MEP) zegt dat dit het begin is ‘van het tijdperk’...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Toename overwerk politie

Rekenkamer: Overwerkuitgaven vaak onrechtmatig Willemstad - Ondanks pogingen de overwerkuren van het Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC) in te dammen door hier bijvoorbeeld een maximum aan te verbinden van 1.000 gulden...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Vijf windmolens op Koraal Tabak

Stroomkosten voor de burger kunnen daardoor verlagen Van een onzer verslaggevers Willemstad - Er worden vijf windmolens gebouwd op Koraal Tabak. Dat is deze week tijdens de groundbreaking van de werkzaamheden...
4
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Gekissebis Dierenbescherming en GMN

‘SDC krijgt dit jaar juist een hogere subsidie’ Willemstad - De met spoed ingelaste persconferentie van de Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao (SDC) op donderdagmiddag blijkt te stoelen op een misverstand. Dat geeft...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Zoektocht naar verdwenen toerist

De Kustwacht is vanochtend opnieuw uitgevaren voor een zoektocht naar een 71-jarige toerist. De cruisepassagier ging gistermiddag bij Porto Marie snorkelen, maar kwam niet meer boven water. Gistermiddag en...
0
Internationaal

Telegraaf | Financiële sloopkogel voor Donald Trump: megaboete van ruim 350 miljoen dollar voor oud-president

WASHINGTON - Het zakenimperium van Donald Trump is getroffen door een financiële sloopkogel. De oud-president moet een megaboete betalen van ruim 350 miljoen dollar wegens het frauduleus opkrikken van...
3
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, February 16, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | CRU bevestigt verkoop opgeslagen olie Bullenbaai

De verkoop van de opgeslagen producten bij Bullenbaai heeft een recordopbrengst opgeleverd voor Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU). Dat meldt het bedrijf via een persbericht. “Onlangs werd de olie die opgeslagen...
6
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Bouw windmolenpark Koraal Tabak van start

De bouw van een nieuw windmolenpark op Koraal Tabak is donderdag van start gegaan. Het gaat om in totaal vijf windturbines. Dat meldt Aqualectra in een persbericht. Het doel van...
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | KPCN deelt bekeuringen en rozen uit op Valentijnsdag

De politie op Bonaire heeft woensdag op Valentijnsdag niet alleen bekeuringen uitgedeeld, bestuurders kregen ook een roos van de autoriteiten. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland bekend (KPCN) Het...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Personeelstekort bij Luchtverkeersleiding blijft nijpend probleem

Met video | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider DC-ANSP kampt met een aanhoudend personeelstekort, mede dankzij een aanzienlijke toename van de werklast door de...
1
Gezondheid

PBC | Silvania krijgt van de rechter een stevige tik op de vingers

Met video | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister Javier Silvania van Volksgezondheid heeft een stevige tik op zijn vingers gekregen van de rechter in de zaak van een verloskundige. Die...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Zoektocht naar vermiste toerist gaat door, maar vooralsnog zonder succes

Met video | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanochtend is de zoektocht naar de man die ging snorkelen op het strand van Porto Marie en daarna vermist werd, voortgezet. Het betreft...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ministerie van Bestuur, Planning en Publieke Dienstverlening neemt mensen aan om achterstanden weg te werken

Met video | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Als reactie op de kritiek van de vakbond SAP heeft het ministerie van Bestuur, Planning en Publieke Dienstverlening aangekondigd dat het 32 mensen...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van vrijdag 16 februari 2024

Met video | Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad: ‘Geen politieke grillen‘ Klaas Knot, president van De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), benadrukte tijdens een businesslunch van de Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao (VBC) de noodzaak voor...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Detentie van voormalig Gevolmachtigde minister Aruba verlengd met acht dagen

De Arubaanse oud Gevolmachtigde minister Guilfred Besaril blijft voorlopig in detentie. Dat heeft het Openbaar Ministerie op ons buureiland gezegd. De politicus werd afgelopen dinsdag gearresteerd. Hij wordt...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Agent krijgt voorwaardelijke straf voor onbeschoft gedrag

Een politieagent die al sinds maart 2021 thuis zit, heeft ook in hoger beroep een voorwaardelijke straf opgelegd gekregen. Dat meldt de EXTRA vandaag. De man zou in 2020...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | DNB-president Klaas Knot: Curaçao heeft ondernemers met durf en daadkracht nodig

De president van De Nederlandsche Bank, Klaas Knot, sprak donderdagmiddag tijdens de jaarlijkse VBC-lunch over het belang van duurzame, groene financiën. Hij benadrukte dat deze transitie “niet alleen tijd, geld...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | McWilliam: ‘Regering-Pisas weet niet wat transparantie is’

Volgens leider van de partij MAN, Giselle McWilliam, heeft minister-president Pisas ‘heel wat uit te leggen’. Dat zei ze gistermiddag in de Amigoe. McWilliam vindt het schandalig dat de...
0
Venezuela

ParadiseFM | Venezuela stuurt mensenrechtenbureau VN het land uit na kritiek

De Venezolaanse regering wil dat een mensenrechtenbureau van de Verenigde Naties binnen 72 uur het land verlaat. Minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Yvan Gil noemt de opstelling van het bureau...
0
Curaçao

CC | New gambling law in Curaçao: Player interests at stake

WILLEMSTAD - The recently introduced Landsverordening op Kansspelen (LOK), or Gambling Ordinance, has sparked controversy in Curaçao. The Stichting Belangenbehartiging Gedupeerden Online Kansspelen (SBGOK), which advocates for the rights...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Defendant walks free before verdict in armed robbery, kidnapping case

PHILIPSBURG--Just one day after standing trial in the Court of First Instance on armed robbery and kidnapping charges, a man M.K.A. (33) was released from the Point Blanche prison...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | PG Aruba: Samen afglijden jeugd tegengaan

Oranjestad - ,,Van het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) wordt verwacht, dat het álle problemen kan oplossen, zelfs die eigenlijk niet zijn ‘core business’ betreffen.” Dat was gisteren tijdens een plechtige...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Platform voor buitenlanders

Oranjestad - Veel buitenlandse burgers die op Aruba wonen, krijgen verkeerd advies of betalen onnodig geld voor documenten om hun vergunning in handen te krijgen. Met de lancering van...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Geen politieke grillen’

DNB-topman: Centrale bank moet in alle vertrouwen werk kunnen doen Willemstad - Centrale banken, zoals die van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), kunnen hun rol om te zorgen voor financiële...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Agrilening ook op Curaçao

Willemstad - Het ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling (MEO) werkt samen met het microfinancieringsbedrijf Qredits bij het aanbieden van leningen tegen lage rente voor initiatieven in de agrarische sector. Gisteren is...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Slavernijmuseum op Java-eiland

Rutte: Dit is een van de invullingen ‘achter de komma’ Willemstad - In het adviesrapport over het Nationaal Slavernijmuseum in Amsterdam wordt voorgesteld dit museum op Java-eiland neer te zetten. Het...
0
Curaçao

NOS | Man agressief tijdens vlucht naar Curaçao, toestel wijkt uit naar Azoren

Vliegmaatschappij TUI heeft gisteren een tussenlanding moeten maken op de Azoren vanwege een agressieve passagier. Een man uit Curaçao viel bemanningsleden lastig, beledigde passagiers en veroorzaakte volgens een lokale...
15
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | TUI-vlucht naar Curaçao wijkt uit om agressieve passagier

DEN HAAG - Een vlucht van TUI onderweg van Amsterdam naar Curaçao heeft woensdag een tussenstop moeten maken op het eiland Terceira in de Azoren. De reden was een incident...
11
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Twee nieuwe ambulances voor FKAK

Fundashon Kuido di Ambulans Kòrsou (FKAK) krijgt er twee nieuwe ambulances bij. Eén van de ambulances is een speciale ziekenwagen van het merk Iveco, die bij onweer door waterplassen...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Sociale patrouilles door Willemstad als onderdeel van eindfase korporaalsopleiding

Curaçaose militairen in opleiding lopen woensdag sociale patrouilles door Willemstad. Deze en volgende week zullen de militairen over het gehele eiland te zien zijn in het kader van de...
4
