LB | Aruba vanaf nu belastingparadijs af

WILLEMSTAD – Norway has formally declined to enter negotiations with Curaçao for the creation of a new tax treaty. This decision follows Norway’s announcement last year of its intention to terminate the existing tax treaty, leading Curaçao to make multiple unsuccessful attempts to salvage the agreement.

Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania, undertook various initiatives, including his participation in conferences hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Marrakesh. It was during these gatherings that Norway communicated its decision to discontinue tax treaties, citing a lack of adequate personnel to efficiently manage the process.

The announcement has left Minister Silvania dissatisfied with the outcome. The Finance Ministry is actively pursuing strategies to attract the international market, with a particular focus on enticing investors to consider Curaçao despite the setback in the tax treaty with Norway.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle