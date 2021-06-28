28 C
Willemstad
• maandag 28 juni 2021 22:01

Laatste reacties

- Advertentie -
HomeMediaSXM-Daily Herald

DH | 33rd COVID-19 death recorded Thursday

0 reacties

CPS is located in the Vineyard Building

 

CPS is located in the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA reported St. Maarten’s 33rd COVID-related death on Thursday, June 24.

- Advertentie -

VSA Minister Omar Ottley extended his deepest sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of the victim who passed away. He wished the family strength during this time.

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and 10 persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is now 52. The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,594.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 47 persons in home isolation. There are five patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,509. There are 74 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,186 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS has tested 33,371 persons throughout the community. CPS said that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, its will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Ottley encourages everyone who has not been vaccinated to come out to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the De Weever property in Dutch Quarter on Saturday, June 26, from 9:00am until supplies last.

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldGezondheidSint Maarten

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :
- Advertentie -

Lees ook

Radio Paradise FM

ParadiseFM | CRA wil meer versoepelingen

De Curaçao Restaurant Association is van mening dat er weer versoepelingen afgekondigd kunnen...
2
Persbureau Curacao

PBC | Sint Eustatius gaat weer open

Persbureau Curacao Sint Eustatius gaat vanaf 2 augustus de grenzen weer meer openstellen. Volledig...
0
Radio Paradise FM

ParadiseFM | 3 nieuwe coronabesmettingen in afgelopen weekend

Er zijn op Curaçao drie nieuwe corona-besmettingen geregistreerd in het afgelopen weekend. Zo...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | Weer meer versoepelingen op Bonaire

Kralendijk - Sinds afgelopen vrijdag is op Bonaire risiconiveau 1 van kracht. Zo...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘MEP klaar voor Wever-Croes II’

Oranjestad - Naast verkiezingswinnaar MEP en de tweede partij, de AVP, zullen Raiz,...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | 45 Mln euro voor rechtshandhaving CAS

Den Haag - Nederland gaat via de Landspakketten structureel een bedrag beschikbaar stellen...
0
- Advertentie -

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -
Meer van redactie curacao

ParadiseFM | CRA wil meer versoepelingen

De Curaçao Restaurant Association is van mening dat er weer versoepelingen afgekondigd kunnen worden. De laatste persconferentie was op 4 juni sindsdien zijn er nauwelijks besmettingen bij...
2

Democracy now! | Monday, June 28, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 28 juni 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Onderzoek naar bereik en informatiebehoefte burger

De overheid wil weten of de informatie die zij verspreidt ook daadwerkelijk iedereen bereikt. Daartoe laat Directie Communicatie en Voorlichting een survey houden onder burgers en bezoekers...
0

PBC | Bonevacia nieuwe Nederlands kampioen op 400 meter

Persbureau Curacao Liemarvin Bonevacia onttroonde op het NK atletiek in Breda Jochem Dobber als kampioen op de 400 meter. Bonevacia won in 44,99 en bleef daarmee net boven...
4

PBC | Bursalen krijgen geen herkansing na zakken voor rijbewijs

Persbureau Curacao Bursalen die hun rijbewijs willen halen voor vertrek naar Nederland krijgen geen tweede kans. Dat meldt het ministerie van Planning en Bestuur. 15 juni was sowieso...
0
- Advertentie -

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
Curaçao Chronicle
Curacao.nu
Leeuwarder Courant
Trouw
Volkskrant
Antilliaans Dagblad
NRC
Nu.cw
The Post Online
ANP
De Telegraaf
Extra
Algemeen Dagblad
The Daily Herald
Persbureau Curaçao
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
ParadiseFM
DolfijnFM
Amigoe
 
 
Persbureau Curaçao
Algemeen Dagblad
Volkskrant
NRC
Leeuwarder Courant
Trouw
ANP
DolfijnFM
The Daily Herald
Amigoe
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
ParadiseFM
De Telegraaf
Curacao.nu
Curaçao Chronicle
Extra
Antilliaans Dagblad
Nu.cw
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
The Post Online
 

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 