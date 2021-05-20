27 C
ParadiseFM | Opnieuw registreren voor voedselhulp

Iedereen die de afgelopen tijd via het Rode Kruis voedselhulp kreeg, moet zich opnieuw registreren bij overheid. Dat meldt het ministerie van SOAW. De organisatie rondom voedselpakketten...
PB | Knops updated on Saba goat control project

SABA—Dutch caretaker State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops expressed his full support for the goat control project during his visit to Saba on...
ParadiseFM | Tweede Kamer wil gratis PCR-coronatest voor reizigers

De Tweede Kamer in Nederland wil dat Nederlandse vakantiegangers die deze zomer naar het buitenland willen gaan en nog niet ingeënt zijn een gratis PCR-coronatest kunnen krijgen....
Extra | Journaal 20 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | OM: 5.000 Gulden voor gouden tip in zaak dood Raiza Scoop

Het Openbaar Ministerie doet opnieuw een oproep aan iedereen die informatie heeft over de zaak van de 19-jarige Raiza Scoop die in 2011 op geweldadige wijze om...
Democracy now! | Thursday, May 20, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Democracy Now!InternationaalVideos
