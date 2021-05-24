29 C
Willemstad
• maandag 24 mei 2021 13:19
Democracy now! | Monday, May 24, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.
Extra | Journaal 24 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | VBC roept op tot snelle afronding screening kandidaat-ministers

De situatie op Curaçao vraagt om een spoedige afronding van het formatieproces van het nieuwe kabinet, zegt de Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao (VBC). “Er moeten snel besluiten vallen....
DolfijnFM | Ruim 60.600 personen voor tweede vaccinatie

Er zijn tot vanochtend 10.00 uur 82.499 personen gevaccineerd. Ruim 60.600 personen hebben hun tweede vaccinatie gehaald. Er wachten nog 1996 personen op hun eerste prik. Een...
DolfijnFM | Nederlandse militairen oefenen zonder vergunningen op Curaçao

Het militair oefen- en schietterrein op Wacawa wordt door Defensie illegaal gebruikt. Dat meldt Follow de Money op basis van eigen onderzoek. De voormalige plantage is beschermd natuurgebied,...
DolfijnFM | Jaanchie’s op Westpunt dreigt failliet te gaan

Een Curaçaoënaar uit Rotterdam is een Gofundme-crowdfunding begonnen om het oudste restaurant van Curaçao van de ondergang te redden. 50.000 euro is het streefbedrag. Restaurant Jaanchie’s op Westpunt...
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

