30 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 14 mei 2021 15:45
Meer van redactie curacao

Telegraaf | ’Vakantie naar Aruba en Curaçao mag ook weer’

Yteke de Jong en Koen Nederhof AMSTERDAM - Het reisadvies voor Aruba en Curaçao gaat op geel. Dat bevestigt het Arubaanse bureau voor Toerisme. Eerder deze week werd...
0

Democracy now! | Friday, May 14, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 14 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

ParadiseFM | MFK en PNP slaan gesprek COHO af

De coalitiepartijen MFK en PNP willen niet met Knops in gesprek over het COHO. Dat zegt PNP-leider Ruthmilda Larmonie in de Amigoe. Al eerder gaf de nieuwe...
2

ParadiseFM | Laatste kans om tweede Pfizer prik te krijgen

Dit weekend is de laatste kans om een tweede Pfizer vaccinatie te krijgen. Dat kan alleen nog aanstaande zondag tussen twaalf en vijf ‘s middags bij het...
0

ParadiseFM | “Akkoord met Corc nog deze maand”

Refeneria di Korsou (RDK) en potentiële nieuwe uitbater Corc zijn er bijna uit. Ze verwachten deze maand nog tot een akkoord te komen. Dat schrijft het Antilliaans...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, May 14, 2021

HomeMediaDemocracy Now!Democracy now! | Friday, May 14, 2021
0
0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Democracy Now!InternationaalVideos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikelExtra | Journaal 14 mei 2021
Volgend artikelTelegraaf | ’Vakantie naar Aruba en Curaçao mag ook weer’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 