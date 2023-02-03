25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 4 februari 2023
Telefraaf | Oranjes beschilderen geen Chichi op Curaçao: 'Karikatuur van zwarte vrouw'

Controversieel moment uit kennismaking Amalia geschrapt | Wouter de Winther Volgens de kunstenares verbeeldt het beeld de oudste zuster uit een gezin in de traditionele familiestructuur op Curaçao.
Democracy now! | Friday, February 3, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.
Nu.cw | Pietermaai krijgt LED-verlichting

De straten van Pietermaai worden aanstaande zondag voorzien van LED-verlichting. Aqualectra zal de nieuwe lantaarns installeren tussen 8.00 uur 's ochtends en 16.00 uur 's middags.
Nu.cw | Kaasdieven opgepakt in Sambil

De politie heeft donderdag twee kaasdieven aangehouden in Sambil. De Extra meldt dat het tweetal opviel nadat ze supermarkt Carrefour verlieten.
Nu.cw | Bonaire in Ik Vertrek-uitzending

Het stel Nicole en Manuel wordt in het Nederlandse televisieprogramma Ik Vertrek gevolgd in hun emigratie naar Bonaire. Donderdag werd de eerste van de twee afleveringen uitgezonden
PBC | Chris Richards in Swim for the Roses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Komende zondag doet Chris Richards mee aan de Swim for the Roses van Zanzibar Jan Thiel naar Mambo Beach BLVD.
PBC | Fundashon Museo Tula-voorzitter Jeanne Henriquez vraagt koning de stilte te verbreken

Persbureau Curacao Willemstad – Jeanne Henriquez, voorzitter van Fundashon Museo Tula, heeft na haar toespraak vanmorgen, een persoonlijke vraag gesteld aan koning Willem-Alexander om op 1 juli 2023
CC | Last day of royal visit to Curaçao

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia got a warm welcome in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The royal visit will be given a tour of Bandabou on Friday. It is the last day of the visit of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia to Curaçao.

 

In the morning, the royal party goes to Landhuis Knip, where Tula started the slave revolt in 1795. They watch a performance about the uprising and talk to descendants of enslaved people. They will then visit Hofi Mango, a former sugar plantation that is now a nature park, where, among other things, a horticultural training has been set up. 

 

In the afternoon, the royals attend a presentation on the beach of Cas Abao by the Sea Turtle Conservation and Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) about marine protected areas and the conservation of the turtle population.

  

The visit of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia to Curaçao will be concluded on Friday evening with a Tumba concert on Brionplein.  

 

The royal family will arrive on Sint Maarten on Saturday, and next week they will also visit Sint Eustatius and Saba. 

Bron: Curacaoa Chronicle

