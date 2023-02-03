CC | Last day of royal visit to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The royal visit will be given a tour of Bandabou on Friday. It is the last day of the visit of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia to Curaçao.

In the morning, the royal party goes to Landhuis Knip, where Tula started the slave revolt in 1795. They watch a performance about the uprising and talk to descendants of enslaved people. They will then visit Hofi Mango, a former sugar plantation that is now a nature park, where, among other things, a horticultural training has been set up.

In the afternoon, the royals attend a presentation on the beach of Cas Abao by the Sea Turtle Conservation and Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) about marine protected areas and the conservation of the turtle population.

The visit of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia to Curaçao will be concluded on Friday evening with a Tumba concert on Brionplein.

The royal family will arrive on Sint Maarten on Saturday, and next week they will also visit Sint Eustatius and Saba.

Bron: Curacaoa Chronicle