CN | Curaçao.nu: masterlicenties nooit op de juiste wijze verlengd

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Uit onderzoek van Curaçao.nu blijkt dat de vijf masterlicentiehouders al 15 jaar geen geldige vergunning meer hebben omdat deze nooit op de juiste wijze...
0

Column Youp | ‘Ik wil vrede! Uit naam van de gijzelaars, de kinderen, de burgers, de bejaarden’

Een vriend van mij ging voor iets kleins naar een kliniek en kwam er veel zieker uit dan dat hij erin ging. Ik vroeg of hij in...
0

ParadiseFM | Vooropenen en stemmen tellen bij Briefstembureau Curaçao

Hoewel de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen pas op 22 november zijn, kunnen kiesgerechtigden op de eilanden al hun stem uitbrengen. Het zogenoemde Briefstembureau bij de Vertegenwoordiging op Scharloo begint...
0

ParadiseFM | Blackout door fout in beveiligingssysteem

Aqualectra weet nu zeker wat de laatste blackout heeft veroorzaakt. Het beveiligingssysteem van het elektriciteitsnet was uiteindelijk het probleem. De blackout had voorkomen kunnen worden als het...
1

ParadiseFM | Geen indexering voor APC-pensioenen

Het APC pensioenfonds moet minister Silvania teleurstellen. In tegenstelling tot de regering worden de pensioenen over 2019 en 2020 niet geïndexeerd . Volgens het ambtenarenpensioenfonds staat de financiële...
0

NTR | Sinterklaas op Bonaire, met méér Zwarte Pieten

Marit Severijnse Sinterklaas is aangekomen in de haven van Bonaire. Onder begeleiding van een brassband komt hij dit jaar met extra Zwarte Pieten van boord. Sommige pieten hebben...
0
DH | Truck accident on Bellevue RN7 caused by burst tyre

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Truck accident on Bellevue RN7 caused by burst tyre
0
The damaged wall after the truck crashed through it. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie confirmed Friday morning that the truck accident that occurred Thursday around midday on the RN7 Bellevue road, close to the Archiball Rugby Ground entrance, was caused by a burst tyre and as a result the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Described by a witness as a “large semi-trailer”, the truck crashed first through the fence and through the stone wall, landing completely on the other side on a private property. The Gendarmerie said no third parties were injured, but the condition of the driver was not known.

It required a crane to remove the damaged truck which was then taken away on another flat bed trailer, according to the witness. Tyre marks on the road suggested the truck was travelling towards Marigot.

In a later incident at the Cole Bay border in the same evening, Gendarmerie and Dutch-side police vehicles were seen at the border with lights flashing. The Gendarmerie indicated the second incident “involved the consequences of an armed robbery on the Dutch side, and an investigation is in progress.”

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenPolitie en JustitieSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Vorig artikel
AntilliaansDagblad | Samenwerken aan rechten van mensen met een beperking
Volgend artikel
CC | None of Curaçao’s ‘Master License Holders’ has a valid license

Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Blackout door fout in beveiligingssysteem

Aqualectra weet nu zeker wat de laatste blackout heeft veroorzaakt. Het beveiligingssysteem van het elektriciteitsnet was uiteindelijk het probleem. De blackout had voorkomen kunnen worden als het systeem goed...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Geen indexering voor APC-pensioenen

Het APC pensioenfonds moet minister Silvania teleurstellen. In tegenstelling tot de regering worden de pensioenen over 2019 en 2020 niet geïndexeerd . Volgens het ambtenarenpensioenfonds staat de financiële situatie dat...
0
NTR | Sinterklaas op Bonaire, met méér Zwarte Pieten

Marit Severijnse Sinterklaas is aangekomen in de haven van Bonaire. Onder begeleiding van een brassband komt hij dit jaar met extra Zwarte Pieten van boord. Sommige pieten hebben hun gezicht...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Curaçao zal LOK-vergunning intrekken als online casino illegaal beschikbaar is in Nederland

Jeffrey Noeken + Frank op de Woerd | Casinonieuws.nl Online casino’s die een vergunning krijgen op Curaçao binnen het nieuwe stelsel, mogen niet beschikbaar zijn in Nederland. Dat zegt Mario...
0
Curaçao

NRC | Hoe Abramovitsj zijn financiële imperium ongehinderd kon uitbouwen via ING

Karlijn Kuijpers, Tom Kreling, Jeroen Wester | NRC Handelsblad Internationaal onderzoek Meer dan vijftien jaar lang was ING dé huisbankier van Abramovitsj. De oer-Hollandse bank was van cruciaal belang voor...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ontslag voor Mullet Bay bestuurder op Sint Maarten

Een vertrouweling van Hushang Ansary heeft op Sint Maarten het veld moeten ruimen. Clarence Derby is ontslagen als bestuurder van een Ansary onderneming op Sint Maarten. Dat meldt de...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Batterij zet pick-up op Bonaire in vlam

Door een oververhitte batterij vatte een pick-up op Bonaire vlam. Het voertuig stond geparkeerd voor een woning aan de Kaminda Mexico. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland. De...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Waarom werd Boechi vermoord? Familie krijgt maar geen antwoord

Oscar van Dam Familieleden van de vermoorde rapper Boechi zijn opgelucht over het feit dat de rechter twee zware straffen – tot 22 jaar cel – heeft opgelegd voor moord....
0
Curaçao

CC | None of Curaçao’s ‘Master License Holders’ has a valid license

WILLEMSTAD - None of the five so-called 'master license holders' in Curaçao possesses a legitimate and therefore valid license to operate or allow the operation of online gambling sites. This...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Samenwerken aan rechten van mensen met een beperking

Kralendijk - Mensen met een beperking in Caribisch Nederland (CN) ervaren nog te vaak uitsluiting van alledaagse zaken, wat hun volledige participatie in de samenleving belemmert. Om hier de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Koloniale houding’ Nederland stoort Aruba

Oranjestad - Aruba legt de werkzaamheden voor het herdenkingsjaar slavernijverleden tot nader order stil. De ‘koloniale houding’ van Nederland op financieel-economisch gebied maakt dat Aruba de excuses van de...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Senso bijna afgerond

In totaal nu 77.734 inwoners geteld Willemstad - De volkstelling Census 2023 heeft tot nu toe een dekking (coverage) van 66 procent met een non-response van 18 procent. In totaal...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Geen indexering en geen extra uitkering’

Dekkingsgraad APC nog te laag Willemstad - Het Algemeen Pensioenfonds van Curaçao (APC) kan geen gehoor geven aan het verzoek van Financiënminister Javier Silvania (MFK) om de pensioenen te indexeren,...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Voorstel CBCS inzage Staten Girobank-rapport

Willemstad - De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft in verband met het forensisch rapport van Deloitte Nederland inzake de Girobank een voorstel gedaan aan de...
0
Curaçao

NU | Celstraffen van 22 en 20 jaar voor moord op Curaçaose rapper Boechi

De rechter op Curaçao heeft vrijdag hoge straffen opgelegd voor de moord op de dertigjarige rapper Boechi. Schutter Christopher Z. kreeg 22 jaar celstraf, terwijl medeplichtige Churendi C. 20...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, November 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

DolfijnFM | Nieuwe bezoektijden in CMC voor intensive care afdeling voor baby’s

Het Curaçao Medical Center heeft vanaf vandaag nieuwe bezoektijden voor de Intensive Care afdeling voor pasgeborenen. De aangepaste bezoektijden zorgen volgens het ziekenhuis voor meer betrokkenheid van ouders bij...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Vriendschappelijke wedstrijd Curaçao tegen El Salvador eindigt in 1-1

De voetbalwedstrijd tussen Curaçao en El Salvador is in een gelijkspel van 1-1 geëindigd. Juninho Bacuna zorgde voor een vroege voorsprong van de thuisploeg, slechts 3 minuten na het...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

ParadiseFM | Award voor Curaçaose choreograaf Gabi Christa

De Curaçaose choreograaf Gabi Christa wordt in haar woonplaats New York in het zonnetje gezet. Op 1 december ontvangt ze de Iconoclast Award van het Amerikaanse dansgezelschap The Renegade...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vandaag uitspraak in moordzaak Boechi

De rechter doet vandaag uitspraak in de moordzaak van rapper Boechi. Het OM heeft 22 jaar celstraf geëist tegen de vermoedelijke schutter Chris Z. en 19 jaar tegen Churendi...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Aantal leerlingen voor schooltransport neemt af

Het aantal leerlingen in het funderend onderwijs neemt af. In de laatste zes jaar is er zelfs een daling te zien van 20 procent. Daarom is er ook minder...
0
Curaçao

NTR | ‘Eindelijk protest op Curaçao tegen de Israëlische aanvallen’

Dulce Koopman Voor het eerst is er een demonstratie gehouden op Curaçao tegen de aanval van Israël op de Palestijnse gebieden. Een groep van zo’n 50 mensen hebben woensdagavond gedemonstreerd...
1
Curaçao

CC | Minister raises concerns over Ennia impact on Central Bank’s 2022 financial statement

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Finance of Curaçao, Javier Silvania, has expressed reservations about the approval of the Central Bank CBCS's financial statement for 2022. He cites the unresolved...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Psychiatrist Dr. Pelswijk culpable under disciplinary law, Court rules

PHILIPSBURG--The Medical Disciplinary Court concluded in a case brought by the family of a mental health patient who died in solitary confinement that psychiatrist Dr. Kitty Pelswijk did...
0
Energiesector

AntilliaansDagblad | LNG-overslag in haven verkend

Philipsburg - Een delegatie van Sint Maarten, onder leiding van de minister van Toerisme, Economische Zaken, Transport en Telecommunicatie (Teatt), Arthur Lambriex, heeft onlangs een reis naar Puerto Rico...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Zon goed voor 20 procent energiebehoefte

Kralendijk - Het zonnepark op Bonaire is inmiddels volop in gebruik en een integraal onderdeel van Bonaires energievoorziening. Het zonnepark wekt momenteel gemiddeld 5.3 megawatt op, wat overeenkomt met...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Footvolley Curaçao op NL-tv

CTB zet Curaçao met deze exposure op de kaart Willemstad - Life After Football Curaçao Footvolley 2023 wordt zes weken lang uitgezonden op de Nederlandse televisie. Het programma wordt geproduceerd...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Grote afname leerlingen’

Minister laat schoolvervoer bij ABC Busbedrijf Willemstad - Het aantal leerlingen in het funderend onderwijs (fo) is in de laatste zes jaar afgenomen van 15.979 naar 12.757 leerlingen, oftewel met...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MVO meer dan een trend

Maatschappelijk verantwoord ondernemen gepromoot Willemstad - De organisatie I Am heeft het programma en competitie ‘I am the butterfly’ afgerond met een seminar over maatschappelijk verantwoord ondernemen (MVO) dat volgens...
0
Internationaal

Telegraaf | Biden tegen Netanyahu: twee-statenoplossing enige antwoord, bezetting Gaza vergissing

De Amerikaanse president Joe Biden heeft duidelijk gemaakt aan de Israëlische premier Netanyahu dat een twee-statenoplossing het enige antwoord is op het conflict tussen Israël en de Palestijnen. Dat...
9
Curaçao

PBC | Geen van de ‘masterlicentiehouders’ op Curaçao heeft een geldige vergunning

Persbureau Curacao | Dick Drayer   WILLEMSTAD – Geen van de vijf zogenoemde ‘masterlicentiehouders’ op Curaçao hebben een wettige en daarmee geldige vergunning om online gambling sites te mogen exploiteren dan...
5
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Tania Kross sleept Harper’s Bazaars Woman of the Year Oeuvre Award in de wacht

Tania Kross heeft gisteren de Harper’s Bazaars Woman of the Year Oeuvre Award in de wacht gesleept. Kross krijgt de prijs voor haar invloedrijke internationale zangcarrière en vanwege de...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Amerikaanse cruisetoerist overleden na het snorkelen

Een 70-jarige Amerikaanse cruisetoerist is gisteren overleden nadat hij is gaan snorkelen met een groep op Bonaire. De man werd plotseling ziek en is onmiddellijk met een boot...
0
Bonaire

DolfijnFM | Twee bemanningsleden van vastgelopen schip gered

Een boot met twee bemanningsleden liep dinsdagavond vast bij Lac Baai op Bonaire. De kapitein sloeg zelf alarm en stuurde een melding naar het Maritiem Operatiecentrum. Volgens de kapitein...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Belastingdiensten ontmoeten elkaar in het kader van voormalig COHO, nu TWO

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Belastingdiensten van Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten en Caribisch Nederland zijn bij elkaar gekomen voor kennisuitwisseling in een werkseminar onder aanvoering van de Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie TWO, het...
0
Detail en groothandel

PBC | Coca-Cola Caribisch gebied beloofd te gaan voor duurzaamheid en welvaart

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Coca-Cola in het Caribisch gebied, samen met Coca-Cola op Curaçao, belooft haar productieproces te verduurzamen. Het bedrijf noemt dat zelf The Caribbean Pledge en houdt onder...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Bezetting kleine accommodatie in oktober op 58 procent

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De totale bezettingscijfers voor accommodaties in de groep alternatieve accommodaties op Curaçao bedroegen in oktober 58 procent. Dit is een daling ten opzichte van de bezetting...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Werkstraf geëist voor dubbel fataal ongeval

Het OM heeft een werkstraf geëist in het dubbel dodelijke verkeersongeval van augustus vorig jaar. Namelijk 240 uur. Ook eist het OM een rijverbod van 2 jaar voor de...
8
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Trio aangehouden voor poging tot moord

De drie mannen die eerder dit jaar een gewapende overval probeerden te plegen op een koppel, zijn gisteren aangehouden. Het incident vond plaats in augustus. Het trio verraste het...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Giselle Mc William lijsttrekker combinatielijst MAN-PIN

Om politieke versplintering tegen te gaan bundelen de politieke partijen MAN en PIN de krachten. De combinatie zal de verkiezingen van 2025 ingaan met één verkiezingsprogramma, één kandidatenlijst, één...
14
Detail en groothandel

ParadiseFM | Drugs, wapens en besmette paprika’s op Venezolaans barkje

De douane heeft gisteren een bijzondere vondst gedaan op een Venezolaans barkje. Naast de lading houtskool vonden de douaniers ook drugs, wapens en munitie aan boord van de Expomar....
1
Algemeen nieuws

Luchtvaartnieuws | Curaçao ongekend populair in de winter: 21 procent meer vliegcapaciteit

Curaçao Airport ziet een flinke stijging van de stoelcapaciteit in de winter. Gemiddeld stijgt die met 21 procent ten opzichte van vorig jaar. Dat is vooral te danken aan...
6
Curaçao

NTR | Brandstichting bij populair park Marie Pampoen, ‘Wie doet nou zoiets?’

Dulce Koopman Bij een van de meest geliefde recreatieplekken op Curaçao is er brandgesticht: verschillende palapas zijn afgebrand. Wijkbewoners, recreanten en toeristen reageren geschokt. Het vrij recent gebouwde recreatiepark aan...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao faces setback as new gambling law experiences delays

WILLEMSTAD – Despite the eagerly awaited new gambling law in Curaçao, intended to serve as the foundation for the recently introduced licensing portal, the legislation is encountering unexpected delays....
0
Energiesector

DH | MP Emmanuel: GEBE is in dire financial straits, accounts in red

PHILIPSBURG--Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel said on Wednesday that the financial situation at utilities company GEBE is “scarier than anyone has been told,” with its accounts in...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Mandatering tijdelijk bij eilandsecretaris Bonaire

Kralendijk - Het bestuurscollege (BC) van Bonaire heeft besloten om de mandaatregeling integraal te herzien. In de tussentijd wordt de mandatering tijdelijk bij eilandsecretaris Christopher Frans neergelegd. Mandaat is de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Waterpeil Bubaliplas kritiek

Oranjestad - De maximum capaciteit van de Bubaliplas is bereikt. Meer regenwater kan het gebied niet aan, de kans op overstromingen is aanwezig. De regering spreekt van een noodsituatie...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Confrontatie met CBCS

Silvania weigert jaarrekening 2022 vast te stellen zolang Ennia niet is opgelost Willemstad - Als het aan de minister van Financiën van Curaçao ligt, kan de jaarrekening 2022 van de...
4
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Honderd accounts aangemaakt bij Curaçao Gaming Control Board

Nieuwe vergunningenportaal voor online gamingbedrijven Willemstad - In de afgelopen twee weken hebben bijna honderd (internationale) online gokbedrijven een account aangemaakt in de portal van Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB)...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MAN-PIN met één lijst en leider

‘Samenwerking om verdeeldheid te voorkomen’ Willemstad - De partij MAN en buitenparlementaire partij PIN zullen voorlopig onafhankelijke juridische entiteiten blijven met hun eigen structuur en leiderschap, maar de MAN-PIN-combinatie zal...
4
Algemeen nieuws

ToM | Curaçao’s game-changing GCB portal comes swinging out of the gate

Times of Malta | A revolutionary platform that marks a turning point in Curaçao’s jurisdictional landscape - by Javier Silvania I am delighted to be here in Malta for SiGMA’s record-breaking...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Derde black-out binnen een jaar

Curaçao heeft gisteren de derde volledige black-out van het jaar gehad. Rond 14.00 uur viel over het hele eiland de stroom uit vanwege kortsluiting in een kabel. Op sociale...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Meerdere pakketten drugs in Shete Boka gevonden

De politie heeft gisterochtend een grote hoeveelheid drugs in Shete Boka gevonden. De autoriteiten deden een inspectie in het natuurpark en vonden iets dat op het eerste gezicht leek...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Palapa’s in Marie Pampoen verwoest door aangestoken brand

Met video | Persbureau Curacao Een groot aantal palapa’s in het recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen is gisteren afgebrand. De brandweer zegt dat de brand is aangestoken. Het recreatiegebied bestaat uit een...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe Kansspelwet niet klaar, toch doet Curaçao alsof alles vandaag gereed is

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De langverwachte nieuwe kansspelwet van Curaçao, die de basis zou vormen voor de recent gelanceerde vergunningenportal, ondervindt nog steeds vertraging. Ondanks de eerdere aankondiging dat gokbedrijven...
1
