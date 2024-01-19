27 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 20 januari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 19 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen officiersopleiding der mariniers in Nederland

Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen momenteel een officiersopleiding in Nederland. Het gaat om de Praktische Opleiding der Mariniers (POTOM). Dat maakt Defensie Caribisch gebied bekend. De aspirantofficieren hebben tot...
0

Nu.cw | Werkgevers krijgen boete bij te laat indienen verzamelloonstaat

Voor het te laat indienen van de verzamelloonstaat door werkgevers, wordt een boete opgelegd. De boete voor het te laat indienen van de verzamelloonstaat bedraagt 5.000 gulden...
0

Nu.cw | Verdachten voor moord Peter R. de Vries hadden ook plannen voor ontvoering Mark Rutte

De groep verantwoordelijk voor de moord op Peter R. de Vries op 6 juli 2021 had ook plannen om minister-president Mark Rutte (VVD) te ontvoeren, meldt Het...
0

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Churmer Bomba

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat Churmer Bomba:...
0

CC | Consumer interests Curaçao: “Motorists should have full access to accident reports”

WILLEMSTAD - Motorists and other road users involved in accidents in Curaçao should have full access to the damage reports prepared by Forensys, says the Consumer Interests...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Six parties drop in votes after recount, seat allocation, MPs-elect remain same

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Six parties drop in votes after recount, seat allocation, MPs-elect...
0
0 reacties

~ New Parliament to sit Feb. 10 ~

Persbureau Curacao
PHILIPSBURG–Six of the eight political parties that contested the January 11 parliamentary elections dropped in votes after a total recount conducted by the Central Voting Bureau.

However, the overall seat allocation and Members of Parliament (MPs)-elect remain unchanged.

Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) and Empire Culture Empowerment were the only political parties that ended up with more votes after the recount. ECE was up by one vote and URSM by eight.

page3b172eCentral Voting Bureau Chairperson Nathalie Tackling providing the final votes.After two-and-a-half days of vigorously recounting every single vote cast in the elections, Central Voting Bureau Chairperson Nathalie Tackling on Thursday announced the official final results on Thursday. According to the final results, a total of 14,443 valid votes were cast. The total voter turnout is 14,678.

Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) received 1,481 valid votes, seven votes fewer than the 1,488 votes received in the preliminary results.

ECE received 292 valid votes, one vote more than the 291 announced in the preliminary results.

United People’s (UP) party received 2,814 valid votes, 23 votes fewer than the 2,837 received during the preliminary count.

Party for Progress (PFP) received 1,717 valid votes, four votes fewer than the 1,721 received during the preliminary count.

United St Maarten Party (US Party) obtained 686 valid votes, three votes fewer than the 689 received during the preliminary announcement.

URSM had 2,028 valid votes, eight votes more than the 2,020 received during the preliminary count.

National Alliance (NA) obtained 3,455 valid votes, 13 votes less than the 3,468 votes received during the preliminary results.

And Democratic Party (DP) received 1,970 votes, six votes less than the 1,976 votes received during the preliminary count.

Seat allocation

Based on the final results, the NOW party remains with two seats; UP 3 seats; PFP two seats; URSM two seats; NA four seats; and DP two seats.

The MPs-elect also remain unchanged. The 15 MPs-elect are from the NOW party Christophe Emmanuel (453 votes) and Kevin Maingrette (248 votes); from the UP party Omar Ottley (774 votes), Akeem Arrindell (353 votes) and Francisco Lacroes (312 votes); from PFP Ludmila de Weever (569 votes) and Melissa Gumbs (462 votes); from URSM Dr. Luc Mercelina (702 votes) and Sjamira Roseburg (247 votes); from NA Egbert Doran (538 votes), Silveria Jacobs (467 votes),

Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin (406 votes) and Ardwell Irion (332 votes); and from DP Sarah Wescot-Williams (498 votes) and Grisha Heyliger-Marten (423 votes).

Why a total recount

Tackling, who announced the results at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, said the total recount was conducted based on the Central Voting Bureau’s own internal investigation on the minutes received from the polling stations along with tally lists coupled with the objections raised by various political parties.

The decision to do the complete recount across all polling stations was to demonstrate full transparency in the election process and do away with any doubts about the way things happened. The bureau began the counting on Tuesday and continued into Thursday, starting at 10:00am on some days and going until midnight and later on some.

Meeting with candidates

Tackling said the individuals who have been elected will receive a letter from the Central Voting Bureau and it will be up to the candidate to accept their seat in parliament. An administrative process will then start to ensure that a new Parliament takes office by February 10, when the term of the sitting parliament ends. She said all the MPs-elect can expect to get letters today. “We would like to try to have a meeting tomorrow [Friday – Ed.] afternoon to brief you on what the following steps will be and streamline the process to get everything done in time for the new term,” she said.

She said there are many moving parts that go into organising an election. The Bureau will evaluate the entire election process from Nomination Day (postulation day) to swearing-in of the new parliament, as the Bureau takes the process seriously. She said queries had been received regarding the length of time it took the preliminary results to be announced on election night and the reasons for this. “We will look into all of these and we will see how we can make improvements for the next election,” she assured.

The 66% voter turnout is higher than the last election and she looks forward to it being even higher in coming elections, as it makes the work of everyone who is part of the apparatus of democracy worth so much more when the population casts their vote.

She thanked everyone involved in the election process as well as in the total recount process, as well as those who voted, and she congratulated those elected.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenPolitiekSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
IGB | Curaçao Gaming Control Board names Cedric Pietersz as CEO
Volgend artikel
CC | Consumer interests Curaçao: “Motorists should have full access to accident reports”

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - DH | Six parties drop in votes after recount, seat allocation, MPs-elect remain same

Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verdachten voor moord Peter R. de Vries hadden ook plannen voor ontvoering Mark Rutte

De groep verantwoordelijk voor de moord op Peter R. de Vries op 6 juli 2021 had ook plannen om minister-president Mark Rutte (VVD) te ontvoeren, meldt Het Parool op...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Churmer Bomba

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat Churmer Bomba: Bonairiaan en...
0
Curaçao

CC | Consumer interests Curaçao: “Motorists should have full access to accident reports”

WILLEMSTAD - Motorists and other road users involved in accidents in Curaçao should have full access to the damage reports prepared by Forensys, says the Consumer Interests Curaçao foundation....
0
Algemeen nieuws

IGB | Curaçao Gaming Control Board names Cedric Pietersz as CEO

iGB Editorial Team The Supervisory Board of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has named Cedric Pietersz as its new chief executive officer.   Pietersz will take on his new role from...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 18, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | 8 procent meer toeristen op Bonaire dan voor coronapandemie

Bonaire heeft in 2023 een recordaantal toeristen ontvangen. Het bezoekersaantal was zelfs hoger dan voor de coronapandemie. Dat maakt Tourist Corporation Bonaire (TCB) bekend aan de hand van de laatste...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verzekeringsmaatschappij Assuria komt naar Curaçao

De Surinaamse verzekeringsmaatschappij Assuria krijgt een vestiging op Curaçao. Het bedrijf zegt de concurrentie aan te gaan met andere verzekeringsmaatschappijen door te focussen op innovatie en betrouwbaarheid, zo schrijven...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith vermist

De politie is een zoektocht gestart naar de 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith. De tiener is sinds zaterdag niet meer gezien, waarop er alarm werd geslagen. Dit maakt...
2
Algemeen nieuws

PB | Lunchoverleg Gouverneur en Raad van Ministers

WILLEMSTAD – Op woensdag 17 januari 2024 heeft de Gouverneur van Curaçao, Hare Excellentie Lucille George-Wout, de Raad van Ministers ontvangen voor een periodiek lunchoverleg. Daarbij is stilgestaan op...
17
Aruba

RO | Succesvol overleg over justitiële samenwerking met Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Op 17 januari 2024 vond het halfjaarlijks Justitieel Vierpartijen Overleg (JVO) plaats tussen de Nederlandse minister voor Rechtsbescherming (Weerwind) en de minister van Justitie en Sociale Zaken van Aruba...
0
Energiesector

PBC | De vereniging Hende i Medio Ambiente HiMA gaat in hoger beroep tegen wateruitspraak

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De vereniging Hende i Medio Ambiente (HiMA) gaat in hoger beroep tegen de uitspraak van rechter Kimberley Lasten over een algemeen verbod op het afsluiten van...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Overleg over wereldwijde minimumbelasting voor multinationals

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een bijeenkomst gisteren van de ‘Taskforce International Compliance’, opgericht om de minister van Financiën advies te geven, is diepgaand overlegd over de invoering van een...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe verkeersborden in Willemstad verbieden ‘U-turns’ in twee talen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Automobilisten in Willemstad zullen opmerken dat er nieuwe teksten zijn toegevoegd onder de verkeersborden die ‘U-turns’ verbieden. Deze borden, die nu specifiek de teksten ‘No U-turn’...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Forensisch onderzoeksbureau opent vestiging op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Nederlandse Nationaal Forensisch Onderzoeksbureau NFO opent een vestiging op Curaçao om klanten in het Caribisch gebied beter van dienst te zijn. Dat meldt de organisatie...
2
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 18 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Het Antilliaans Dagblad schrijft op pagina 4: Handhavingsteam Milieudelicten De premier van Curaçao, Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, heeft een team opgericht om milieudelicten te bestrijden. Dit team, bestaande uit leden...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie: Negentienjarige vrouw weer terecht

Tweeënhalve week na haar verdwijning is de 19-jarige Shargionny Madelin Christina weer terecht. Ze was op 30 december voor het laatst gezien toen ze weg ging uit haar ouderlijk...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man beschoten in wijk Seru Papaya

Een man is gisteren beschoten in de wijk Seru Papaya. Onbekende vuurden vanuit een auto meerdere schoten op hem af. Hij liep daarbij een schotwond aan zijn bovenarm op....
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Centrum van Curaçao moet meer bieden voor toeristen’

Het toerisme op Curaçao is in 2023 flink gestegen, zowel voor wat betreft verblijfstoeristen als cruisetoeristen. Maar Curaçao heeft nog een flinke inhaalslag te maken met activiteiten voor bezoekers...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | OM arresteert voormalig waarnemend directeur Arubahuis

Het Openbaar Ministerie op Aruba heeft gisteren de arrestatie bekend gemaakt van de voormalig directeur van het Arubahuis in Den Haag, Glenn Lin. Hij is verdachte in het onderzoek...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ABC-eilanden populair bij cruisetoeristen

De ABC-eilanden zijn steeds populairder bij cruisepassagiers. Tijdens de vakantiebeurs die momenteel in Nederland wordt gehouden is er ook opvallend interesse voor cruisevakanties naar de Caribische eilanden, dat meldt...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | 2023 was goed toerismejaar voor Bonaire

Ook voor Bonaire was 2023 een goed toerismejaar. Dat heeft Miles Mercera van het Bonaireaanse toerisme bureau gezegd. De precieze cijfers worden volgende week gepresenteerd, maar volgens Mercera gaat...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Ook dit jaar nog geen nieuw ouderentehuis op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Bonaire krijgt dit jaar toch nog geen nieuw ouderentehuis. De eerder aangekondigde plannen blijken niet haalbaar, zegt Timp-Silberie van Zorg en Welzijn Groep. “Wij beseffen nu dat de...
0
Curaçao

CC | Chamber of Commerce and Industry Curaçao elects new Chairman and Vice Chairman

WILLEMSTAD - In its first meeting of the year 2024, the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and Industry has chosen Mr. Raoul Behr and Mr. Ralph Ottenheim as Chairman and...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Errors being uncovered in total recount of votes

PHILIPSBURG--A number of errors are being uncovered in the total recount of the votes from last week’s parliamentary elections, which the Central Voting Bureau began on Tuesday morning after...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Naar een toekomst met dementie

Nu investeren om straks hogere kosten te voorkomen Kralendijk - Komend weekend organiseert Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire (FAB) een tweedaags symposium met als thema ‘Samen naar een dementievriendelijk Bonaire’. Het doel...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Vakbonden vertragen indexering’

Oranjestad - De salarissen van ambtenaren kunnen niet worden geïndexeerd, omdat de vakbonden de onderhandelingen vertragen. Dat stelt minister-president Evelyn Wever-Croes (MEP). ,,De regering wacht sinds oktober vorig jaar...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Immigratieplatform gewenst

JVO in teken van afscheid; Schoop vanaf vandaag nieuwe PG Willemstad - Tijdens het Justitieel Vierlandenoverleg (JVO) is de wens uitgesproken een platform te creëren voor samenwerking tussen de immigratiediensten...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Chata noemt speerpunten voor 2024

‘Flexibele arbeidswetten en meer licenties voor taxi’s en tourbussen’ Willemstad - Tijdens de nieuwjaarsbijeenkomst van Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (Chata), wees bestuursvoorzitter Mimi Luttge de aanwezige leden en hoogwaardigheidsbekleders...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Opstartkosten HAP 275.000 gulden

Willemstad - Het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) heeft 275.000 gulden uitgetrokken voor het opstarten van de Huisartsenpost (HAP). De verwachting is dat deze post dit jaar...
0
Algemeen nieuws

AVC | Curaçaose minister in de fout met goklicenties

Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao WILLEMSTAD - Haastige spoed is zelden goed, luidt het bekende spreekwoord en de minister van Financiën van Curaçao, Javier Silvania, heeft haast met de...
2
Venezuela

Telegraaf | Surinaamse politie verspreidt opsporingsbericht voor Desi Bouterse

Paramaribo - De Surinaamse politie heeft een opsporingsbericht verspreid voor Desi Bouterse. De oud-president is veroordeeld tot twintig jaar gevangenisstraf voor zijn rol in de Decembermoorden, maar is op...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man aangehouden voor verbergen gestolen goederen

De politie heeft maandag aan het einde van de middag een man aangehouden in verband met een autodiefstal op 16 december aan de Kaya Galena. Dat maakt het Korps...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Achtergelaten tas zorgt voor opschudding op Hato

Een achtergelaten tas in de aankomsthal op Hato Airport heeft dinsdagavond om 19.20 uur voor ophef gezorgd. Dat maakt Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) bekend. Het Safety and Security Protocol...
6
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Aanhouding en auto weggesleept op Hato

De politie heeft dinsdagmiddag samen met de luchtvaartpolitie en de Koninklijke Marechaussee een persoon aangehouden op de luchthaven, een auto weggesleept en vuurwerk in beslag genomen. Dat maakt het...
0
Politie en Justitie

PBC | Surinaamse politie komt met opsporingsbericht Bouterse en lijfwacht Dijksteel

Persbureau Curacao PARAMARIBO – De Surinaamse politie heeft de jacht op oud-president Desi Bouterse en zijn voormalige lijfwacht Iwan Dijksteel geïntensiveerd, nadat beide veroordeelden niet verschenen zijn om hun straf...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao kan economisch profiteren door te kijken naar omliggende kleine eilandstaten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao kan op bepaalde economische gebieden uitblinken in vergelijking met kleine omliggende eilandstaten in de Caraïben. Dat meldt het wetenschappelijk rapport The Curaçaoan economy in relation...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Een muzikale reis door tijd en genres: Roy en Elmer Louis betoveren de Kathedraal van Doornen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vrijdag 2 februari belooft een onvergetelijke avond te worden in de Kathedraal van Doornen, als de wereldberoemde broers Roy en Elmer Louis samen met een nieuwe...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ruim 1,7 miljoen passagiers gebruiken Hato in 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ruim 1,7 miljoen passagiers maakten afgelopen jaar gebruik van Curaçao International Airport Hato, een toename van ruim zestien procent vergeleken met het jaar daarvoor. Dat meldt...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Sky High Aviation wil vluchten naar Aruba en Curaçao uitbreiden

Persbureau Curacao SANTO DOMINGO – De Dominicaanse luchtvaartmaatschappij Sky High Aviation heeft bij de Burgerluchtvaartautoriteit van de Dominicaanse Republiek een aanvraag ingediend om hun vluchtfrequentie naar Aruba en Curaçao te...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 17 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad opent met de soap rond de veiling van olie uit Bullenbaai. In BULLENBAAI staan bijna 500.000 vaten fuel oil, die in november geveild werden door Curaçao Refinery...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao gaat illegale vuilstort en verbranding aanpakken

Curaçao heeft sinds kort een speciaal handhavingsteam dat illegale vuilstort en verbranding van afval moet aanpakken. Minister-president Pisas maakte gisteren bekend dat het team is geïnstalleerd. Curaçao kampt al...
4
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Werkneemster SVB blokkeert hoofdkantoor

Gisterochtend moest de politie naar het kantoor van de SVB in Otrobanda vanwege een protestactie van een boze werkneemster. Ze had haar auto bij de ingang geplaatst om de...
6
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Minister Cooper op de hoogte van corruptieonderzoeken in zijn ministerie

Volgens minister Charles Cooper worden momenteel verschillende corruptiegevallen onderzocht binnen het ministerie van VVRP. Cooper zei dat gisteren in antwoord op vragen van parlementslid Sheldry Osepa over ambtenaren die...
6
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Aqualectra deelt boetes uit voor illegaal aftappen stroom en water

Aqualectra heeft in de afgelopen twee maanden meer dan 300 huizen, winkels en bedrijven gecontroleerd op het illegaal aftappen van water en electriciteit. In totaal zijn er zes bedrijven...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Negentienjarige al meer dan twee weken zoek

De politie van Curaçao heeft de bevolking gevraagd uit te kijken naar de 19-jarige Shargionny Madelin Christina. Ze is al ruim twee weken vermist. De tiener verliet op 30...
0
Algemeen nieuws

DM | Meet the 28-year-old crypto billionaire new owner of an F1 team: Australia based Edward Craven is the...

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia Meet the 28-year-old crypto billionaire new owner of an F1 team: Australia-based geek is friends with UFC star Israel Adesanya and has already...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao illegally extends gambling licenses

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao's Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania, once again violates the law by issuing and renewing gambling licenses through the Gaming Control Board (GCB), despite its legal inadmissibility....
2
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Onderzoek Aruba: ruim 4.400 vakantieverblijven

Oranjestad - Aruba telt op dit moment 4.489 ‘short-term vacation rentals’ (STVR). In deze vakantieverblijven kunnen 17.321 toeristen verblijven. Dat blijkt uit onderzoek van Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) dat...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Fuel oil CRU opnieuw geveild

Ook tweede bieder betaalt niet Willemstad - De bijna 500.000 vaten fuel oil, die eerder al op 1 november door Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU) werden geveild, gaan opnieuw onder de...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezoekstop als straf mag niet

CPT: Gevangene in SDKK moet zelfs meer bezoekuren krijgen Willemstad - Uit een onderzoek van de Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving komt onder andere naar voren dat niet voldaan wordt aan...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçaose betrokken bij ‘doorbraak behandeling maag- en slokdarmkanker’

Myriam Chalabi: Behandeling van maag- en slokdarmkanker Willemstad/Amsterdam - De van Curaçao afkomstige Myriam Chalabi, sinds 2016 werkzaam als internist-oncoloog in het Antoni van Leeuwenhoek (AVL) in Amsterdam, is als...
0
Opinies

DKR | Analyse – De aard van het beestje

Rene Zwart | DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.nl Een fout maken kan de beste overkomen, ook als je de leider bent van Bonaires grootste politieke partij en Clark Abraham heet. Als publiek figuur met...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao verlengt onrechtmatig gokvergunningen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister van Financiën van Curaçao, Javier Silvania, overtreedt opnieuw de wet door gokvergunningen uit te geven en dat via de Gaming Control Board (GCB) te doen,...
1
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Statenlid Croes: ‘Silvania heeft valse informatie aan zichzelf te wijten’

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Minister Silvania heeft er volgens Statenlid Steven Croes zelf voor gezorgd dat er mogelijk valse informatie wordt gedeeld over de Landsverordening op de Kansspelen. De minister...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Dick Advocaat zeker een jaar onder contract, 27 januari presentatie aan pers

Sanne van den Boomen Dick Advocaat blijft zeker een jaar bondscoach van het nationaal team, de trainer heeft namelijk een éénjarig contract getekend. Dat verklaart Sharetti Bryan, vice-voorzitter van Federashon...
6
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 