Extra | Journaal 19 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen officiersopleiding der mariniers in Nederland

Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen momenteel een officiersopleiding in Nederland. Het gaat om de Praktische Opleiding der Mariniers (POTOM). Dat maakt Defensie Caribisch gebied bekend. De aspirantofficieren hebben tot...
0

Nu.cw | Werkgevers krijgen boete bij te laat indienen verzamelloonstaat

Voor het te laat indienen van de verzamelloonstaat door werkgevers, wordt een boete opgelegd. De boete voor het te laat indienen van de verzamelloonstaat bedraagt 5.000 gulden...
0

Nu.cw | Verdachten voor moord Peter R. de Vries hadden ook plannen voor ontvoering Mark Rutte

De groep verantwoordelijk voor de moord op Peter R. de Vries op 6 juli 2021 had ook plannen om minister-president Mark Rutte (VVD) te ontvoeren, meldt Het...
0

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Churmer Bomba

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat Churmer Bomba:...
0

CC | Consumer interests Curaçao: “Motorists should have full access to accident reports”

WILLEMSTAD - Motorists and other road users involved in accidents in Curaçao should have full access to the damage reports prepared by Forensys, says the Consumer Interests...
0
CC | Consumer interests Curaçao: "Motorists should have full access to accident reports"

0
0 reacties
Extra

WILLEMSTAD – Motorists and other road users involved in accidents in Curaçao should have full access to the damage reports prepared by Forensys, says the Consumer Interests Curaçao foundation.

The foundation has received dozens of complaints from policyholders during and after the settlement of claims in Curaçao. They claim to be hindered because Forensys does not even share basic information about the opposing party, such as name and address. Seeking justice becomes practically impossible.

Motorists pay between forty and fifty guilders annually through their insurance premium for the mandatory Forensys service, an organization established by insurers. The road service’s report is forwarded to the insurance companies of the parties involved, but policyholders themselves receive nothing.

Legal Procedure

The Consumer Interests Curaçao Foundation emphasizes the importance for policyholders to have full access to the Forensys report. In cases of damage caused by an uninsured road user, a policyholder cannot initiate a civil procedure because Forensys refuses to provide data.

Often, this must be arranged through the intervention of a lawyer, putting a burden on the affected motorist’s costs.

The foundation has repeatedly experienced how Forensys hides behind privacy legislation and refuses to provide accident reports fully to policyholders, redirecting them to the insurance companies of clients, leading to further complications.

Examples

Consumer Interests Curaçao received a complaint from a policyholder who, through no fault of her own, was hit by a woman without a driver’s license, driving an uninspected and uninsured car, and not paying road tax. Because the driver only caught a first name, and the opposing party wore a polo shirt with a company logo, Consumer Interests Curaçao managed to locate the opposing party and held her liable for the damage.

When the opposing party refused to compensate for the damage, the consumer organization assisted the client in a legal procedure, which was eventually won. Forensys did not respond.

In another example, a motorist faced damage after her car was hit by a stray shopping cart carried by the wind in the large parking lot of a supermarket in Sambil.

Forensys prepared a report, but the supermarket denied responsibility for stray shopping carts after closing time. Forensys and the relevant insurance company refused to cooperate and provide full access to the report after several calls and emails. Consumer Interests Curaçao eventually won this case but at high costs.

Damage Form

Consumer Interests Curaçao points out to insurance companies that an accident is initially a matter between individuals. In Europe, a completely different approach is taken in accidents, where parties involved are entitled to complete information and collaborate to settle claims through a damage form without the involvement of third parties like Forensys.

The foundation asks Forensys and the insurers who have outsourced their claims settlement to them to keep the interests of their clients in mind and cooperate when citizens want to pursue their own legal action. Access to their own accident information is a fundamental requirement.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verdachten voor moord Peter R. de Vries hadden ook plannen voor ontvoering Mark Rutte

De groep verantwoordelijk voor de moord op Peter R. de Vries op 6 juli 2021 had ook plannen om minister-president Mark Rutte (VVD) te ontvoeren, meldt Het Parool op...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Churmer Bomba

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat Churmer Bomba: Bonairiaan en...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Six parties drop in votes after recount, seat allocation, MPs-elect remain same

~ New Parliament to sit Feb. 10 ~ PHILIPSBURG--Six of the eight political parties that contested the January 11 parliamentary elections dropped in votes after a total recount conducted by...
0
Algemeen nieuws

IGB | Curaçao Gaming Control Board names Cedric Pietersz as CEO

iGB Editorial Team The Supervisory Board of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has named Cedric Pietersz as its new chief executive officer.   Pietersz will take on his new role from...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 18, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | 8 procent meer toeristen op Bonaire dan voor coronapandemie

Bonaire heeft in 2023 een recordaantal toeristen ontvangen. Het bezoekersaantal was zelfs hoger dan voor de coronapandemie. Dat maakt Tourist Corporation Bonaire (TCB) bekend aan de hand van de laatste...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verzekeringsmaatschappij Assuria komt naar Curaçao

De Surinaamse verzekeringsmaatschappij Assuria krijgt een vestiging op Curaçao. Het bedrijf zegt de concurrentie aan te gaan met andere verzekeringsmaatschappijen door te focussen op innovatie en betrouwbaarheid, zo schrijven...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith vermist

De politie is een zoektocht gestart naar de 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith. De tiener is sinds zaterdag niet meer gezien, waarop er alarm werd geslagen. Dit maakt...
2
Algemeen nieuws

PB | Lunchoverleg Gouverneur en Raad van Ministers

WILLEMSTAD – Op woensdag 17 januari 2024 heeft de Gouverneur van Curaçao, Hare Excellentie Lucille George-Wout, de Raad van Ministers ontvangen voor een periodiek lunchoverleg. Daarbij is stilgestaan op...
17
Aruba

RO | Succesvol overleg over justitiële samenwerking met Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Op 17 januari 2024 vond het halfjaarlijks Justitieel Vierpartijen Overleg (JVO) plaats tussen de Nederlandse minister voor Rechtsbescherming (Weerwind) en de minister van Justitie en Sociale Zaken van Aruba...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De vereniging Hende i Medio Ambiente HiMA gaat in hoger beroep tegen wateruitspraak

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De vereniging Hende i Medio Ambiente (HiMA) gaat in hoger beroep tegen de uitspraak van rechter Kimberley Lasten over een algemeen verbod op het afsluiten van...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Overleg over wereldwijde minimumbelasting voor multinationals

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een bijeenkomst gisteren van de ‘Taskforce International Compliance’, opgericht om de minister van Financiën advies te geven, is diepgaand overlegd over de invoering van een...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe verkeersborden in Willemstad verbieden ‘U-turns’ in twee talen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Automobilisten in Willemstad zullen opmerken dat er nieuwe teksten zijn toegevoegd onder de verkeersborden die ‘U-turns’ verbieden. Deze borden, die nu specifiek de teksten ‘No U-turn’...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Forensisch onderzoeksbureau opent vestiging op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Nederlandse Nationaal Forensisch Onderzoeksbureau NFO opent een vestiging op Curaçao om klanten in het Caribisch gebied beter van dienst te zijn. Dat meldt de organisatie...
2
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 18 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Het Antilliaans Dagblad schrijft op pagina 4: Handhavingsteam Milieudelicten De premier van Curaçao, Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, heeft een team opgericht om milieudelicten te bestrijden. Dit team, bestaande uit leden...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie: Negentienjarige vrouw weer terecht

Tweeënhalve week na haar verdwijning is de 19-jarige Shargionny Madelin Christina weer terecht. Ze was op 30 december voor het laatst gezien toen ze weg ging uit haar ouderlijk...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man beschoten in wijk Seru Papaya

Een man is gisteren beschoten in de wijk Seru Papaya. Onbekende vuurden vanuit een auto meerdere schoten op hem af. Hij liep daarbij een schotwond aan zijn bovenarm op....
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Centrum van Curaçao moet meer bieden voor toeristen’

Het toerisme op Curaçao is in 2023 flink gestegen, zowel voor wat betreft verblijfstoeristen als cruisetoeristen. Maar Curaçao heeft nog een flinke inhaalslag te maken met activiteiten voor bezoekers...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | OM arresteert voormalig waarnemend directeur Arubahuis

Het Openbaar Ministerie op Aruba heeft gisteren de arrestatie bekend gemaakt van de voormalig directeur van het Arubahuis in Den Haag, Glenn Lin. Hij is verdachte in het onderzoek...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ABC-eilanden populair bij cruisetoeristen

De ABC-eilanden zijn steeds populairder bij cruisepassagiers. Tijdens de vakantiebeurs die momenteel in Nederland wordt gehouden is er ook opvallend interesse voor cruisevakanties naar de Caribische eilanden, dat meldt...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | 2023 was goed toerismejaar voor Bonaire

Ook voor Bonaire was 2023 een goed toerismejaar. Dat heeft Miles Mercera van het Bonaireaanse toerisme bureau gezegd. De precieze cijfers worden volgende week gepresenteerd, maar volgens Mercera gaat...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Ook dit jaar nog geen nieuw ouderentehuis op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Bonaire krijgt dit jaar toch nog geen nieuw ouderentehuis. De eerder aangekondigde plannen blijken niet haalbaar, zegt Timp-Silberie van Zorg en Welzijn Groep. “Wij beseffen nu dat de...
0
Curaçao

CC | Chamber of Commerce and Industry Curaçao elects new Chairman and Vice Chairman

WILLEMSTAD - In its first meeting of the year 2024, the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and Industry has chosen Mr. Raoul Behr and Mr. Ralph Ottenheim as Chairman and...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Errors being uncovered in total recount of votes

PHILIPSBURG--A number of errors are being uncovered in the total recount of the votes from last week’s parliamentary elections, which the Central Voting Bureau began on Tuesday morning after...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Naar een toekomst met dementie

Nu investeren om straks hogere kosten te voorkomen Kralendijk - Komend weekend organiseert Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire (FAB) een tweedaags symposium met als thema ‘Samen naar een dementievriendelijk Bonaire’. Het doel...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Vakbonden vertragen indexering’

Oranjestad - De salarissen van ambtenaren kunnen niet worden geïndexeerd, omdat de vakbonden de onderhandelingen vertragen. Dat stelt minister-president Evelyn Wever-Croes (MEP). ,,De regering wacht sinds oktober vorig jaar...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Immigratieplatform gewenst

JVO in teken van afscheid; Schoop vanaf vandaag nieuwe PG Willemstad - Tijdens het Justitieel Vierlandenoverleg (JVO) is de wens uitgesproken een platform te creëren voor samenwerking tussen de immigratiediensten...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Chata noemt speerpunten voor 2024

‘Flexibele arbeidswetten en meer licenties voor taxi’s en tourbussen’ Willemstad - Tijdens de nieuwjaarsbijeenkomst van Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (Chata), wees bestuursvoorzitter Mimi Luttge de aanwezige leden en hoogwaardigheidsbekleders...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Opstartkosten HAP 275.000 gulden

Willemstad - Het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) heeft 275.000 gulden uitgetrokken voor het opstarten van de Huisartsenpost (HAP). De verwachting is dat deze post dit jaar...
0
Algemeen nieuws

AVC | Curaçaose minister in de fout met goklicenties

Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao WILLEMSTAD - Haastige spoed is zelden goed, luidt het bekende spreekwoord en de minister van Financiën van Curaçao, Javier Silvania, heeft haast met de...
2
Venezuela

Telegraaf | Surinaamse politie verspreidt opsporingsbericht voor Desi Bouterse

Paramaribo - De Surinaamse politie heeft een opsporingsbericht verspreid voor Desi Bouterse. De oud-president is veroordeeld tot twintig jaar gevangenisstraf voor zijn rol in de Decembermoorden, maar is op...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man aangehouden voor verbergen gestolen goederen

De politie heeft maandag aan het einde van de middag een man aangehouden in verband met een autodiefstal op 16 december aan de Kaya Galena. Dat maakt het Korps...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Achtergelaten tas zorgt voor opschudding op Hato

Een achtergelaten tas in de aankomsthal op Hato Airport heeft dinsdagavond om 19.20 uur voor ophef gezorgd. Dat maakt Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) bekend. Het Safety and Security Protocol...
6
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Aanhouding en auto weggesleept op Hato

De politie heeft dinsdagmiddag samen met de luchtvaartpolitie en de Koninklijke Marechaussee een persoon aangehouden op de luchthaven, een auto weggesleept en vuurwerk in beslag genomen. Dat maakt het...
0
Politie en Justitie

PBC | Surinaamse politie komt met opsporingsbericht Bouterse en lijfwacht Dijksteel

Persbureau Curacao PARAMARIBO – De Surinaamse politie heeft de jacht op oud-president Desi Bouterse en zijn voormalige lijfwacht Iwan Dijksteel geïntensiveerd, nadat beide veroordeelden niet verschenen zijn om hun straf...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao kan economisch profiteren door te kijken naar omliggende kleine eilandstaten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao kan op bepaalde economische gebieden uitblinken in vergelijking met kleine omliggende eilandstaten in de Caraïben. Dat meldt het wetenschappelijk rapport The Curaçaoan economy in relation...
2
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Een muzikale reis door tijd en genres: Roy en Elmer Louis betoveren de Kathedraal van Doornen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vrijdag 2 februari belooft een onvergetelijke avond te worden in de Kathedraal van Doornen, als de wereldberoemde broers Roy en Elmer Louis samen met een nieuwe...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ruim 1,7 miljoen passagiers gebruiken Hato in 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ruim 1,7 miljoen passagiers maakten afgelopen jaar gebruik van Curaçao International Airport Hato, een toename van ruim zestien procent vergeleken met het jaar daarvoor. Dat meldt...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Sky High Aviation wil vluchten naar Aruba en Curaçao uitbreiden

Persbureau Curacao SANTO DOMINGO – De Dominicaanse luchtvaartmaatschappij Sky High Aviation heeft bij de Burgerluchtvaartautoriteit van de Dominicaanse Republiek een aanvraag ingediend om hun vluchtfrequentie naar Aruba en Curaçao te...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 17 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad opent met de soap rond de veiling van olie uit Bullenbaai. In BULLENBAAI staan bijna 500.000 vaten fuel oil, die in november geveild werden door Curaçao Refinery...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao gaat illegale vuilstort en verbranding aanpakken

Curaçao heeft sinds kort een speciaal handhavingsteam dat illegale vuilstort en verbranding van afval moet aanpakken. Minister-president Pisas maakte gisteren bekend dat het team is geïnstalleerd. Curaçao kampt al...
4
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Werkneemster SVB blokkeert hoofdkantoor

Gisterochtend moest de politie naar het kantoor van de SVB in Otrobanda vanwege een protestactie van een boze werkneemster. Ze had haar auto bij de ingang geplaatst om de...
6
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Minister Cooper op de hoogte van corruptieonderzoeken in zijn ministerie

Volgens minister Charles Cooper worden momenteel verschillende corruptiegevallen onderzocht binnen het ministerie van VVRP. Cooper zei dat gisteren in antwoord op vragen van parlementslid Sheldry Osepa over ambtenaren die...
6
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Aqualectra deelt boetes uit voor illegaal aftappen stroom en water

Aqualectra heeft in de afgelopen twee maanden meer dan 300 huizen, winkels en bedrijven gecontroleerd op het illegaal aftappen van water en electriciteit. In totaal zijn er zes bedrijven...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Negentienjarige al meer dan twee weken zoek

De politie van Curaçao heeft de bevolking gevraagd uit te kijken naar de 19-jarige Shargionny Madelin Christina. Ze is al ruim twee weken vermist. De tiener verliet op 30...
0
Algemeen nieuws

DM | Meet the 28-year-old crypto billionaire new owner of an F1 team: Australia based Edward Craven is the...

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia Meet the 28-year-old crypto billionaire new owner of an F1 team: Australia-based geek is friends with UFC star Israel Adesanya and has already...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao illegally extends gambling licenses

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao's Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania, once again violates the law by issuing and renewing gambling licenses through the Gaming Control Board (GCB), despite its legal inadmissibility....
2
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Onderzoek Aruba: ruim 4.400 vakantieverblijven

Oranjestad - Aruba telt op dit moment 4.489 ‘short-term vacation rentals’ (STVR). In deze vakantieverblijven kunnen 17.321 toeristen verblijven. Dat blijkt uit onderzoek van Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) dat...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Fuel oil CRU opnieuw geveild

Ook tweede bieder betaalt niet Willemstad - De bijna 500.000 vaten fuel oil, die eerder al op 1 november door Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU) werden geveild, gaan opnieuw onder de...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezoekstop als straf mag niet

CPT: Gevangene in SDKK moet zelfs meer bezoekuren krijgen Willemstad - Uit een onderzoek van de Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving komt onder andere naar voren dat niet voldaan wordt aan...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçaose betrokken bij ‘doorbraak behandeling maag- en slokdarmkanker’

Myriam Chalabi: Behandeling van maag- en slokdarmkanker Willemstad/Amsterdam - De van Curaçao afkomstige Myriam Chalabi, sinds 2016 werkzaam als internist-oncoloog in het Antoni van Leeuwenhoek (AVL) in Amsterdam, is als...
0
Opinies

DKR | Analyse – De aard van het beestje

Rene Zwart | DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.nl Een fout maken kan de beste overkomen, ook als je de leider bent van Bonaires grootste politieke partij en Clark Abraham heet. Als publiek figuur met...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao verlengt onrechtmatig gokvergunningen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister van Financiën van Curaçao, Javier Silvania, overtreedt opnieuw de wet door gokvergunningen uit te geven en dat via de Gaming Control Board (GCB) te doen,...
1
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Statenlid Croes: ‘Silvania heeft valse informatie aan zichzelf te wijten’

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Minister Silvania heeft er volgens Statenlid Steven Croes zelf voor gezorgd dat er mogelijk valse informatie wordt gedeeld over de Landsverordening op de Kansspelen. De minister...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Dick Advocaat zeker een jaar onder contract, 27 januari presentatie aan pers

Sanne van den Boomen Dick Advocaat blijft zeker een jaar bondscoach van het nationaal team, de trainer heeft namelijk een éénjarig contract getekend. Dat verklaart Sharetti Bryan, vice-voorzitter van Federashon...
6
