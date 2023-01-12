26.1 C
Telegraaf | Slavernij-verleden rode draad in trip koningspaar en prinses Amalia naar Antillen

Den Haag - De kennismakingsreis van prinses Amalia en haar ouders aan de Antillen staat voor een belangrijk deel in het teken van het koloniale verleden. De...
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 12, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 12 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra Bron: Extra
AD | OM: Quincy Promes gelinkt aan ripdeal van 400 kilo coke, voetballer betaalde 250.000 euro boete aan crimineel

Chiel Timmermans | Algemeen Dagblad Voetballer Quincy Promes zou 250.000 euro hebben betaald aan de vermeende drugshandelaar Piet Wortel. Het ging volgens justitie om een boete vanwege een...
PBC | Recordaantal verblijfstoeristen in 2022 op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis kwamen bijna een half miljoen toeristen naar Curaçao. Het gaat dan om toeristen die één nacht of meer...
PBC | Zaterdag opening solotentoonstelling Christian Peralta in Bloemhof

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De tentoonstelling ‘Quit My Job, Paint Your Life’ van opkomende kunstenaar Christian Peralta opent zaterdag 14 januari in Landhuis Bloemhof. Het gaat in deze...
PB | State Secretary Günay Uslu visits Saba

SABA--State Secretary of Culture and Media Günay Uslu visited Saba on Tuesday, January 10. The State Secretary and her delegation arrived on the last flight on Sunday,...
DH | Prison strike: Inmates demand their human rights be respected

Attorney Sjamira Roseburg

Attorney Sjamira Roseburg leaving the Pointe Blanche prison on Tuesday morning after speaking with inmates who are on strike, stating their human rights are being violated.

PHILIPSBURG–For the fifth day in a row, the eighty men and seven women imprisoned at the Pointe Blanche prison refuse to perform their daily duties and do not leave their cells for recreation or prison work. The strike by prisoners has been prompted by violations of their human rights, in particular the poor state of medical care inside the prison.

“It is a game of Russian roulette with our lives,” the inmates stated in a letter to the editor published in The Daily Herald’s Friday edition, citing the lack of permanent medical service inside the Pointe Blanche prison.

Although Justice Minister Anna Richardson appointed general practitioner Dr. Nawu as a prison doctor last year, the detainees cannot count on the doctor’s full time presence in the prison. Dr. Nawu, who together with Dr. Singh took over the Midtown Medical Clinic from retired Dr. Mercuur in 2021, divides his time and attention between this large family practice, the usually overcrowded cell complex behind the police station in Philipsburg and the prison in Pointe Blanche which is at maximum capacity.

With a Pointe Blanche inmate suffering from leukaemia, others having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, dental problems and some suffering from severe mental illness, the inmates demand the 24-hour presence of a medical professional. They also complain about poor nutrition and lack of fruits in their diet, stating that the meals served in prison promote heart disease.

Prison Inmates Association lawyer Sjamira Roseburg visited the prison on Tuesday morning, confirming that the inmates are continuing their strike. “The detainees are not doing the work they normally do,” Roseburg explained. “Detainees do not use the kitchen, they do not cook. They no longer carry water with ice to their cells. The sewing room is closed. The guys who do maintenance work have laid down this work. There is no cleaning being done.”

The action is a cry for help, Roseburg said. “Their health and safety is at stake. There don’t seem to be enough guards to ensure the safety of the inmates. At times there are only two or three guards to ensure the safety of the 80 male inmates. This is asking for problems! It always seems to take pressure to get the management of the prison to respond to requests for help. The detainees are at the mercy of the government. The care for inmates leaves much to be desired.”

The situation has gone on for far too long, the attorney said. “It goes from bad to worse. What are we waiting on? This violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights needs to be ended!

“If St. Maarten cannot solve this alone, then it should become a kingdom affair. Something has to be done. The situation can no longer continue like this: enough is enough!”

This newspaper’s attempt to get a comment from Minister Richardson proved unsuccessful up to press time.

Bron: Daily Herald

