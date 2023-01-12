26.1 C
Willemstad
donderdag 12 januari 2023
Telegraaf | Slavernij-verleden rode draad in trip koningspaar en prinses Amalia naar Antillen

Den Haag - De kennismakingsreis van prinses Amalia en haar ouders aan de Antillen staat voor een belangrijk deel in het teken van het koloniale verleden. De...
1

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 12, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 12 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra Bron: Extra
0
AD | OM: Quincy Promes gelinkt aan ripdeal van 400 kilo coke, voetballer betaalde 250.000 euro boete aan crimineel

Chiel Timmermans | Algemeen Dagblad Voetballer Quincy Promes zou 250.000 euro hebben betaald aan de vermeende drugshandelaar Piet Wortel. Het ging volgens justitie om een boete vanwege een...
0

PBC | Recordaantal verblijfstoeristen in 2022 op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis kwamen bijna een half miljoen toeristen naar Curaçao. Het gaat dan om toeristen die één nacht of meer...
3

PBC | Zaterdag opening solotentoonstelling Christian Peralta in Bloemhof

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De tentoonstelling ‘Quit My Job, Paint Your Life’ van opkomende kunstenaar Christian Peralta opent zaterdag 14 januari in Landhuis Bloemhof. Het gaat in deze...
0

PB | State Secretary Günay Uslu visits Saba

SABA--State Secretary of Culture and Media Günay Uslu visited Saba on Tuesday, January 10. The State Secretary and her delegation arrived on the last flight on Sunday,...
0
CC | Chance of success of four-country talks small

PHILIPSBURG – Four-country talks will take place on Sint Maarten today and tomorrow. The agenda includes the disagreement about the Caribbean Body for Reform (COHO), the dispute settlement, and the so-called democratic deficit.  

 

 

The question is whether State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Van Huffelen and the united Prime Ministers Wever-Croes, Jacobs, and Pisas will be able to present an agreement tomorrow during a joint press conference. Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten have rejected the draft Kingdom Act COHO and have submitted an alternative. There seems to be little enthusiasm for this on the Dutch side: Van Huffelen has not yet said what she thinks of it after studying for almost half a year. The CAS countries also have an alternative to the stranded Dispute Resolution for the Kingdom. 

 

Although the Rutte IV cabinet announced when it took office that it wanted to “eliminate” the democratic deficit in the Kingdom, an agreement on this also seems a long way off. After all, deputy prime minister Hoekstra made it clear in a letter to the House of Representatives last month. Insofar as the countries are given more latitude in the drafting of Kingdom laws, this will be “proportional”.  

 

Whether an advance will also be made during the four-country consultations on the negotiations on the loans expiring in October that have been provided interest-free by the Netherlands in the context of the corona crisis is not clear. The option that Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten will be charged interest in the autumn and that they have to start paying off, in any case, casts its shadow ahead. The prime ministers have already hinted that they are aiming for (at least partial) remission. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

