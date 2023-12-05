CC | The CMC General Practitioner Post will open on January 1st, as promised



PHILIPSBURG–A total of 19,479 voting cards for the January 11, 2024, general elections have arrived at Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS NV) in Philipsburg. Management of the post office announced this on Monday.

The voting cards received from the civil registry for the upcoming elections arrived at the post office at 10:04am. The 19,479 count will be verified internally, and will thereafter be disseminated starting Wednesday, December 6.

“This is a crucial step in facilitating the voting population’s participation in this democratic process, and we encourage all eligible voters to check their mailboxes for the timely receipt of their voting cards”, said Marinka Gumbs, managing director of PSS NV.

