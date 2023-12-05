27 C
CC | The CMC General Practitioner Post will open on January 1st, as promised

WILLEMSTAD - A long-awaited improvement in the healthcare system of Curaçao is on the horizon. Jerry Semper, chairman of the Curaçao General Practitioners Association (CHV), confirms that...
DH | Companies gather to discuss mobilisation of St. Maarten diaspora in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG--Representatives of numerous companies recently gathered at the Government Administration Building where Memory Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geert Nab and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Mylene Van...
CN | Landsverordening op de Kansspelen klaar om aangeboden te worden

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws Op 14 december wordt een informatiemiddag georganiseerd op Curaçao over de conceptwet Landsverordening op de Kansspelen. In de uitnodiging laat minister Silvania weten dat...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 5 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Sinterklaas wenst Curaçao een fijne pakjesavond

Sinterklaas is de afgelopen weken, en zeker de laatste dagen, druk bezig geweest en ook vanavond heeft hij nog een vol programma voor de boeg. De goedheilig man...
CC | Curaçao master license holder Antillephone facilitates gambling company in violating anti-money laundering rules

THE HAGUE – Gambling company Betent, known in the Netherlands for online gambling under BetCity and operating under a ‘master license’ from Antillephone, has received a fine of three million euros for violating anti-money laundering rules.

According to the Dutch Gambling Authority (KSA), gambling companies must thoroughly verify their customers to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, but Betent fell short in this regard. This is the first publicly disclosed fine by the KSA for such an offense.

Betent, registered in Curaçao at the E-commerce Park, which offers sports betting through BetCity, had already received instructions from the regulator last year, along with other gambling companies, to improve their controls.

The KSA then checked whether there was improvement. Between December of last year and May of this year, a significant portion of the assessed customer checks at Betent did not meet the requirements.

Betent often initiated such checks late, after substantial amounts had already been gambled. The company was also negligent in requesting sources of income from customers. Furthermore, in many cases, Betent failed to report unusual transactions to the authorities, despite being obligated to do so.

The KSA considers all of this a ‘serious’ offense. “We are now really beyond the start-up phase of the market, and that also means that there are no more excuses for some things,” said KSA Chairman René Jansen.

Heavy Fines Imposed

The regulator frequently imposes substantial fines. For instance, in October, it was revealed that GoldWin, operating the website Westcasino, received a fine of 6.8 million euros. MKC Limited, associated with the site Betworld247, was also required to pay nearly one million euros. However, these monetary penalties were imposed for a different reason: the parties operated without the necessary license.

The KSA (Dutch Gambling Authority) stated that, to date, it has imposed fines on only one other party for violating anti-money laundering rules. However, this penalty has not been made public yet due to an ongoing legal process.

Curaçao Master Licenses

The KSA has not responded to the investigation by Curacao.nu, which raised serious doubts about the validity of the ‘master licenses’ issued by the island. Antillephone is one of the master license holders whose license was not renewed in 2008 but received a so-called letter extension from then-Justice Minister David Dick through a non-legal and apparent tolerated arrangement. The original license from 1996 does not allow for such an extension.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Naschrift KKC

Lees ook: Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties: Hoge Raad: Curacaose goklicenties mogen illegaal worden genoemd

Lees ook: Curacao.nu | Geen van de ‘masterlicentiehouders’ op Curaçao heeft een geldige vergunning

Lees ook: Follow The Money: Cryptomiljarden en illegale goksites: ‘Russisch’ 1xBet verovert vanuit Curaçao de wereld

Lees ook: Blog Koninkrijksbelangen | First Lady over innige banden tussen politici en de georganiseerde misdaad.

Lees ook: Blog Koninkrijksbelangen | Masterlicenties over de illegaliteit van Curacaose online gok masterlicenties.

Lees ook: Blog Koninkrijksbelangen | Sublicenties over de illegaliteit van Curacaose online gok sublicenties.

Lees ook: Koninkrijksbelangenblog | Witwaswalhalla over witwassen met behulp van een niet op de wet gebaseerde en niet door de overheid gereguleerde online gambling masterlicentie – sublicentie structuur.

Lees ook: Koninkrijksbelangenblog | Waar zijn de miljarden van Curacao? over belastingontduiking met behulp van een illegale en ongereguleerde online gambling masterlicentie – sublicentie structuur.

Overzicht: het Curacao Goksector dossier

Verdieping: De Koninkrijksbelangen blogserie

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 5 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Aruba

Nu.cw | Sinterklaas wenst Curaçao een fijne pakjesavond

Sinterklaas is de afgelopen weken, en zeker de laatste dagen, druk bezig geweest en ook vanavond heeft hij nog een vol programma voor de boeg. De goedheilig man heeft veel...
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Coronaprik op 7 en 14 december op afspraak bij Publieke Gezondheid

Burgers op Bonaire die nog geen coronaprik hebben gehad, hebben op donderdag 7 december en donderdag 14 december de gelegenheid om op afspraak hun prik te halen bij de...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie houdt 16-jarige aan in diefstalzaak voertuigonderdelen

De politie heeft een verdachte aangehouden op een adres aan de Sierra Madreweg in een diefstalzaak van scooter- en auto-onderdelen. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Curaçao. Het gaat om...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Stroomuitval na testen Aqualectra

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Tijdens het voorbereidingstesten van Aqualectra aan de substations van Nijlweg en Parasasa is gisteren tot twee keer toe de stroom uitgevallen. Dat meldt de energieleverancier in een...
Curaçao

PBC | Werkzaamheden aan Weg naar Westpunt van Hòfi Mango tot Playa Lagun

Persbureau Curacao De Weg naar Westpunt, vanaf Santa Cruz ter hoogte van Hòfi Mango tot aan Playa Lagun gaat morgen in klein onderhoud. Er worden cat-eyes aangebracht om de weg...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Meerdere arrestaties na huiszoeking

De politie heeft vanmorgen vroeg twee mannen aangehouden. De Curaçaoënaars van 24 en 29 jaar zouden op 16 oktober een overval hebben gepleegd op een zaak in Bandabou. Onder...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man rijdt met auto tegen lantaarnpaal aan in recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen

De politie en ambulancedienst moesten gisteren uitrukken naar Marie Pampoen. Een automobilist raakte onwel achter het stuur waardoor hij van de weg af raakte en tegen een lantaarnpaal tot...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Perfecte score voor dameselftal

Het nationale vrouwenelftal is ongeslagen. Het team heeft met een perfecte score de Concacaf kwalificatiereeks afgerond. Gisteren won Curaçao met 6-1 van de Kaaimaneilanden. In de vijfde minuut maakte...
DH | Postal Services St. Maarten receives 19,479 voting cards for distribution

PHILIPSBURG--A total of 19,479 voting cards for the January 11, 2024, general elections have arrived at Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS NV) in Philipsburg. Management of the post office...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Zestig jaar WEB in vogelvlucht

Kralendijk - Water- en Elektriciteitsbedrijf Bonaire (WEB) heeft vorige week de viering van haar zestigste verjaardag afgesloten met de Colaborative Utility Conference Bonaire. De hele maand november stond in...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw platform MiDokterDiCas

Oranjestad - De applicatie Aruba Health App wordt omgebouwd tot een platform waarmee patiënten makkelijker toegang krijgen tot medische diensten. Via MiDokterDiCas kan straks een afspraak worden gemaakt, recepten...
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Erfgoedlijst meerwaarde?’

Cooper krijgt tijdens Invest Willemstad geen antwoord Willemstad - De minister van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP), Charles Cooper (MFK), aanwezig bij de Invest Willemstad summit gisteren, heeft tijdens...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Ennia belooft een ‘briljante toekomst’

CBCS was vooraf niet op de hoogte van videoboodschap Willemstad - Verzekeringsgroep Ennia stelt in een mededeling op onder andere sociale media en in een kort videofilmpje ‘vastberaden te zijn...
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | GMN: Nieuwe kraamkliniek Colon

Voorzitter Fundashon Duna Lus houdt nog slag om de arm Willemstad - Volgens de minister van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN), Javier Silvania (MFK) is het allemaal al in kannen...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Lorelay Bonevacia miss Curaçao Holland 2024

Lorelay Bonevacia is gekroond tot Miss Curaçao Holland 2024. De finale van de schoonheidsverkiezing vond zaterdag plaats in Rotterdam. De organisatie was in handen van Aubrey America, een bekende...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, December 4, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 4 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Onderhandelingen parkeerbeheerders voor betaald parkeren in laatste fase Onderhandelingen parkeerbeheerders voor betaald parkeren in laatste fase

Het gratis parkeren in Punda en Otrobanda wordt weer verleden tijd. De onderhandelingen met de nieuwe parkeerbeheerder bevinden zich in de laatste fase. Dat zegt minister Charles Cooper (MFK)...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Drie gewonden bij botsing op de Gosieweg

Op de Gosieweg heeft zondagavond een ongeluk plaatsgevonden waarbij drie gewonden zijn gevallen. Dat meldt ochtendkrant Extra. Twee voertuigen botsten frontaal op elkaar. Vanwege de vaak drukke verkeerssituatie op...
Bonaire

Nu.cw | Project opgezet om sargassum in Caribisch gebied aan te pakken

De School for Field Studies heeft samen met Marine Conservation without Borders en de Stichting Nationale Parken Bonaire (STINAPA) een project opgezet om sargassum in het Caribisch gebied aan...
Curaçao

PBC | Verdachte aangehouden voor overval op toeristen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie heeft gisteren een man in de kraag gevat die eerder op de dag samen met twee anderen een tweetal toeristen had overvallen. Het incident...
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Curaçaose monumenten krijgen QR-codes

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao gaat QR-codes plaatsen op monumenten in de stad. Tijdens de openingsdag van de Invest in Willemstad werd de eerste onthuld op de gevel van het...
Gezondheid

PBC | Enqûetecommissie HNO met burgerconsultaties in de wijken

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In het onderzoek naar de totstandkoming van het nieuwe ziekenhuis op Curaçao heeft de parlementaire enquêtecommissie HNO afgelopen zaterdag twee burgerconsultaties uitgevoerd. Een in Barber en...
Aruba

PBC | Nieuw chip-registratieplatform voor huisdieren op Aruba, Bonaire en Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Stichting Kitten Rescue Curaçao heeft in samenwerking met de Nederlandse aanbieder 0318BV chippen-caribbean.com, gelanceerd. Deze innovatieve database is specifiek ontworpen voor de eilanden Aruba, Bonaire en...
Curaçao

PBC | Man overleden op zijn balkon

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie trof gisteren een overleden man aan op het balkon van zijn woning aan de Parimaweg in Charo. Buurtbewoners hadden om assistentie gevraagd. Zij zagen...
PBC | Aqualectra organiseert opnieuw kleurrijke wedstrijd eindejaarsverlichting Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Aqualectra lanceert opnieuw de campagne Kòrsou Ban Biba Fin di Aña 2023. Deze campagne moedigt gezinnen, buurtgroepen en bedrijven aan om hun huizen, openbare ruimtes en...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Felle autobrand vermoedelijk aangestoken

De brandweer heeft zaterdagochtend een brandende auto geblust. Het voertuig stond geparkeerd bij een houten huis aan de Indianaweg en werd al snel verzwolgen door vlammen. Het felle vuur...
ParadiseFM | Abvo wil compensatie voor thuisblijvers kerstfeest

Niet iedereen is geïnteresseerd in een eindejaarsfeest. Daarom heeft ambtenarenvakbond ABVO een verzoek ingediend bij minister Silvania. Abvo stelt voor om een waardebon te geven aan degenen die niet...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Toeristen overvallen bij zoutpannen Jan Kok

Twee toeristen zijn gisteren overvallen bij de zoutpannen van Jan Kok. De bezoekers gingen flamingo’s spotten toen ze rond half 1 ‘s middags werden verrast door twee mannen. De...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | MinJus opent vacatures notarissen

Opnieuw zijn er verschuivingen in het notariaat. Volgend jaar gaan er twee notarissen met pensioen. Het gaat om Hady Simon en Esther Steenbaar. Daardoor zijn er twee standplaatsen vrijgekomen. Belanghebbenden...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Naamswijziging voor ex-Feffik

De voormalige praktijkschool Feffik heeft een nieuwe naam. Vrijdag werd deze omgedoopt tot de nieuwe vakschool Alejo J. Colin Valerian. Valerian was een van de oprichters en de eerste...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Detentie vader en zoon Anita verlengd

Shamiro Anita en zijn vader Edmiro blijven langer vastzitten. Donderdag is hun gevangenhouding met acht dagen verlengd. Het duo werd aangehouden voor mensenhandel en valsheid in geschrifte. Via hun...
Sint Maarten

DH | Antilles-Guyane patrol vessel seizes 3.5-ton cocaine haul

MARIGOT--Patrol vessel La Combattante from Marine Nationale seized 3.5 tons of cocaine from a fishing vessel southeast of Barbados on November 28. After confirming the location of the fishing vessel...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Overheid belooft prijzen in de gaten te houden

Kralendijk - Directie Toezicht en Handhaving (T&H) van het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) kondigt aan prijscontroles te gaan uitvoeren op het basismandje, bekend als Bon Kompra Plus. F16 BON prijzen...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aruba eigen mededingingsautoriteit

Oranjestad - In een statig pand in de binnenstad van Oranjestad is de Aruba Fair Trade Authority (Afta) geopend. Aruba heeft daarmee een eigen mededingingsautoriteit. Bij de opening afgelopen vrijdagavond...
Detail en groothandel

AntilliaansDagblad | Parkeerbeheer bijna rond

Parkeerbeheer in zicht | Minister VVRP: Onderhandeling nieuw contract in eindfase Willemstad - Het parkeerbeheer is bijna rond en de onderhandelingen zijn in de eindfase. Dat antwoordt de minister van...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Hoofdpijn’ in de wijk Rio Canario

Naast illegale boomkap nu ook een snack begonnen Willemstad - De buurtbewoners van de Menegrandeweg in de wijk Rio Canario houden hoofdpijn vanwege de acties van Melly Bergland, die daar...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Sentoo nu ook bij MCB

Nieuwe lokale online betaalmethode Willemstad - Sentoo en MCB Group lanceren een lokale online betaalmethode waarmee particuliere en zakelijke klanten van de bank op Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten en Caribisch...
Detail en groothandel

PBC | De trackrecord van de nieuwe Citymanager

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Hans van Aalst is een expert in citymanagement en binnensteden en krijgt nu opdracht om een visie te ontwikkelen voor de hele binnenstand en de wijken...
Curaçao

PBC | Raad van Advies: wetsvoorstel om het homohuwelijk op Curaçao onmogelijk te maken is overbodig

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het aanpassen van de Staatsregeling van Curaçao om het homohuwelijk tegen te houden is overbodig. Dat concludeert de Raad van Advies in reactie op het adviesverzoek...
Sint Maarten

PBC | Predator ontmaskerd: uitgezette zee-egels worden aangevallen

Persbureau Curacao THE BOTTOM – Diadema zee-egels zijn cruciale algeneters op koraalriffen in het Caribisch gebied, maar na massale sterfte in de jaren 80 en in 2022 gaat het herstel...
Literatuur

PBC | Boeroes, heimwee van een witte Surinamer

Persbureau Curacao Of het bij ons in Noord-Nederland ook zo verschrikkelijk hard had geregend, vroeg mijn moeder een keer toen ik haar aan de telefoon had. ‘Hier in Veghel ging...
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Gompie

Heerlijk om te lezen dat Henry Kissinger ooit een bootvluchteling was. Vanuit Duitsland een sloepje gepakt om niet geregeerd te worden door een voor zijn familie onaangenaam regime. Of...
Curaçao

CC | Six restaurants in Sambil Food Court closed by inspection

WILLEMSTAD – This week, six restaurants in the Sambil shopping center were closed by the MEO Inspection. The visit from the inspection team was already planned but was expedited...
Curaçao

AVC | Onverantwoord rijgedrag brengt menselevens in gevaar – feveren in een benzinestation op Curaçao

Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao De politie heeft een 'fever-team' samengesteld om specifiek op te treden tegen het feveren, of 'burnouts'. Het besluit komt na de publicatie van verschillende video's...
Curaçao

PBC | Betere kwaliteit benzine en diesel op weg naar Curaçao, diesel iets later

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanaf het eerste kwartaal van 2024 krijgt Curaçao uitsluitend brandstof van betere kwaliteit aan de pomp. Minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, Ruisandro Cijntje, bevestigt dat Curaçao tegen...
Curaçao

PBC | Cruiseschip Explora1 voor het eerst op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het cruiseschip Explora1 van de cruisemaatschappij MSC Cruises heeft op 1 december voor de eerste keer Curaçao bezocht. Aangezien dit de eerste keer was dat dit cruiseschip...
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao zoekt jongeren voor sociaalvormingstraject 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een nieuwe lichting jongeren krijgt de kans om hun toekomst vorm te geven met de start van een nieuwe Sociaal Vormingstraject (SVT) opleiding in februari 2024....
PBC | Hospice Arco Cavent rekent op steun publiek in Week4Light

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Hospice Arco Cavent rekent opnieuw op de steun van het publiek tijdens de jaarlijkse Week4Light, die van 2 tot en met 9 december plaatsvindt. De fondsenwervingsweek...
Bonaire

NTR | Frustratie om geldautomaten op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Opnieuw zijn er problemen met verschillende geldautomaten op Bonaire. Meerdere keren per week kan het gevraagde bedrag niet worden gepind, lukt geld storten niet of zijn automaten buitenwerking. “Het...
Curaçao

CC | Thieves use drones for business break-ins

WILLEMSTAD – In an investigation into business break-ins, the police have arrested several suspects, including a man skilled in operating a drone. During the investigation, this suspect confessed to...
Sint Maarten

DH | Solicitor-General requests 17-month sentence on first day of Frans Richardson’s

The “LEA building” in Philipsburg. PHILIPSBURG--Considering it proven that Frans Richardson (55) accepted bribes totalling US $94,800 and abused his position as a Member of Parliament (MP), the solicitor-general on...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Niet BHM maar directeur Leito verantwoordelijk

Selibon loopt jaren achter met aanleveren jaarrekening Kralendijk - Niet Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM) is verantwoordelijk voor het opstellen en indienen van de jaarrekening van Selibon NV. Het is directeur...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwe LAft met drie normen

Oranjestad - Aruba en Nederland hebben een akkoord bereikt over veranderingen in de Landsverordening Aruba financieel toezicht (LAft). De wet ligt nu bij het Arubaanse parlement om de aangepaste...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Krant om trots op te zijn’

20 Jaar Antilliaans Dagblad; Petje af voor alle medewerkers Willemstad - Een wensdroom ging in vervulling toen het Antilliaans Dagblad twintig jaar geleden, op 1 december 2003, voor het eerst...
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Per 1 januari Huisartsenpost een feit

Doel is om ook de druk op spoedeisende hulp te verlichten Willemstad - Jerry Semper, voorzitter van de Curaçaose Huisartsen Vereniging (CHV) laat tegenover deze krant weten dat de Huisartsenpost...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Overleg personeel Ennia later tijdstip

Minister dringt aan op aanwezigheid directie CBCS Willemstad - De voor gisteren, vrijdag 1 december, geplande bespreking met het personeel van Ennia is niet doorgegaan. Reden: de regering wacht op...
Internationaal

RTL | ‘Zeer invloedrijke’ topdiplomaat Henry Kissinger (100) overleden

De Amerikaanse topdiplomaat Henry Kissinger is vannacht op 100-jarige leeftijd overleden. Hij zorgde er in de jaren zeventig voor dat de VS en China de banden aanhaalden, midden in...
