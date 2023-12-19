Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 19, 2023

PHILIPSBURG–In pursuit of visionary goals set by St. Maarten’s Chief of Police Carl John, a comprehensive training plan has been initiated in collaboration with counterparts across the Dutch Caribbean.

Supported by funding from the Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean, this initiative aims to enhance the skills and expertise of police personnel, collectively elevating the capabilities of diverse police forces.

Commencing in the week of December 12, 2023, the first phase of this transformative training unfolded at Miami-Dade College. Focused on Community Policing, this segment laid the groundwork for an extensive programme in early 2024, emphasising Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Officers gained insights into CPTED principles, learning to conduct security assessments for various buildings and businesses.

A specialised session for the A-Team concentrated on “Bomb Verkenning” (Bomb Reconnaissance), providing participants with expertise in recognising and managing explosive threats. The training ensures the A-Team is well-prepared to handle situations involving explosives with precision.

As part of the programme, the A-Team conducted walk-throughs of critical infrastructure locations on St. Maarten, aligning with the vision gained during Bomb Reconnaissance training. Simultaneously, shooting instructors underwent advanced training in the Netherlands, enhancing their instructional capabilities to contribute to a more-skilled police force.

The success of these initiatives is attributed to collaborative efforts across Dutch Caribbean police organisations. St. Maarten Police Force KPSM thanked Minister of Justice Anna Richardson and counterparts from other countries for their input and support.

The meticulously designed training sessions underscore the commitment of the Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean to elevate personnel across police organisations. This ongoing collaboration reflects a united effort to equip law enforcement professionals with the latest skills, fostering a safer environment for the communities they serv

