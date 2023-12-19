28 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 20 december 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 19 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Ambulance shortage soon to end, concerns during holidays

WILLEMSTAD - While the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN) announces that the shortage of ambulances in Curaçao has been resolved, and new vehicles are on...
0

DH | Police forces enhance their training with Dutch Caribbean Police Chiefs’ support

PHILIPSBURG--In pursuit of visionary goals set by St. Maarten’s Chief of Police Carl John, a comprehensive training plan has been initiated in collaboration with counterparts across the...
0

Telegraaf | Vaticaan geeft toestemming voor inzegenen homohuwelijk

Vaticaanstad - Paus Franciscus heeft de weg vrijgemaakt voor de zegening van homohuwelijken in de katholieke kerk. Dat melden Duitse media op basis van een brief uit...
2

Democracy now! | Monday, December 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Ambulance shortage soon to end, concerns during holidays

HomeNieuwsGezondheidCC | Ambulance shortage soon to end, concerns during holidays
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – While the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN) announces that the shortage of ambulances in Curaçao has been resolved, and new vehicles are on the way, Giselle Mc William, political leader of the MAN party, expresses concerns about safety during the holidays.

These concerns are fueled by record-breaking tourism figures and the extended opening hours for nightclubs and parties.

According to GMN, ambulances are now available at all posts, including Barber, Montaña, and Zakitó. This follows actions by the ministry to order new ambulances for the island. Although this is a lengthy process, the point has been reached where the new ambulances will soon arrive in Curaçao.

However, with the announcement of extended opening hours and the growing number of tourists, Mc William emphasizes the importance of a risk analysis. She fears that the increased presence of people on the streets, possibly under the influence of alcohol, increases the risk of car accidents and other incidents. She points out the minimal ambulance capacity in Curaçao, consisting of only three ambulances and an emergency car.

Mc William questions whether operational capacity constraints were considered when making decisions such as extending the opening hours of nightclubs. She emphasizes the need for an evaluation of the situation and consultation with all relevant parties to assess the available capacity for emergencies.

“The holidays with an increase in tourists require extra attention to our medical and safety facilities,” states Mc William. She emphasizes the importance of sufficient medical capacity to provide timely and adequate assistance in case of accidents, both at the accident scene and in the hospital.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
GezondheidCuraçaoCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Police forces enhance their training with Dutch Caribbean Police Chiefs’ support
Volgend artikel
Extra | Journaal 19 december 2023

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Ambulance shortage soon to end, concerns during holidays

Opmerkelijk

Telegraaf | Vaticaan geeft toestemming voor inzegenen homohuwelijk

Vaticaanstad - Paus Franciscus heeft de weg vrijgemaakt voor de zegening van homohuwelijken in de katholieke kerk. Dat melden Duitse media op basis van een brief uit het Vaticaan....
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, December 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Nederlandse parlementariërs betonen medeleven na overlijden Thodé

De voorzitters van de commissies Koninkrijksrelaties in de Eerste en Tweede Kamer, Paul Rosenmöller en Wieke Paulusma, uiten hun diepe droefheid in een brief over het overlijden van het...
4
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Trailer op Curaçao opgenomen oorlogsfilm uitgebracht

Met video | Trailer op Curaçao opgenomen oorlogsfilm uitgebracht De trailer van de Nederlandse oorlogsfilm ‘Invasie’ is uitgebracht. De trailer geeft een klein stuk van de verhaallijn weg, namelijk dat...
3
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Laatste schoonmaakactie 2023 van Kunukuman levert 181 kilo afval op

De laatste schoonmaakactie van de Kunukuman in 2023 heeft 181 kilo afval opgeleverd. De schoonmaakactie vond plaats aan de Martin Luther King Boulevard en aan de Koraalspechtweg. Dat maakt...
0
Bonaire

CC | Relatively high corruption uncovered in the Caribbean Netherlands

KRALENDIJK - Suspected integrity breaches are reportedly widespread in the Caribbean Netherlands, encompassing actions such as the improper issuance of permits, overlooking violations, and sharing insider information during tendering...
1
Saba en Statia

DH | Christmas baskets for Statia’s less fortunate

ST. EUSTATIUS--A group of individuals have decided to give 31 Christmas baskets to St. Eustatius’ elderly, unemployed, struggling families and a shut-in. The group consists of Juliette George, Nadine Arnaud,...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Aanpak crisisbeheersing vergt lange adem

Na zes jaar overleggen onvoldoende samenwerking en sturing Kralendijk - Het ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid (JenV) streeft ernaar dat dit jaar nog kan worden gestart met de uitvoering van...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Minimumsalaris stijgt naar bijna 2.000 florin

Oranjestad - Het minimumsalaris stijgt per 1 januari met bijna 5 procent. Minister Glenbert Croes (MEP) van Arbeid maakt bekend dat het maandelijkse bedrag 1.986,20 florin wordt. De bewindsman zette...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Kustwacht blijft werven’

RMR stemt in met Jaarplan 2024: doorgroeien naar 24/7 opererende organisatie Den Haag/Willemstad - De kustwacht verwacht in 2024 extra personeel te kunnen werven en plaatsen ten behoeve van het...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Navigeren in complex landschap’

Organisatie Eindejaarsconferentie 2023 ziet verschuivingen in mentaliteit Willemstad - ,,Curaçao navigeert door een complex landschap, waarbij uitdagingen worden gebalanceerd met transformerende initiatieven, veerkracht moet worden getoond en een toekomst wordt...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Corendon The Rif feestelijk van start

Eigenaar Uslu: Wij zijn nog lang niet klaar op Curaçao Willemstad - The Rif at Mangrove Beach van Corendon, het nieuwste hotel van Curaçao, werd gisteravond op feestelijke wijze geopend. In...
0
Opmerkelijk

Telegraaf | Auto rijdt in op konvooi van Joe Biden, president ongedeerd

Wilmington - Een voertuig heeft zondag in het centrum van de stad Wilmington in de staat Delaware een SUV uit het konvooi van de Amerikaanse president Joe Biden geramd....
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Donaties ‘Iedereen een kerstcadeau’ blijven binnenkomen

De donaties van de kerstactie ‘Iedereen een kerstcadeau’ blijven binnenkomen. Hoewel de actie vrijdag eigenlijk afliep, heeft Rotaract Club of Curacao besloten de actie tot en met maandag te...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Auto bovenop andere auto na aanrijding met politiewagen

Een auto is zondagmorgen bovenop een andere auto terechtgekomen, nadat hij in volle vaart tegen een politieauto was gereden. De politieauto stond daar omdat kort daarvoor een ongeluk was...
2
Comin' up

PBC | Eindejaarsconferentie biedt blik op toekomst en innovatie op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteren vond de Eindejaarsconferentie 2023 en de uitreiking van de Caribbean Change Award 5.0 plaats. Dit evenement bood inzicht in de uitdagingen en kansen voor de...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Nationaal Archief Curaçao viert in 2024 55-jarig jubileum

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In 2024 viert het Nationaal Archief Curaçao zijn 55-jarig bestaan. Een jaar vol grote activiteiten staat op de planning, waaronder twee conferenties in maart en juni...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Eerste lading verbeterde brandstof op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De eerste lading brandstof volgens nieuwe specificaties is op Curaçao aangekomen. Daarmee is volgens betrokkenen een belangrijke mijlpaal bereikt. De tanker Schwyz heeft op 1 december...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ministerie van Financiën: Belastingontduiking wijdverspreid door autoverhuurders op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Uit recent onderzoek van de belastingdienst en SBAB is gebleken dat een aanzienlijk aantal autoverhuurbedrijven op Curaçao de fiscale regels aan hun laars lapt. Deze bedrijven...
0
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Vragenvuurtje

De mooiste foto van de week is die van een hurkende Dilan Yesilgöz bij Geert. Of knielt ze? De foto is gemaakt in het Nederlandse nepparlement en je ziet...
0
Aruba

NTR | Centrale bank waarschuwt voor klimaatverandering, ‘Een signaal aan de politiek’

Oscar van Dam De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten (CBCS) waarschuwt voor de economische gevolgen van klimaatverandering. “Het rapport is een signaal naar de politiek die vooral aan vandaag...
9
Curaçao

CC | Corendon flights to Curaçao almost always full, new hotel projects on the horizon

WILLEMSTAD - The new Corendon service between Schiphol and Curaçao is a resounding success with an occupancy rate of 97 percent, as reported by departing CEO Steven van der...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Minderjarig meisje misbruikt tijdens vermissing

Een minderjarig meisje dat donderdag en vrijdag vermist was, is misbruikt op het adres waar ze verbleef. De situatie kwam naar buiten toen de vader van het meisje aangifte...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Groep religieuze mannen in stadscentrum zorgt voor voor vragen onder bevolking

Een groep mannen gekleed in het paars zorgde donderdag voor vragen onder voorbijgangers. De mannen verplaatsten zich voornamelijk door het stadscentrum met bepaalde uitdrukkingen. Dat maakt het Korps Politie...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Grote brand in Ser’i Papaya zorgt voor rookoverlast

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een omvangrijke brand in de omgeving van Ser’i Papaya heeft voor aanzienlijke rookoverlast gezorgd. De brandweer van Curaçao, die sinds gisteravond in actie is, worstelt met...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Parlement van Curaçao opent condoleanceregister voor Amerigo Thodé

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Naar aanleiding van het overlijden van parlementslid Amerigo Thodé, kondigt het parlement van Curaçao aan dat er gelegenheid is om deze dagen het condoleanceregister te tekenen. Het...
7
Curaçao

PBC | Spectaculaire beelden van redding jonge visser na val in zee bij Shete Boka

Met video | Persbureau Curacao SHETE BOKA – Curaçao.nu heeft spectaculaire beelden ontvangen van de redding van de jonge visser uit zee. Die was gisterochtend voor zonsopgang tijdens het vissen...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Conflict tussen ministers over watertaxi in Curaçaose haven

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister Charles Cooper van Verkeer en Vervoer is in aanvaring gekomen met collega minister Ruisandro Cijntje van Economische Ontwikkeling. Cooper verklaarde via Facebook dat de watertaxi...
7
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao breekt record met aantal verblijfstoeristen in 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Toerismebureau van Curaçao, CTB, rapporteert een aantal van bijna 520 duizend verblijfstoeristen in de eerste elf maanden van dit jaar, een stijging van zeventien procent...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Politie Curaçao arresteert vier mannen in grote inbraak- en diefstalzaak

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisterochtend heeft het Curaçaose overvalteam, samen met het arrestatieteam van de korpsen van Curaçao, Aruba en Bonaire, ten minste zeven gerechtelijke invallen gedaan op Curaçao, onder...
0
Curaçao

CC | 600-kilogram drug heist returns to court

WILLEMSTAD - The 600-kilogram drug heist from the investigative bureau, which took place five years ago, has resurfaced in court. Yesterday marked the commencement of the appeals case, although...
2
Comin' up

CC | Nightclubs to stay open longer in December

WILLEMSTAD - Nightclubs are allowed to stay open longer in December. The opening hours for both nightclubs and year-end parties are specially adjusted for the festive month of December....
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Locatie vrachthaven op losse schroeven

Eerst nader onderzoek naar vastgestelde onduidelijkheden Kralendijk - Er kan nog niet kan worden geconcludeerd dat de maatschappelijke baten van een nieuwe vrachthaven bij de locatie WEB groter zijn dan...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Hulpverleners redden gestrande dolfijn

Oranjestad - Een jongvolwassen dolfijn is door hulpverleners van het Aruba Stranding Network (ASN) gered, nadat het zeezoogdier bij Eagle Beach was gestrand. Het is de hulpverleners gelukt om...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Plan Colombia omarmd

Team woningbeleid komt in januari uitleg geven Willemstad - De stichting volkshuisvesting Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) is gecharmeerd van het in Colombia uitgerolde woningbeleid en zou graag een soortgelijk concept...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Goed onderwijs een grondrecht’

Van Huffelen: Voor het hele Koninkrijk Willemstad/Den Haag - ,,Ik vind dat kwalitatief goed onderwijs een grondrecht in het hele Koninkrijk zou moeten zijn, zodat niemand zijn werkende leven begint...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Jetair start vluchten naar Venezuela

Ook de vloot wordt vervangen Willemstad - Met drie nieuwe bestemmingen in Venezuela en een vervanging van de vloot, door de wetlease van twee nieuwe vliegtuigen, in het vooruitzicht, verwacht...
2
Comin' up

PBC | Strikte veiligheidsmaatregelen en controles tijdens Fuikdag 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Met nog ruim drie weken te gaan tot Fuikdag op zondag 7 januari 2024, kondigen de kustwacht, politie en andere autoriteiten verscherpte controles aan op zee...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, December 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Visser valt in zee bij Shete Boka en wacht op reddingsactie

Een vissers is tijdens het vissen bij Shete Boka in de zee terechtgekomen. Vermoedelijk is hij in het water gevallen. Door de ruwe zee wordt de reddingsactie bemoeilijkt. Dat verklaart...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Eerste rechtstreekse vlucht route Atlanta-Curaçao zaterdag onthaald op Hato

De eerste rechtstreekse vlucht van Delta Airlines vanuit Atlanta, Georgia, komt zaterdag aan op Hato Airport. Gebruikelijk is dat het vliegtuig met de traditiegetrouwe watersaluut op de landingsbaan wordt...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Twee arrestaties en 24 boetes uitgedeeld bij verkeerscontrole

De politie heeft donderdag twee arrestaties verricht en 24 boetes uitgedeeld bij een verkeerscontrole aan de F.D. Rooseveltweg ter hoogte van de Hato-woningen. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Curaçao...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Former head cashier to repay more than $115,500 stolen from Receiver’s Office

PHILIPSBURG--Between May and August 2022, Lathasha Mills (43) stole more than US $115,500 of taxpayer money when she was head cashier at the Receiver’s Office. On Thursday, the Court...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Dood lichaam gevonden bij Knip

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In het bosgebied bij Kleine Knip in Banda Bou heeft de politie gisterenmiddag een levenloos lichaam gevonden. Op dit moment behandelt de politie de zaak nog...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Strand van Caracasbaai heeft opknapbeurt gehad

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De beschadigde palapa’s, gebroken bankjes en algehele vervuiling op het strand van Caracasbaai is aangepakt. Het voorlopige herstel komt nadat ochtenkrant Èxtra aandacht besteedde aan de...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Aanvragen vergunning voor carnaval 2024 een week verlengd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De organisatie van Prekario Carnaval 2024 en de Dienst voor Stedelijke Planning hebben aangekondigd dat de registratieperiode voor de carnavalsvergunningen van 2024 met één week is...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Corendon vluchten naar Curaçao bijna altijd vol, nieuwe hotelprojecten in zicht

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De nieuwe lijndienst van Corendon tussen Schiphol en Curaçao is een groot succes met een bezettingsgraad van 97 procent, zo meldt de vertrekkende topman Steven van...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Dr. Da Costa Gomez uitgeroepen tot held van Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Tijdens een indrukwekkende ceremonie op de Dag van het Statuut, 15 december, is het gerestaureerde standbeeld van mr. dr. Moises Frumencio da Costa Gomez onthuld op...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Rode Baretten vormen snel inzetbare Ranger-eenheid

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Dinsdag 19 december organiseert het 12 Infanteriebataljon van de luchtmobiele brigade een bijzonder appèl om hun nieuwe status als Rapid Reaction Company en de toekenning van...
0
Aruba

NTR | Dit is de meest vergeten feestdag van ons Koninkrijk

Eva Breukink Vandaag in 1954 wordt het Statuut van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden ondertekend. Dat gaat over gelijkwaardigheid van álle burgers in het Koninkrijk en over wat hen tot op...
10
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao’s stayover arrivals surpass expectations, setting new records in 2023

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 519,016 stayover visitor arrivals in the eleven months of 2023, which is a 17% growth compared to the same period...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Overeenkomst arbeidsvoorwaarden rijksambtenaren

Kralendijk - Er is een principeovereenkomst over de arbeidsvoorwaarden voor rijksambtenaren in Caribisch Nederland (CN). BONambtenarenDit maakte de Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) gistermiddag bekend. Door de gemaakte afspraken kan onder...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Zo’n tragedie mag niet weer gebeuren’

Contact met Venezuela om herhaling te voorkomen Oranjestad - De Arubaanse regering condoleert de nabestaanden van de vier personen die om het leven kwamen toen de boot waarin ze zaten...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Herstel onderwijs 260 miljoen

Minister van Onderwijs presenteert vijfjarig programma Willemstad - Een eerste raming om het Herstelprogramma Onderwijs (Mehorashon di Enseñansa Kòrsou, MdE) uit te voeren komt uit op een bedrag van 260...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Busje komt zo’

ABC Busbedrijf krijgt 2 miljoen voor 5 bussen Willemstad - Het ABC Busbedrijf kan een bedrag van twee miljoen gulden tegemoet zien voor de aanschaf van vijf nieuwe bussen, zo...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Live zicht op de Handelskade

Willemstad - Door middel van een nieuwe livestream kan iedereen, waar ook ter wereld, live genieten van het uitzicht op het de Handelskade, het Brionplein en de Emmabrug. Sinds...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, December 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 