Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 19, 2023

WILLEMSTAD – While the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN) announces that the shortage of ambulances in Curaçao has been resolved, and new vehicles are on the way, Giselle Mc William, political leader of the MAN party, expresses concerns about safety during the holidays.

These concerns are fueled by record-breaking tourism figures and the extended opening hours for nightclubs and parties.

According to GMN, ambulances are now available at all posts, including Barber, Montaña, and Zakitó. This follows actions by the ministry to order new ambulances for the island. Although this is a lengthy process, the point has been reached where the new ambulances will soon arrive in Curaçao.

However, with the announcement of extended opening hours and the growing number of tourists, Mc William emphasizes the importance of a risk analysis. She fears that the increased presence of people on the streets, possibly under the influence of alcohol, increases the risk of car accidents and other incidents. She points out the minimal ambulance capacity in Curaçao, consisting of only three ambulances and an emergency car.

Mc William questions whether operational capacity constraints were considered when making decisions such as extending the opening hours of nightclubs. She emphasizes the need for an evaluation of the situation and consultation with all relevant parties to assess the available capacity for emergencies.

“The holidays with an increase in tourists require extra attention to our medical and safety facilities,” states Mc William. She emphasizes the importance of sufficient medical capacity to provide timely and adequate assistance in case of accidents, both at the accident scene and in the hospital.

