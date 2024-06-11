DH | Multi-million-dollar St. Maarten Crime Fund lacks financial administration and policy plan

COLE BAY–The Perpetual Plastics Plastic Recycling Social Workspace, a project of the EPIC (Environmental Protection in the Caribbean) Foundation, has officially opened its doors to the public.

The facility welcomes visitors three times a week, offering a unique opportunity to contribute to environmental sustainability.

Members of the public are encouraged to drop off their type 2 (HDPE – High-Density Polyethylene) and type 5 (PP – Polypropylene) plastics for recycling. These types of plastic can typically be identified by the recycle symbols located on the bottom or under the caps of items. At the workspace, visitors can learn more about the recycling process and the new products created from recycled materials. Additionally, the workspace offers workshops and team-building activities.

With the new school year approaching, the Perpetual Plastics team is preparing to expand its educational outreach to more primary and high schools. Interested schools and businesses are invited to get in touch for more information about participation.

This week, the workspace will launch its social initiative, providing opportunities for individuals facing barriers to employment to engage in meaningful work, starting with a pilot programme.

The Perpetual Plastics workspace is located at Union Road 125-3, next to Burger King in Cole Bay. It is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and on Saturdays from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

This project has been made possible through generous contributions from various companies, institutions, private donors, businesses, supporters and volunteers. The team expresses sincere gratitude for this support. Funding has also been provided by the government of the Netherlands under the St. Maarten Trust Fund, implemented by R4CR, administered by VNGI and overseen by the World Bank, as well as by Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied.

For more information, visit the EPIC website at epicislands.org, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/epicislands, Instagram at instagram.com/perpetualplasticsxm, or email [email protected].

Bron: Daily Herald