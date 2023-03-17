29 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 18 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AntilliaansDagblad | Evaluatie slavernijcommissie: Excuses 19 december onacceptabel

Willemstad - De Nationale Commissie tot herdenking 160 jaar afschaffing van de slavernij is van mening dat de excuses van de Nederlandse regering niet geaccepteerd kunnen worden,...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Steun voor CMC is ‘goed begin’

Directeur bedrijfsvoering opgelucht maar nog lang niet uit de problemen Willemstad - Het Curaçao Medical Centrum (CMC) is volgens directeur bedrijfsvoering Karina Lombardi ‘blij en opgelucht’ met de...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Krokodillentranen CBCS’

Met vonnissen | Advocaten: Suggestie innige vader-dochterband Ansary’s onterecht Willemstad - ‘Dikke krokodillentranen’ zijn het die de Centrale Bank huilt, als Nina Ansary alleen maar erop wijst dat...
0
- Advertentie -

Telegraaf | Internationaal Strafhof in Den Haag vaardigt arrestatiebevel uit tegen Poetin

Den Haag - Rechters van het Internationaal Strafhof in Den Haag (ICC) hebben vrijdag een arrestatiebevel uitgevaardigd tegen de Russische president Vladimir Poetin vanwege oorlogsmisdaden die gepleegd...
0

ParadiseFM | Cicely van der Dijs op vrije voeten

Cicely van der Dijs is vandaag vrijgelaten uit de gevangenis. De ex-partner van Gerrit Schotte heeft haar straf uitgezeten. In 2017 werd ze veroordeeld voor witwassen van...
2

Democracy now! | Friday, March 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenSint Maarten

DH | Parliament Member arrested for bribery

0 reacties

PHILIPSBURG–The Criminal Investigation Team of the Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST on Friday arrested a Member of the Parliament (MP) of St. Maarten.

In addition to the arrest, searches were conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate at the suspect’s residence and his workplace at the Parliament Building.

The arrest and the house searches took place in connection with a criminal investigation called “Lissabon” where the suspicion is that the MP took bribes and abused his position. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not provide the MPs name or any other information about the case as the investigation is still ongoing.

The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by the RST, under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialised approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenPolitie en JustitiePolitiekSXM-Daily Herald

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Abraham grootste ‘stemmentrekker’ Bonaire

Kralendijk - Na het tellen van de stemmen op kandidaat-niveau blijkt dat de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Evaluatie slavernijcommissie: Excuses 19 december onacceptabel

Willemstad - De Nationale Commissie tot herdenking 160 jaar afschaffing van de slavernij...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Krokodillentranen CBCS’

Met vonnissen | Advocaten: Suggestie innige vader-dochterband Ansary’s onterecht Willemstad - ‘Dikke krokodillentranen’ zijn...
0
Opmerkelijk

Telegraaf | Internationaal Strafhof in Den Haag vaardigt arrestatiebevel uit tegen Poetin

Den Haag - Rechters van het Internationaal Strafhof in Den Haag (ICC) hebben...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Cicely van der Dijs op vrije voeten

Cicely van der Dijs is vandaag vrijgelaten uit de gevangenis. De ex-partner van...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Korting pensioen niet ver’

CBCS-directeur Jardim in rechtszaak Ennia vs. Ansary Willemstad - ,,De liquiditeiten waarover Ennia beschikt,...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 