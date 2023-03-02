DH | Over 100 Boats Gather from Around the World for the 43rd St. Maarten

SIMPSON BAY–Registration started early at the 43rd St Maarten Heineken Regatta, as eager teams lined up to formally register their entry and pick up their yacht’s bow numbers and class flag.

With over 100 yachts entered, representatives from all over the world were made welcome, picking up an array of goodies from sponsors including caps from Oris, and liquid refreshment from Fiji and, of course, cans from title sponsor Heineken.

Many of the teams have talented women onboard, some 50:50 men:women, plus three all female teams! This year, the Regatta will be highlighting a key value each day: sustainability, youth, women and talent. © Laurens

This year’s boats and crew represent more than 25 countries, with many having interesting stories about getting to the Regatta.

The upcoming weather for the regatta was a hot topic amongst both the competitors and race management team. Studying the forecast for the next few days, PRO Mark Townsend says while the regatta will start with light winds of around 8-10 knots, it is anticipated to build each day. There will be two race start and finish areas; one designated Simpson Bay and the other Cole Bay.

The courses will range day by day from distance races to St Barths and back for the VO70s and VO65, with other classes doing round the buoys windward-leeward races. “We’ll be mixing it up over the four days, and everyone will get a good variety of different courses,” says Mark, as he set off to brief his 40-strong team of race course volunteers.

The big looming decision will be whether the famous Round Island Race will take place on Friday or Saturday, and a decision will be made depending on the wind forecast.

Bron: Daily Herald