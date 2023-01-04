DH | No first place for St. Maarten in Best of Caribbean, but three third places

~ Anguilla’s Shoal Bay best Caribbean beach ~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten may not have ranked number one in any of the seven categories of the Best of the Caribbean 2023 of the 10Best Editors of USA Today, but the island did manage to score third place in three categories.

Anguilla did win first, second and third place, with Shoal Bay winning the Best Caribbean Beach category.

The results of the annual Best of the Caribbean 2023 were published on Monday, after four weeks of voting. To put a spotlight on some of the Caribbean’s best spots – places that are popular and off the beaten path – 10Best invited the public to vote for the Caribbean’s best resorts, beaches, attractions, bars, distilleries, golf courses and restaurants.

12-Metre Regatta

In the Best Caribbean Attraction, the St. Maarten 12-Metre Regatta placed third. The first place was for Belmont Estate in Grenada and second place for Arikok National Park in Aruba. 10Best Contributor Ming Tappin said about the St. Maarten 12 Metre Regatta experience: “Exhilarating excursion where you can be an active participant!”

The St. Maarten 12 Metre Regatta was described as: “Take part in a head-to-head race between authentic America’s Cup race yachts at the St. Maarten 12 Metre Regatta, run daily at this Caribbean attraction. No prior sailing experience is necessary, and an expert sailing team accompanies guests on the yacht. Choose to be a crew member by trimming sails or grinding winches, or if you prefer, sit back and enjoy the invigorating adventure as you experience this elite competition.”

Topper’s Rum

Topper’s Rhum placed third in the Best Caribbean Rum Distillery category. “Visitors to the Topper’s Rhum waterfront facility are invited to learn the history of rum and the distilling process during a hands-on tour of the facility. Along the way you will sample more than 20 types of rum (including new flavors still in development), rum cakes and rum-infused gelato. Those who’d like to take some Topper’s home can even bottle their own.” The winner in this category was Cruzan Rum Distillery, St. Croix, the US Virgin Islands, followed by Cadushy Distillery in Bonaire.

Ital Shack

St. Maarten’s Ital Shack captured third place in the category Best Restaurants in the Caribbean. “Diners at the Ital Shak enjoy organic vegetarian fare served alongside fresh juices pressed from local fruit, inspired by the Rasta way of living. Soup, roti and pattee make frequent appearances on the rotating menu,” it was stated. Number one in this category was Hemingway’s in the Turks & Caicos and number two Elements Restaurant in Aruba.

Azul

Azul in St. Maarten placed eighth in the Best Restaurants in the Caribbean category. “Azul is the signature restaurant of the all-inclusive, adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. 10Best Contributor Melanie Reffes says the “views of the water are spectacular from this fine dining restaurant perched cliffside.” Reservations and special tasting menus are offered occasionally for non-resort guests, so be sure to contact Azul in advance to confirm they can accommodate you.”

Anguilla winners

Neighbouring Anguilla won first, second and third place in several categories in the Best of the Caribbean 2023. Shoal Bay was voted as the number one beach in the Caribbean. “Two miles of pristine white sand beach with crystal clear water,” is how 10Best Contributor Ursula Barzey describes Shoal Beach, considered by many to be Anguilla’s most famous beach. This two-mile sandy beach is known for its unique, pinkish-tinted white sand and exceptional turquoise water. Restaurants, beach bars, and hotels line the beach, and it is the home of many water sports, including diving, kayaking, and snorkelling.”

Number two in the Best Caribbean Beach category was Paradise Beach, Caririacou (Grenada) and number three Eagle Beach in Aruba. Two beach bars in Anguilla won second and third place in the Best Caribbean Beach Bar: Sunshine Shack and Elvis Beach Bar, respectively.

About the Sunshine Shack it was stated: “This beach bar on Rendezvous Bay is known for its rum punch, coconut-infused cocktails and barbecue, fresh from the grill and served with a side of Garvey’s Awesome Sauce. The atmosphere is decidedly casual, with plastic chairs right in the sand.”

The 10Best team was also incredibly positive about Elvis Beach Bar. “Locals mingle with tourists at this toes-in-the-sand watering hole in Sandy Ground, popular for afternoon cocktails and all-night partying. Those who’ve danced up an appetite can sink their teeth into fish tacos or jumbo wings, supposedly some of the best on the island.” Soggy Dollar Bar on Jost van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands was rated as the Best Caribbean Beach Bar.

Zemi Beach House in Anguilla was voted third Best Caribbean Resort. “Situated on six oceanfront acres on Anguilla’s Shoal Bay, Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa infuses the luxurious guest experience with Caribbean flavor, from the elegant Rhum Room to fresh-off-the-boat seafood served up at the on-site restaurants to healing treatments in a Taino-inspired spa.”

Grand Case Beach Club

Number one in the Best Caribbean Resort category was The Sands at Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos, and the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Aruba, won second place. Number eight in this category was the Grand Case Beach Club. “The Grand Case Beach Club, located in a secluded corner of French St. Martin, offers guests large apartment-style accommodations, two private beaches, a swimming pool overlooking Grand Case Bay and a host of complimentary non-motorised sports.”

The Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club won third place in the category Best Caribbean Golf Course. “Players teeing off at the first hole of the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club are greeted by stellar views of the Caribbean Sea and St. Maarten, and the next nine holes hug the Anguilla Channel. One of the signature landmarks of the course is its Merrywing Salt Pond.”

The first and second place winners in the Best Caribbean Golf Course were respectively Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club, Providenciales, and Teeth of the Dog at Casa del Campo in La Romana, the Dominican Republic.

Bron: Daily Herald