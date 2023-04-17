27 C
PBC | Gearresteerde man in Sto Domingo is tweede man NLS: Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto

Persbureau Curacao STO DOMINGO – De man die afgelopen vrijdag in de Dominicaanse Republiek werd gearresteerd is Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto. Hij is de de tweede man...
ParadiseFM | Arrestatie in Dominicaanse republiek in Themis zaak

Er is opnieuw een NLS-bendelid aangehouden. Vrijdag werd NLS-kopstuk Urvin ‘Nuto’ Wawoe in de Dominicaanse Republiek gearresteerd. Het OM heeft om zijn uitlevering gevraagd. De arrestatie heeft...
Democracy now! | Monday, April 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 17 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PB | Kennismakingsbezoek teamchef van het RST aan de Gouverneur

WILLEMSTAD – Op woensdag 5 april 2023 heeft de nieuwe teamchef van het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) mw. Ans Rietstra, een kennismakingsbezoek gebracht aan de Gouverneur van Curaçao...
PBC | Politie arresteert opnieuw Curaçaose NLS’er, nu in de Dominicaanse Republiek

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Afgelopen vrijdag heeft de politie van de Dominicaanse Republiek verdachte U.L.W. aangehouden. De arrestatie was op verzoek van het Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao in het...
DH | Mussington expresses condolences to Langel family for their sudden loss

The late Louis Langel

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington expressed his condolences on Sunday to the family of Louis Langel who was killed during an accident at the Galisbay Port on Saturday.

“I was very saddened to learn of the death of Louis Langel during a handling operation to unload sand from a vessel in the port of Galisbay on Saturday evening,” Mussington said in a statement. “Employed by Société Dormoy Lewis (SDL), Louis was a pillar of the company, a professional known and appreciated by all.

“He was also very involved in associations, particularly softball, and therefore very much appreciated in the sporting world.

“This fatal accident has left his loved ones in mourning and the entire community, especially the Dominican Republic community, in a state of shock. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and to the owner/manager of SDL and his employees.

“The President of the Board of Directors of the Port of Galisbay, my elected colleague Daniel Arnel, Director of the Port Albéric Ellis and his staff, as well as the elected officials of the Territorial Council of St. Martin join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences and our unwavering support to the family as they face this painful ordeal. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bron: Daily Herald

