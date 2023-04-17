DH | Mussington expresses condolences to Langel family for their sudden loss

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington expressed his condolences on Sunday to the family of Louis Langel who was killed during an accident at the Galisbay Port on Saturday.

“I was very saddened to learn of the death of Louis Langel during a handling operation to unload sand from a vessel in the port of Galisbay on Saturday evening,” Mussington said in a statement. “Employed by Société Dormoy Lewis (SDL), Louis was a pillar of the company, a professional known and appreciated by all.

“He was also very involved in associations, particularly softball, and therefore very much appreciated in the sporting world.

“This fatal accident has left his loved ones in mourning and the entire community, especially the Dominican Republic community, in a state of shock. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and to the owner/manager of SDL and his employees.

“The President of the Board of Directors of the Port of Galisbay, my elected colleague Daniel Arnel, Director of the Port Albéric Ellis and his staff, as well as the elected officials of the Territorial Council of St. Martin join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences and our unwavering support to the family as they face this painful ordeal. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bron: Daily Herald