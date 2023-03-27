30 C
ParadiseFM | Koningin Seú 2023 bekend

Jesmelys Zink-Angelista is gekroond tot Koningin Seú 2023. De verkiezing vond zaterdag plaats in het WTC. Vijf kandidaten streden voor de titel. Naast de kroon ging Jesmelys...
ParadiseFM | MFK-Statenlid maakt uitglijder

Parlementariër Juniel Carolina heeft een uitglijder gemaakt. Vol enthousiasme zei hij in de Staten dat Curaçao de in beslag genomen drugs moet verkopen aan Nederland. Dat levert...
ParadiseFM | Curaçao verliest van Canada

Curaçao heeft zaterdag niet voor een stunt kunnen zorgen tegen Canada. De ploeg van bondscoach Remko Bicentini verloor het Nations League-duel met 0-2. Curaçao kwam al na...
ParadiseFM | Gloednieuwe kleedkamer SDK

Sportcomplex SDK heeft een nieuwe kleedkamer. Van nieuwe tegels tot nieuwe douches en zitjes. De gerenoveerde kleedkamer is voor de beslissende wedstrijd tegen Canada opgeleverd. Binnenkort worden ook...
DH | Lambriex aims to collect fees from large vessels flying St. Maarten flag

PHILIPSBURG--Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex, during the 2023 budget debate in Parliament, revealed a plan for an open register for large...
Ingezonden | Zwerfhonden

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
AntilliaansDagblad | Rechter Aruba: Val regering terecht

Oranjestad - De Arubaanse regering is op 31 maart 2021 gevallen. Het recente vonnis tegen ex-parlementariër Allan Howell (POR) is een bewijs dat de val terecht was....
DH | Lambriex aims to collect fees from large vessels flying St. Maarten flag

DeAlfa Nero yacht Russische miljardair Andrey Guryev op Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex, during the 2023 budget debate in Parliament, revealed a plan for an open register for large seagoing vessels to allow them to sail under the St. Maarten flag.

Government expects to eventually collect millions in annual registration fees.

Under maritime regulations, each merchant ship has to be registered with one country. While the United Nations Convention on the High Seas states that a vessel should have ‘a genuine’ link with its flag state, current rules permit ships to sail under any flag regardless of their ownership. This is known as a ‘flag of convenience.’

Some 40% of the global cargo fleet is registered in Panama, Liberia and the Marshall Islands. These countries offer more convenient conditions and financial advantages as lower taxes and minimal regulations.

The flag state is responsible for monitoring ships’ compliance with international standards on safety, pollution prevention and on-board working conditions. A large civil service and the means of enforcing the rules are essential to guarantee the completeness and efficiency of inspections and surveys undertaken to issue the relevant certificates. However, as there is currently no binding international framework to regulate the registration process, each country sets its own laws and regulations.

Minister Lambriex told Parliament that he is confident that St. Maarten can establish relevant law and regulations before the end of 2023 to allow large seagoing vessels to register and fly the St. Maarten flag. “We have had consultations with both the Netherlands and Curacao,” Lambriex said. “The Ministry of TEATT is currently compiling all the information received, in order to have a Request for Proposal published. Based on the responses, we will decide how we will move forward.”

Minister Lambriex expects the offering of services and collection of fees to start “soon”. Asked for clarification by Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, the minister said that he relies inter alia on advice from REB Maritime NV in Curacao, owned by ocean shipping consultant Richard Erwin Britt. Advice from REB Maritime NV is said to have been obtained as early as 2019, on behalf of the then Minister of TEATT Stuart Johnson. This would explain why REB Maritime NV is not listed on the 2023 TEATT budget.

Bron: Daily Herald

