28 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 24 maart 2023
PB | Trustkantoren verenigen zich en doen dringende oproep aan Silvania en Gaming Control Board

WILLEMSTAD (23 maart 2023) - Tijdens een bijeenkomst afgelopen maandag hebben trustkantoren die actief zijn in de online gaming sector het voornemen uitgesproken om zich te verenigen....
HOF | Frederieke Damme brengt beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Kas di Korte

WILLEMSTAD - Op 21 maart jl. bracht mw. mr. Frederieke Damme een beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Kas di Korte. Mevrouw Damme werd vergezeld door de mevrouw mr. Monique...
Democracy now! | Thursday, March 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 23 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
NTR | Parlementslid Brison verdachte in corruptiezaak Sint-Maarten, premier ‘erg blij’ met vrijlating

Oscar van Dam Parlementslid Rolando Brison (United People’s Party) wordt op Sint-Maarten verdacht van corruptie. Zelf ontkent Brison; hij noemt de arrestatie en verhoor ‘een schokkende ervaring’.  Brison is...
DH | GEBE files case against investigators of cyber-attack

PHILIPSBURG–-Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated on Thursday in Parliament that NV GEBE is “legally not permitted at this time” to divulge any information regarding the case filed...
AntilliaansDagblad | Bonaire meest bedreigde deel van Nederland

New York - Het deel van Nederland dat het meest door de klimaatverandering wordt bedreigd ligt niet in Europa maar in het Caribisch gebied. Dit zegt Koning...
DH | GEBE files case against investigators of cyber-attack

NV GEBE files case against investigators of cyber-attack | Persbureau Curacao

PHILIPSBURG–-Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated on Thursday in Parliament that NV GEBE is “legally not permitted at this time” to divulge any information regarding the case filed against the company that investigated the March 17, 2022, cyber-attack on GEBE.

The civil docket hearing of Tuesday March 21 of the Court of First Instance mentions under case number SXM202300051 a law suit of NV Gemeenschappelijk Elektriciteitsbedrijf Bovenwindse Eilanden GEBE against Aurora InfoTech LLC. The case is in the preliminary stage.

Aurora InfoTech concluded in its Cyber Threat Intelligence and Incidence Response Report on the attack on NV GEBE that the March 17 BlackByte Ransomware Attack on NV GEBE successfully infiltrated, propagated and impacted the utility company’s IT network due to its “lax security posture at the time”.

The report was presented to the management and board of NV Gebe on June 14, three months after the ransomware attack. The investigators noted that there was limited monitoring and management of the IT environment for security related incidents. Little to no patch management was taking place, and there were limited security protections on servers, endpoints, or the Fortinet firewalls, whose FortiGuard Security Subscriptions had expired. “That, combined with the organization’s limited resources with cybersecurity knowledge, contributed to a scenario ripe for exploitation by BlackByte and other cybercriminal entities.”

Roy Richardson of Aurora InfoTech warned GEBE management to be extra vigilant in protecting its information technology systems, data, and digital assets, pointing out that it may be faced with repeat attacks: 80% of impacted organizations are likely to experience repeat cyberattacks, statistics show.

The cyberthreat landscape is everchanging and NV Gebe’s security posture must keep pace by continuously adapting, Richardson concluded.

Richardson and his legal representatives have not responded to questions from The Daily Herald about the aanklacht brought against Aurora InfoTech.

Bron: Daily Herald

