29 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 22 februari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

SMH | The private chat messages from inside an Australian billionaire’s ‘money machine’

Patrick Begley | Sydney Morning Herald At 28, Edward Craven has built Stake.com into one of the world’s biggest gambling enterprises. But there is another side to its...
0

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 22, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 22 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Slachtoffer ontvoeringszaak dezelfde avond nog naar huis

Het slachtoffer van de ontvoering aan de Veerisweg woensdagavond is dezelfde avond nog terug naar huis gekeerd. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Curaçao. Informatie over de identiteit...
0

ParadiseFM | ‘Nederlandse bureaucratie onnodig belastend voor BES-eilanden’

De Caribische eilanden Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba klagen al lang over de bureaucratie die om de hoek komt kijken als ze geld van Nederland nodig hebben. Het...
2

ParadiseFM | Hevige brand in populaire snackbar ‘Lik je vingers’

De Curaçaose brandweer moest vanochtend met spoed uitrukken nadat ze een melding hadden gekregen van een brand midden in Saliña. Bij aankomst bleek dat de populaire snackbar...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Domestic violence film Chokehold winning awards at film festivals

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Domestic violence film Chokehold winning awards at film festivals
0
0 reacties

Chokehold Director Joel Ayuk (left) with Inter-Ministerial Coordinator against violence against women in Overseas France, Justine Benin (right)

MARIGOT–Since the glitzy, star-studded premiere at Caribbean Cinemas in St. Martin on November 25, 2023, the locally-made and produced domestic violence movie “Chokehold”, has since garnered a number of international film awards, its powerful subject matter resonating with audiences internationally and regionally, and elevating director Joel Ayuk into the world of international cinema.

Chokehold has won Best Director at the Berlin Indie Film Festival, Best African Film winner at the World Film Festival in Cannes, and Best Soundtrack from the Florence International Film Festival.

On Tuesday morning, a special screening of the film was shown in Hotel de la Collectivité for the visit of Inter-Ministerial coordinator against violence against women in Overseas France, Justine Benin. The upstairs conference room was turned into a small cinema.

The compelling film, starring an international cast from Neflix and Hollywood tells a heart-rending story of a couple’s struggle with their inner demons set against an unyielding love for family. It was shot entirely on location in St. Martin.

Those present included Vice Recteur for education in St. Martin and St. Barths Harry Christophe, Deputy Recteur for national education Andy Armongon, President of the economic, social and cultural advisory council CESC, Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu, CANI TV Association and its president Joel Ayuk, SXM Nini Association President Sophia Carti Codrington, Les Axes et Cibles pour Tous Association President Fatima Zara, Territorial Councillor Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine, and other professionals in the education and social fields.

“The presentation was a success and the feedback and exchanges gave us confidence in the team’s potential,” said Carti-Codrington who has been the film project’s coordinator since the beginning.

Janine Arnell who organised the event and is the Collectivité’s representative on the issue of domestic violence noted the Inter-Ministerial coordinator first came to St. Martin in September 2023 to meet associations and social organisations to obtain input on domestic violence to make a report.

“The film and discussions afterwards lasted three hours,” Arnell said. “The minister said she had been invited to a premiere in French Guiana of a similar film but it did not reflect the Caribbean reality in the same way that Chokehold does. The film is a tool to fight against domestic violence.”

Arnell has several projects in the making on these issues. “We have to take care of the men and treat them too, to try and break that cycle of violence and let them know it’s not okay. It takes professional help. We know that we are a violent society because the Gendarmes did give out figures on Monday at a meeting with the anti-delinquence council (Conseil Local de Sécurite et de Prévention de la Délinquance CLSPD.

“I plan to have an awareness month in March, to address the men of the community in our language, in the slang or patois that they know, as this form of language addresses the issue much better than the national platforms,” she said.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenOpmerkelijkShowbizzSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw coronavaccin beschikbaar
Volgend artikel
CC | Trust offices and stakeholders barely involved in drafting new National Ordinance on Games of Chance

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - DH | Domestic violence film Chokehold winning awards at film festivals

Curaçao

Nu.cw | Slachtoffer ontvoeringszaak dezelfde avond nog naar huis

Het slachtoffer van de ontvoering aan de Veerisweg woensdagavond is dezelfde avond nog terug naar huis gekeerd. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Curaçao. Informatie over de identiteit van het...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | ‘Nederlandse bureaucratie onnodig belastend voor BES-eilanden’

De Caribische eilanden Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba klagen al lang over de bureaucratie die om de hoek komt kijken als ze geld van Nederland nodig hebben. Het belangrijkste adviesorgaan...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hevige brand in populaire snackbar ‘Lik je vingers’

De Curaçaose brandweer moest vanochtend met spoed uitrukken nadat ze een melding hadden gekregen van een brand midden in Saliña. Bij aankomst bleek dat de populaire snackbar “Lik je...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Opnieuw arrestatie in zaak van ontvoerde ondernemer

De politie heeft gisteren een 21-jarige Curaçaose man gearresteerd. Hij is al de zevende opgepakte verdachte in de zaak rond de ontvoering van een ondernemer in Veeris op 10...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Partij Vishon doet niet meer mee aan verkiezingen

De politieke partij Vishon doet niet mee aan de komende parlementsverkiezingen. Dat heeft de leider van de partij tegen Amigoe gezegd. Vishon deed in 2021 één keer mee aan...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vrees voor tientallen doden bij ramp illegale goudmijn Venezuela

Autoriteiten in Venezuela houden rekening met tientallen doden door het instorten van een illegale mijn. In een afgelegen gebied van de Amazone werden talrijke gouddelvers bedolven. De burgemeester van de...
0
Venezuela

Telegraaf | Zeker 15 doden na instorten van illegale goudmijn in Venezuela

CARACAS - Door het instorten dinsdag van een illegale goudmijn in Venezuela zijn minstens vijftien mensen om het leven gekomen, zo maakte president Nicolás Maduro woensdag (lokale tijd) bekend. In...
0
Curaçao

CC | Trust offices and stakeholders barely involved in drafting new National Ordinance on Games of Chance

    WILLEMSTAD - Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania, faced strong criticism during a briefing from the Curaçao Trust Offices Union Foundation in Parliament. The draft of the new National Ordinance...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw coronavaccin beschikbaar

Kralendijk - Het nieuwe coronavaccin van Novavax zonder mRNA is op Bonaire beschikbaar. Dat laat de afdeling Publieke Gezondheid (PG) weten. Vaccins met mRNA hebben vetbolletjes met de code...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Vakantiewoningen populairder dan hotels

Oranjestad - Het jaar opent met nieuwe toerismerecords. Aruba verwelkomde in januari bijna 99.000 bezoekers, dat is 18,4 procent meer dan vorig jaar. Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) ziet bovendien...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Tweespalt enquêtecommissie

‘Aangifte enquête-cie kan vertrouwen ondervraagden schaden’ Willemstad - De aangifte die de parlementaire enquêtecommissie Hospital Nobo Otrobanda (HNO) bij het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) heeft gedaan is prematuur. Bovendien kan dat...
3
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Kas di kunuku’ als monument hersteld

Monumentenfonds: Historisch en tóch actueel Willemstad - ‘Kas di kunuku’ te Wacawa 198 heeft een primeur. Het is het eerste beschermde ‘kas di kunuku’ van Curaçao dat mede dankzij restauratiefinanciering...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | DC-ANSP uit de rode cijfers

In een jaar tijd van 2 ton in de min, naar 7 miljoen in de plus Willemstad - Het overheidsbedrijf Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider nv (DC-ANSP) heeft over...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Silvania: ‘GCB via mandaat en ondermandaat bevoegd om vergunningen te verlenen’

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Minister Silvania heeft aan Statenlid Steven Croes uitgelegd dat de Gaming Control Board via een mandaat en ondermandaat bevoegd is om vergunningen te verstrekken onder de...
4
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 21 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Trustkantoren en stakeholders nauwelijks betrokken bij samenstellen nieuwe Landsverordening op kansspelen

Minister van Financiën, Javier Silvania (MFK), heeft tijdens een briefing van Stichting Unie Trustkantoren Curaçao in de Staten flinke kritiek gekregen. Het conceptmodel van de nieuwe Landsverordening op kansspelen...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Antoin Klein Hofmeijer nieuwe hoofd TUI Dutch Caribbean

Antoin Klein Hofmeijer is aangesteld als het nieuwe hoofd TUI Dutch Caribbean. Hij vervangt Rick van der Pluijm, die de functie de afgelopen drie jaar heeft vervuld. Dat maakt...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Opnames nieuwe Nederlandse film op Curaçao gestart

De opnames van een nieuwe Nederlandse speelfilm zijn deze week op Curaçao gestart. Dat maakten producent AM Pictures en co-producent Splendid Film woensdag bekend. Bronnen melden aan Nu.cw dat...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Code geel voor ruwe zee tot donderdagochend

De Meteorologische Dienst Curaçao geeft code geel af voor bijna de gehele zuidkust. De weerdienst waarschuwt voor deining die kan zorgen voor een ruwe zee aan de kust, waar...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Minister Silvania ontmoet personeel van Inspectie en Ontvanger

Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania heeft gisteren ‘een prettige ontmoeting’ gehad met het personeel van de Inspectie en Ontvanger. Dat gebeurde tijdens een goed bezochte bijeenkomst in Renaissance. Daar...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | OM helpt enquêtecommissie Hospital Nobo Otrobanda

Het Openbaar Ministerie helpt enquêtecommissie Hospital Nobo Otrobanda van het parlement van Curaçao. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad vanochtend. De krant legt uit dat commissie-voorzitter Eduard Braam gisteren aangifte...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Projectteam stopt grootschalige illegale bouw in conserveringsgebied

Het Projectteam Toezicht en Handhaving van het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning heeft deze week controles uitgevoerd bij Duzu, een gebied dicht bij Tera Cora. Op een...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man probeert weg te rijden van 100% controle, maar eindigt tegen muurtje

Een man werd gistermiddag gearresteerd na een opmerkelijk incident bij een 100% verkeerscontrole dicht bij de luchthaven. De politie controleerde alle passerende auto’s, maar een man in een witte...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie neemt grote hoeveelheid gestolen goederen in beslag

De politie heeft een inval gedaan in een huis in Banda’bou. Daar zijn heel veel gestolen spullen aangetroffen. De politie gaat er vanuit dat hiermee een hele reeks inbraken...
0
Energiesector

ParadiseFM | Rusland en Venezuela overwegen ‘vreedzaam gebruik van nucleaire energie’

Tijdens een bezoek aan Caracas op dinsdag hebben Rusland en Venezuela besloten hun samenwerking op het gebied van olie uit te breiden en het “vreedzame gebruik van nucleaire energie”...
0
Curaçao

CC | Minister of Justice does not address specific recommendations from the Court of Audit on overtime

WILLEMSTAD - In response to the overtime report from the General Court of Audit Curaçao, Minister of Justice Shalton Hato does not delve into specific causes and recommendations. Instead,...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Dr. Richardson presents caretaker PM Jacobs with legal reference book

PHILIPSBURG--On Monday, Dr. Linda Richardson unveiled her latest literary contribution, “Trilingual Terminology in Criminal Proceedings”, to caretaker Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. This seminal work, crafted over decades of experience,...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | BBT heet nu Bonaire Bon Transition

Kralendijk - Bonaire Brandstof Terminals (BBT) heeft zijn naam veranderd naar Bonaire Bon Transition. Met deze nieuwe naam blijft de afkorting hetzelfde. De verandering weerspiegelt volgens het bedrijf de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | In ziekenhuis Aruba bijna alle bedden bezet

Oranjestad - ,,Alarmerend”, zo noemt het Horacio Oduber Hospital (HOH) de bezettingsgraad van 99 procent van de bedden. Januari was een zeer drukke maand voor het ziekenhuis, het ging zelfs...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Weinig terug na studie in Nederland

Onderzoek: Opvallend dat blijvers niet echt van Nederland houden Willemstad - Driekwart van de Caribische studenten die studies doen voor de zorgsector zeggen bij aanvang van de studie voornemens te...
7
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Dodelijke aanvaring in beeld

Onderzoek naar toedracht nog in volle gang Willemstad - Op basis van videobeelden en verklaringen van ooggetuigen wordt steeds duidelijker hoe het drama op het Spaanse Water zich vrijdag heeft...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Agressieve TUI-passagier naar ziekenhuis

Stuiptrekkingen na aanhouding op Azoren Terceira - De agressieve TUI-passagier, die vorige week na een voorzorgslanding op de Azoren werd gearresteerd, is na zijn aanhouding afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis. Dit...
2
Algemeen nieuws

Taxence | EU publiceert nieuwe lijst met belastingparadijzen

Anne-Marie Noordenbos De EU heeft de zwarte lijst van belastingparadijzen bijgewerkt. Op de lijst staan landen die volgens de EU ‘niet-coöperatief’ zijn op fiscaal gebied. Op deze lijst staan nu...
2
Aruba

LB | Aruba vanaf nu belastingparadijs af

Door Alexander Bakker | De Limburger Aruba is gisteren door de Europese Unie van de 'grijze lijst' met belastingparadijzen gehaald. Curaçao staat er nog wel op. Dat land heeft volgens...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Enquêtecommissie HNO klaar met vertrouwelijke gesprekken; tijd voor openbare verhoren

De enquêtecommissie Hospital Nobo Otrobanda van het parlement van Curaçao heeft een serie vertrouwelijke gesprekken afgerond en is nu klaar voor de komende opebare verhoren. De gesprekken zijn sinds...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 20 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 62 inschrijvingen songfestival Kantadó Mayó

62 muzikale groepen hebben zich ingeschreven voor Kantadó Mayó, een songfestival waar de muziek- en dansvorm Seú centraal staat. De inschrijving werd gehouden in La Hacienda Olivia, bij Scherpenheuvel....
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Nog tien dagen: 100.000 euro voor gouden tip in zaak Mike Venema

De persoon die de gouden tip geeft naar de zoektocht van de zaak Mike Venema, heeft nog tien dagen om tips door te geven. Wanneer iemand voor de doorbraak...
0
Aruba

Telegraaf | Brussel haalt Aruba van ’grijze lijst’ belastingparadijzen, huiswerk Curaçao

Brussel - Aruba is dinsdag door de Europese Unie van de ’grijze lijst’ met belastingparadijzen gehaald. Curaçao staat er nog wel op. Twee keer per jaar maakt de EU een...
1
Curaçao

FTM | Nederlandse boekhouder is kroongetuige in smeergeldaffaire bij grootste oliehandelaar ter wereld

Follow The Money.nl | Lukas Kotkamp Een Nederlandse boekhouder speelt als getuige een belangrijke rol in een smeergeldproces rond een van ’s werelds grootste handelaren in olie en gas: Vitol....
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Regering bespreekt reeks onderwerpen met leden Eerste Kamer

De Raad van Ministers van Curaçao heeft gisteren een overleg gehad met een delegatie van de vaste commissie voor Koninkrijksrelaties van de Eerste Kamer. Deze groep van 15 politici...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Peter R. de Vries Foundation vraagt opnieuw aandacht voor moord op Mike Venema

De Peter R. de Vries Foundation heeft gisteren opnieuw een oproep gedaan tot het delen van cruciale informatie over de dood van Mike Venema op Curaçao. De persoon die...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Rechter geeft Chong geen gelijk: Er is voldoende reden om hem niet voor te dragen als minister

Ramon Chong heeft gisteren geen gelijk gekregen van de rechter. De politicus van de PNP was het er niet mee eens dat de formateur hem in 2021 weigerde voor...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie arresteert zes personen in verband met ontvoering

De Curaçaose politie heeft gisteren vier mannen en een vrouw op het eiland gearresteerd in verband met een ontvoering van een ondernemer op 10 januari van dit jaar. Bij huiszoekingen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Onderwijs heeft te lang stil gestaan op ons eiland’

Volgens minister van Onderwijs Sithree van Heydoorn heeft het onderwijs op het eiland te lang stil gestaan. Te lang is er geen sprake geweest van concrete acties om de kwaliteit...
0
Nederland

FD | Rechter Haags gerechtshof geschorst na valse ondertekening in 43 vonnissen

Bas Mos | Financieel Dagblad Een leidinggevende rechter aan het gerechtshof in Den Haag is op non-actief gesteld omdat hij de afgelopen twee jaar valse informatie in tientallen uitspraken heeft...
5
Gezondheid

CC | Government initiates summary proceedings against ABVO and tax authority employees

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao government has launched summary proceedings against the ABVO union and around twenty employees of the 'bijzondere invordering' (special collection) department at the Tax Authority. This...
0
Comin' up

DH | Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance hosting second annual SXM Lagoon Festival

Overhead view of the Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance. SIMPSON BAY--The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance has announced the launch of the second annual SXM Lagoon Festival, set...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Apotheek Sabana op Bonaire sluit de deuren

Kralendijk - Botika Sabana houdt het binnenkort voor gezien. Een medewerkster laat het Antilliaans Dagblad desgevraagd met een benepen stem en duidelijk aangeslagen weten dat 1 mei haar laatste...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | Regels lijfwacht aan laars gelapt

Rekenkamer: Ministers bepalen zelf zwaarte beveiliging Willemstad - Alle ministers hebben een of twee persoonlijke beveiligers, agenten van het Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC), die aangesteld en ingezet worden buiten de...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bullenbaai-olie rechtmatig verkocht?

‘Onderhandse verkoop zonder rechterlijke toestemming’ Willemstad - Het feit dat Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU) en moederbedrijf Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) de kaken stijf op elkaar houden, zodra het gaat over...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Chong niet ministeriabel

‘Uitgangspunt is politieke ambtsdragers van onbesproken gedrag’ Willemstad - De veroordeling twintig jaar geleden van toenmalig PNP-politicus Ramon Chong voor een misdrijf nekt hem ook vandaag de dag nog om...
2
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | 70-jarige toerist op Bonaire overleden

Een 70-jarige Amerikaanse toerist is maandagochtend vroeg dood aangetroffen in zijn vakantieverblijf op Bonaire. Dit heeft de politie vandaag bevestigd. Na een melding rond half acht ’s ochtends...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, February 19, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 19 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Harde wind zorgt voor stroomuitval

De sterke wind van de afgelopen dagen heeft voor meerdere stroomstoringen gezorgd. Dat meldt Aqualectra zondag op haar Facebookpagina. Wijken zoals Weto, Stanta Rosa, Libie en Veeris hadden zaterdag...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Suriname-Curaçao Safe Financial Corridor belangrijk voor aantrekken buitenlandse investeringen

Het ‘Suriname-Curaçao Safe Financial Corridor’-initiatief is cruciaal om buitenlandse investeringen aan te trekken. Dat zeggen Curaçao International Financial Services Association (Cifa) en Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (Cinex). Het...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Kogel door de kerk: Noorwegen wil geen belastingverdrag met Curaçao

Noorwegen gaat niet in zee met Curaçao om een nieuw belastingverdrag op te stellen. Het land maakte vorig jaar al duidelijk dat ze het belastingverdrag op wilden zeggen, waarop...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 