CC | CBCS and Nederlandsche Bank to collaborate

WILLEMSTAD, AMSTERDAM - The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Nederlandsche Bank. Through this collaboration, they aim to...
DH | Appeal for cooperation and patience during roadworks

PHILIPSBURG--As road improvement works continue in Dutch Quarter and St. Peters, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment Infrastructure VROMI urges the public to extend their...
AntilliaansDagblad | Capaciteit van het eiland is bereikt

Cicilia wil dat eilandbestuur regie terugneemt over vastgoedsector Kralendijk - Het is gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia opgevallen dat Bonaire veel drukker is geworden en niet per se altijd in...
AntilliaansDagblad | Ruim 10 miljoen florin voor wegen

Oranjestad - Dienst Openbare Werken (DOW) heeft dit jaar 10,4 miljoen florin beschikbaar om wegen te herstellen. De begroting is deze week door het parlement goedgekeurd. Dat bedrag...
AntilliaansDagblad | Asfaltproductie start eind mei

Ceo Global Oil geeft update Willemstad - De operationele opstart van de asfaltproductie in een deel van de Isla-raffinaderij zal - nog steeds redelijk volgens planning - eind...
AntilliaansDagblad | Mc William beticht Silvania van liegen

Willemstad - ,,Minister Silvania moet stoppen met liegen. Het was de regering zelf die besloten heeft om geen belastingschuld van Curoil in te vorderen. Dit besluit werd...
DH | Appeal for cooperation and patience during roadworks

PHILIPSBURG–As road improvement works continue in Dutch Quarter and St. Peters, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment Infrastructure VROMI urges the public to extend their cooperation and patience towards the contractors undertaking these vital infrastructure upgrades.

“The ongoing efforts to enhance our roads have encountered several challenges that demand im-mediate attention. One of the primary concerns faced is the proper curing of concrete. The integrity and durability of the new roads heavily rely on the curing of concrete.

“Unfortunately, pedestrians are inadvertently stepping on wet concrete disrupting this crucial phase, which takes several days, jeopardising the quality of the work.

“Furthermore, it has come to our attention that some residents are irresponsibly disposing of sew-age water onto the newly laid roads. This not only hampers the progress of the construction but also poses health and environmental risks to the community.

“Additionally, the safety of both workers and road users is being compromised by instances of vandalism and aggression towards signage and barricades. Such behaviour not only delays the project but also endangers the lives of those involved in the construction process,” according to a release.

“It is imperative to understand that the concrete needs adequate time to cure properly and closure of roads during this period is not feasible due to the dead-end nature of certain routes. We earnestly appeal to all citizens to exercise patience, understanding, and cooperation during this critical phase of the Side Roads Project.

“By adhering to safety protocols, refraining from interfering with construction materials, and re-specting the designated work zones, we can ensure the timely completion of this project while safe-guarding the well-being of all involved,” the statement concluded.

Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Asfaltproductie start eind mei

Ceo Global Oil geeft update Willemstad - De operationele opstart van de asfaltproductie in een deel van de Isla-raffinaderij zal - nog steeds redelijk volgens planning - eind mei van...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Mc William beticht Silvania van liegen

Willemstad - ,,Minister Silvania moet stoppen met liegen. Het was de regering zelf die besloten heeft om geen belastingschuld van Curoil in te vorderen. Dit besluit werd genomen om...
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Julianabrug onder de loep

Willemstad - De Julianabrug wordt dit jaar onderworpen aan een zogenoemde integrale herbeoordeling. Deze werkzaamheden op, aan en binnen deze brug zijn ook opgenomen in het Meerjarig Onderhoudsprogramma (MOP). ...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, February 9, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 9 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Bouw en vastgoedsector

NTR | Gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia: ‘gebieden worden ontwikkeld zonder duidelijke visie’

Marit Severijnse In oktober kreeg Bonaire, na de val van het bestuur, weer een nieuw bestuurscollege. Caribisch Netwerk spreekt met de nieuwe gedeputeerden over de huidige problemen en hun plannen...
Aruba

CC | Van Huffelen: Reason to remain optimistic – Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten

THE HAGUE - State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Alexandra van Huffelen, intends to take stock of the implementation of the country packages when she visits Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint...
Sint Maarten

DH | Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle accident on Belair Road

BELAIR--In the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 1:45am, a vehicle veered off Belair Road near a local school. The incident, precipitated by the actions of another vehicle, led...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | WWF-NL steunt RoffaReefs

Kralendijk - Wat ooit begon als experiment in het Oceanium in Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam, groeide uit tot RoffaReefs op Bonaire. Een organisatie die zich inzet om het koraal te...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Eerste Koopkrachtmodel in maart

Oranjestad - Directie Economische Zaken werkt samen met het Economisch Bureau Amsterdam aan de ontwikkeling van een Koopkrachtmodel. Het Land Aruba beschikt nog niet over dit beleidsinstrument. ,,Dit instrument is...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Minister laakt ‘lekken’

Antwoord op vragen partijgenoot over forensisch rapport oud-ceo Aqualectra Willemstad - De wijze waarop het forensisch rapport inzake ex-ceo Darick Jonis van Aqualectra is gelekt, ‘met slechts één kant van...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | PVV-voorstel wel of niet in de ijskast?

Van Haasen kan niets zeggen over wetsvoorstel uitzetting criminele Antillianen Den Haag - Het is niet bekend of de PVV het wetsvoorstel om criminele Antillianen Nederland uit te kunnen zetten,...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Van Huffelen updatet Kamercommissie

‘In maart naar CAS-eilanden om Landspakketten te bespreken’ Den Haag - Tijdens het eerste debat van de vaste Tweede Kamercommissie voor Koninkrijksrelaties in de nieuwe samenstelling, sinds de afgelopen verkiezingen,...
Blog Carlson Manuel

DKR | Leonard Coffi aangesteld als plaatsvervangend gevmin

Dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl Willemstad/Den Haag – 2,5 jaar na zijn aantreden heeft het kabinet Pisas alsnog een plaatsvervangend gevolmachtigde minister aangesteld: woensdag werd Leonard Coffi door gouverneur Wout-George beëdigd. Coffi, die eerder Statenlid...
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Statenlid zet vraagtekens bij eerste nieuwe goklicentie Curaçao, Nederland bestudeert gokwet nog

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Op Curaçao heeft Statenlid Steven Croes vragen gesteld aan minister Silvania over de eerste vergunning die is uitgegeven deze week. Croes vraagt zich of onder welke...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 8, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 8 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | CTB: Toerisme goede start van het jaar

Het toerisme kende een goede start van het jaar. In januari verbleven 60.905 toeristen op het eiland. Dat is een stijging van 27 procent ten opzichte van dezelfde maand...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | GTST-sterren maken zich klaar voor opnames op Curaçao

Acteurs van de cast van GTST maken zich klaar voor opnames op Curaçao. Meerdere castleden, waaronder Jette van der Meij (69) en Caroline De Bruijn (61) werden op het...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Curaçao verliest halve finale Serie del Caribe 2024

Curaçao heeft zich in de halve finale door een nederlaag (2-6) tegen Venezuela niet weten te plaatsen voor de finale van de Serie del Caribe 2024. De halve finale werd...
Energiesector

PBC | Curoil: geen sprake van belastingschuld van 88 miljoen gulden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In reactie op recente berichten over een vermeende belastingschuld van 88 miljoen gulden, heeft Curoil een officiële verklaring uitgegeven om de beschuldigingen van minister Javier Silvania...
Curaçao

PBC | Ruwe zee op Curaçao en Bonaire veroorzaakt overlast en schade

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao heeft vandaag te maken met ruwe zee en hoge golven. De Meteorologische Dienst heeft voor de stranden in het zuiden en zuidwesten van het eiland...
Curaçao

PBC | Gevangenis krijgt nieuwe stoelen en fietsen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In het kader van de verbetering van de faciliteiten heeft het Detentie- en Correctiecentrum Curaçao SDKK) gisteren nieuwe stoelen en patrouillefietsen gekregen. Dit is een onderdeel...
Curaçao

PBC | 69-jarige Cedric Maduro doodgeschoten na ruzie in Kaya Palomba

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een tragische gebeurtenis die zich gisteren afspeelde in Kaminda Palomba, Willemstad, is de 69-jarige Cedric Engelberto Maduro om het leven gekomen na een fataal geëindigde...
Comin' up

PBC | Gran Marcha start dit jaar later

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een belangrijke wijziging in de planning van het Carnaval 2024 op Curaçao: de traditionele Grote Mars op zondag 11 februari begint drie uur later. In plaats...
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 8 februari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Facebookbericht minister over kwijtschelding belasting roept vragen op. Een Facebookpost van de MFK-minister van Financiën, Javier Silvania: “Breaking news. Curoil heeft 88,6 miljoen gulden schuld aan invoerrechten en...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Meteo waarschuwt voor ruwe zee

Het eiland heeft sinds vanochtend te maken met ruwe zee en hoge golven. Daarom geldt vandaag voor de stranden in het zuiden en zuidwesten van het eiland code geel....
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Van Huffelen teleurgesteld dat Koninkrijksconferentie niet doorgaat

Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen is ’teleurgesteld en verdrietig’ dat de geplande Koninkrijksconferentie in maart niet doorgaat. Dat zei ze vandaag in de Tweede Kamer. Het was mede aan Van...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Directeur De Nederlandsche Bank keynote spreker bij VBC-lunch

De president van De Nederlandsche Bank, Klaas Knot, is de keynote spreker van de aanstaande VBC-lunch. Deze vindt plaats op 15 februari 2024, van 12.00 uur tot 14.00 uur...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vader opgepakt die zoon mishandelt met betonblok

De politie op het eiland heeft gisteren een 56-jarige man aangehouden. Dat gebeurde nadat zijn zoon de politie had gebeld. Volgens de jongen wilde de vader hem met een...
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Kustwacht voert medische evacuatie uit met helikopter

De Kustwacht heeft dinsdagavond een medische evacuatie uitgevoerd van een 74-jarige Amerikaanse passagier op een cruiseschip. Dat is gisteravond bekend gemaakt. De man had ademhalingsproblemen in combinatie met een...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Curoil heeft geen belastingschuld van 88 miljoen Naf’

Curoil heeft gisteren in een persbericht laten weten dat ze geen belastingschuld hebben van 88 miljoen gulden. Het brandstof distributiebedrijf reageert daarmee op een Facebook-bericht van minister van Financiën...
Sint Maarten

NTR | Luc Mercelina benoemd tot formateur Sint-Maarten

Oscar van Dam Luc Mercelina is benoemd tot formateur door gouverneur Ajamu Baly van Sint-Maarten. Hij heeft de opdracht gekregen een regering te vormen van de vier partijen die bij...
Curaçao

CC | 60,905 stayover arrivals in January to kickstart 2024

January 2024 arrivals recorded 27% increase compared to January 2023 WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board is pleased to announce a substantial surge in stayover tourism, showcasing a remarkable 27%...
Sint Maarten

DH | UNOPS looking for suppliers for construction of new prison facility

PHILIPSBURG--Following the publication of an ad from United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) inviting companies to register for a February 16 workshop regarding a new prison facility in...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Stroomvergoeding voor mensen met Pagabon

Kralendijk - Inwoners met Pagabon die in aanmerking komen voor de tweede stroomvergoeding van 1.300 dollar, kunnen hun token vóór 16 februari 2024 zonder afspraak ophalen bij de Directie...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Vooruitgang bij uitvoering Landspakket’

Oranjestad - Aruba heeft vooruitgang geboekt op alle thema’s die in het Landspakket worden genoemd. Hervormingstrajecten zijn in gang gezet, er is sprake van goed financieel beheer, ambtenaren hebben...
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Duurzame alternatieven’

Van Huffelen over door Venezuela beloofde ‘gasoducto’ Willemstad/Den Haag - In de gesprekken over de Isla-raffinaderij heeft de Nederlandse staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties naar eigen zeggen de Curaçaose regering ‘nadrukkelijk aangemoedigd...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Vraagtekens Croes bij verleende goklicentie

Willemstad - PAR-Statenlid Steven Croes vindt het raar dat de Gaming Control Board (GCB) een eerste goklicentie heeft verleend aan een bedrijf. Hij wijst namelijk op het feit dat...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Negatief over heropenen Isla

Willemstad - Een overgrote meerderheid van de respondenten van een online enquête onder belanghebbenden door de particuliere en zelfstandige denktank Think to Do Institute is van mening dat de...
Curaçao

PBC | Nederlandse gokker vraagt faillissement Curaçaose goklicentiegever aan

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een Nederlandse gokverslaafde heeft het faillissement aangevraagd van de Curaçaose masterlicentiehouder Gaming Services Provider (GSP) bij de rechtbank op Curaçao. De man verloor bijna € 800.000...
Bonaire

DKR | Eilandsraad Bonaire doet zichzelf stilletjes half miljoen cadeau

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Kralendijk – De Eilandsraad van Bonaire heeft zichzelf een half miljoen dollar cadeau gedaan. Op het laatste moment is de verordening over de vergoeding die fracties jaarlijks krijgen...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 7 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Bonaire

Nu.cw | TCB: Bijna de helft van de toeristen nieuwe bezoekers

Bonaire trekt veel nieuwe toeristen aan. Dat zegt Tourism Corporation Bonaire op basis van de laatste cijfers (TCB). De toeristenorganisatie zegt dat 44 procent van de bezoekers in januari...
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Caracasbaai weer open voor publiek

De Caracasbaai is weer open voor publiek. De zeestroming is veranderd, waardoor de kwallen die in zee drijven een andere richting opgaan en de baai praktisch vrij is van...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Ook carnaval voor Kranshi en afdeling Rijbewijzen

Het lijkt erop dat ook het bevolkingsregister en de afdeling Rijbewijs carnaval vieren. Beide afdelingen sluiten vrijdag en dinsdag eerder dan gebruikelijk. Dat meldt de regering in een persbericht....
Sint Maarten

PBC | Sint Maarten heeft nieuw parlement

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Het nieuwe parlement van St. Maarten neemt vandaag zitting. Vanochtend om tien uur werden in een openbare vergadering de geloofsbrieven van de binnenkomende leden gecontroleerd en...
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao boekt vooruitgang met Landspakket maar staat nog steeds voor grote uitdagingen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao heeft sinds de ondertekening van het Landspakket eind 2020, in samenwerking met de Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie (TWO), vooruitgang geboekt op diverse hervormingsgebieden. Desondanks zijn er aanzienlijke...
Curaçao

PBC | Van Huffelen: Curaçao ziet integere belastingdienst als autonome aangelegenheid

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De discussie over de hervorming van het belastingstelsel als onderdeel van het Landspakket heeft maar beperkt plaatsgevonden. “Curaçao beschouwt de vormgeving van haar belastingstelsel als een autonome...
Curaçao

PBC | Ministers op Curaçao mogen wapens dragen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ministers op Curaçao hebben het recht een vuurwapen te dragen, zo blijkt uit informatie die het Antilliaans Dagblad vergaard heeft. Deze onthulling kwam nadat MEO-minister Ruisandro...
Curaçao

PBC | St. Martinus University op Curaçao ontvangt accreditatie voor 5 jaar

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De St. Martinus University, een medische faculteit op Curaçao, heeft voor een periode van vijf jaar accreditatie verkregen van de Agency for Accreditation of Educational Programs...
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe Amerikaanse sancties maken inderdaad uitzondering voor Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Nederland bevestigt dat de deal tussen Curaçao en Venezuela, waarbij een olie-voor-schuld programma is overeengekomen, is vrijgesteld van de nieuwe Amerikaanse sancties, ondanks de recente...
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 7 februari 2024

Persbureau Curacao “Amerika heeft nieuwe sancties geïmplementeerd tegen het staatsgoudbedrijf van Venezuela. Bovendien heeft Amerika aangekondigd dat in de maand april zij de opschorting van sancties op de olie- en...
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Nederlandse gokker vraagt faillissement Curaçaose masterlicentiehouder Gaming Services Provider aan

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Een Nederlandse gokker die stond ingeschreven in Cruks vergokte in enkele maanden tijd bijna € 800.000 bij een sublicentiehouder van de Curaçaose masterlicentiehouder Gaming Services Provider...
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ‘Eerder geldende uitzonderingen in de Amerikaanse sancties voor Venezuela blijven van kracht’

Volgens het Nederlandse ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken blijven eerdere uitzonderingen van kracht in de sancties die Amerika oplegt aan Venezuela. Ochtendkrant Extra sprak hierover met het Nederlandse ministerie, naar aanleiding...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nederlandse gokker vraagt faillissement van GSP aan bij rechtbank op Curaçao

Een Nederlandse gokker vergokte in enkele maanden tijd bijna $ 850.000 bij een sublicentiehouder van de Curaçaose masterlicentiehouder Gaming Services Provider. De man vorderde zijn verloren geld terug omdat er...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie waarschuwt voor internetfraude

De politie van Curaçao heeft dinsdagavond de bevolking gewaarschuwd voor internetfraude. In de afgelopen periode hebben veel slachtoffers zich gemeld bij de politie. Bij hen is geld van de...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie arresteert man in moordzaak

In de Kaya Palomba heeft de politie vanmiddag een man gearresteerd die ervan wordt verdacht kort daarvoor een moord te hebben gepleegd. Het gaat om een familieruzie. Bij aankomst...
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Grote hoeveelheid Portugese oorlogsschepen: opnieuw strand gesloten

Nadat de politie maandag een deel van de Caracasbaai heeft afgesloten nadat een zwemmer was gestoken, is vanmiddag het strand bij Kleine Knip gesloten. Dat meldt de Extra op...
