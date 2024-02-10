CC | CBCS and Nederlandsche Bank to collaborate

WILLEMSTAD, AMSTERDAM – The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Nederlandsche Bank.
Through this collaboration, they aim to enhance their working relationship and elevate the status of the deposit insurance. CBCS announced this development on its Facebook page.
Furthermore, the collaboration is expected to bring stability to the financial sector of the monetary union and Caribbean Netherlands. A deposit insurance is a mechanism that insures deposits of account holders up to a certain amount in the event of a bank’s bankruptcy.
By entering into this agreement, CBCS seeks to establish an effective system of deposit guarantees. According to CBCS, this would contribute to building customers’ trust in the banking sector.
CBCS hopes that this agreement marks a significant step toward achieving economic stability in Curaçao.
Bron: Curacao Chronicle
Nederland mag zich op de eilanden nergens mee bemoeien behalve als het om geld uitdelen gaat. Daarom moet er nu een alliantie komen tussen de centralebanken en wel met name om de risico pot te vullen bij calamiteit bij een bank op ons eiland. De banken zijn hier niet toe instaat en dus moeten de Nl banken hier maar voor opdraaien of op zijn mist een garantstelling bij calamiteiten geven. Nederlandse bank regel het even. Wat zijn we weer blij met het Europese Nederland en die Hollanders tuinen er weer in.
As long as Cbcs does not update its supervision and does not intervene at an earlier stage nothing is going to change. Also a deposit guarantee fund needs to be funded by banks themselves where stronger banks are paying for weaker banks. As long as Cbcs allows banks like giro and Venezuela banks to get away with bad behavior stronger banks like mcb are not going to bail these weaker banks out