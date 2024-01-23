27 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 25 januari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 24 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Sterke groei in toerisme op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao’s hotels zag vorige maand een gemiddelde bezettingsgraad van bijna 70 procent en een stijging van zeventien procent in opbrengst per beschikbare kamer. Dit...
0

PBC | CPA plant verdubbeling van cruisetoeristen naar 1,5 miljoen jaarlijks

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Volgens Raul Manotas, de chief commercial officer van Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), streeft Curaçao naar een aanzienlijke toename van het aantal cruisetoeristen tot 1,5...
1

PBC | Huisartsenpost Curaçao heeft website en facebook

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De nieuwe Huisartsenpost Curaçao, HAP heeft een eigen website gelanceerd: www.hap.cw. Op deze website is belangrijke informatie te vinden in zowel het Papiaments als...
0

PBC | LATAM Airlines breidt directe vluchten van Lima naar Aruba uit

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – LATAM Airlines verhoogt de frequentie van haar directe vluchten van Lima naar Aruba, een besluit aangekondigd door AUA Airport en de Aruba Tourism Authority,...
0

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 24 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad: Mikken op 1,5 miljoen, CPA streeft naar verdubbeling aantal cruisetoeristen. De Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) streeft naar een verdubbeling van het aantal cruisetoeristen naar 1,5...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Winair passengers first to use new check-in hall at Airport

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Winair passengers first to use new check-in hall at Airport
0
0 reacties

AIRPORT–Passengers to Saba and St. Eustatius were in for a surprise when they were welcomed to the new check-in hall on Monday morning by management and staff of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company NV (PJIAE) and Winair.

Starting Monday, Winair’s passengers will enjoy an improved check-in experience when travelling from PJIA. The improvements come as the next step in the reopening of the terminal building, the airport said in a press statement.

On hand to witness the milestone were Winair Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde, the Managing Board of PJIAE, along with other staff members.

The airport said in a press statement that passengers were treated to a light breakfast and received a goodie bag, courtesy of Winair and PJIAE, before heading to their departure gates.

Van de Velde: “It is an immense pleasure that we can check-in all our passengers via this new and enhanced check-in area. We thank PJIAE for all its efforts, the close cooperation and hard work. We are happy to see the modern facilities like the self-check-in kiosks and baggage drop-off, which will improve the customer journey and we are glad we, as the national carrier, are part of this.”

PJIAE CEO Brian Mingo commented: “We are happy to work in close cooperation with Winair. They are a true partner and we both have the same values. Improving our customers’ experience is one of them. With this new check-in hall, we can serve our customers better.”

Anniversary

As the airport approaches its 80th anniversary, preparations are underway for a royal celebration later in 2024. The airport said the milestone event is set to honour the airport’s rich legacy of connecting people and cultures across the globe. “With a blend of historical reverence and forward-looking optimism, the 80th anniversary celebration will be a royal one, reflecting the airport’s enduring commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the years to come,” PJIA said.

Re-opening

Following the completion of the Departure – and Check-in area, PJIA said the attention will shift to the second phase, which will be the construction of an upgraded Arrival Hall. “The new Arrival Hall will provide a welcoming space for passengers, offering improved baggage handling systems, efficient immigration and customs processes, and enhanced passenger facilities. This phase aims to optimize the passenger flow and ensures a seamless transition from the aircraft to the terminal,” PJIA said.

Construction of the Arrival Hall is anticipated to be finalised by the second quarter of 2024, in time for summer travel. Throughout the finalisation of the project, PJIAE said it remains committed to minimising disruptions for its employees, travellers, and other airport community members. Careful planning and coordination will be undertaken to ensure that construction activities do not hinder the airport’s operations and that passengers continue to enjoy a seamless travel experience, stated PJIA.

“The phased approach to rebuilding the new terminal reflects PJIAE’s dedication to upgrade towards world-class airport standards while adapting to the evolving needs of the aviation industry. This transformative project aims to position the airport as a hub of convenience, comfort, and efficiency, allowing passengers to travel with ease and confidence beyond the Caribbean region.”
Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenSaba en StatiaToerismesectorSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
ParadiseFM | Centrale Bank verkoopt 30 procent van eigen goudvoorraad
Volgend artikel
CC | CPA plans to double cruise tourists to 1.5 million annually

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - DH | Winair passengers first to use new check-in hall at Airport

Gezondheid

PBC | Huisartsenpost Curaçao heeft website en facebook

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De nieuwe Huisartsenpost Curaçao, HAP heeft een eigen website gelanceerd: www.hap.cw. Op deze website is belangrijke informatie te vinden in zowel het Papiaments als het Nederlands. ...
0
Aruba

PBC | LATAM Airlines breidt directe vluchten van Lima naar Aruba uit

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – LATAM Airlines verhoogt de frequentie van haar directe vluchten van Lima naar Aruba, een besluit aangekondigd door AUA Airport en de Aruba Tourism Authority, A.T.A. Vanaf...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 24 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad: Mikken op 1,5 miljoen, CPA streeft naar verdubbeling aantal cruisetoeristen. De Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) streeft naar een verdubbeling van het aantal cruisetoeristen naar 1,5 miljoen per...
0
Curaçao

CC | Education remains a low priority for Cabinet Pisas II, according to Steven Croes MP

WILLEMSTAD - Member of Parliament for the opposition party PAR, Steven Croes has underscored a concerning lack of emphasis on education and youth in the budget proposed by Cabinet...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Appeals Court comes down harder on former MP Richardson in bribery case

PHILIPSBURG--The Joint Court of Justice has increased the prison sentence and election ban of former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson, who was convicted for bribery and abuse of...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 23 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Twee miljoen gulden voor vijf nieuwe bussen

Het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning heeft twee miljoen gulden uitgetrokken voor vijf nieuwe bussen voor Autobusbedrijf Curaçao (ABC). Dit maakt de regering bekend. Minister van Verkeer,...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Seksuele intimidatie binnen KPC, management onder vuur

Binnen het team van Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC) is sprake van seksuele intimidatie op de werkvloer. Het nieuws gaat rond op verschillende mediakanalen, waarbij wordt beweerd dat het management...
1
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Controles op vergunningen, aanhangers en steigers carnavalsroute

Het Inspectie- en Handhavingsteam (PTH) van het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP) gaat vergunningen en stabiliteit en hoogte van alle constructies langs de carnavalsroute controleren. Ook stands,...
0
Aruba

PBC | Verdachten ontkennen betrokkenheid moord Peter R. de Vries bij start proces

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – In de rechtbank van Amsterdam-Osdorp is het proces begonnen tegen de negen verdachten in de moordzaak van journalist Peter R. de Vries. De verdachten, waaronder Delano...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Centrale Bank verkoopt bijna een derde van haar goudvoorraad

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten CBCS zegt een grote stap gezet te hebben voor het versterken van haar financiële positie door dertig procent van...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Legerdrone verlaat Curaçao voor Roemenië

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Na bijna twee jaar actief te zijn geweest vanuit Curaçao, vertrekt het onbemande vliegtuig MQ-9 deze maand naar Roemenië om de NAVO-Oostflank te verdedigen. De MQ-9,...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Onderzoek naar Caribische Familiegeschiedenis in Nationaal Archief

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Nationaal Archief van Curaçao opent het jaar met een lezing over de registratie van de voorouders van Curaçao. Dat is op 29 januari, de lezing...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Eerste arrestatie voor beroving en meesleuren toeriste bij Mambo

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In de zaak van de gewelddadige overval op een toerist op 13 januari is een eerste arrestatie verricht. Het gaat volgens de Vigilante om een jonge...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 23 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antillliaans Dagblad en Extra: Centrale Bank verkoopt deel goudvoorraad. WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten CBCS zegt een grote stap gezet te hebben voor het versterken...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Daily Meal Program blikt tevreden terug maar hoopt op meer donaties

Kim Hendriksen Het Daily Meal Program (DMP) kijkt met voldoening terug op het afgelopen jaar, waarin het gedurende 50 weken, drie keer per week, 200 maaltijden per dag heeft bereid....
0
Curaçao

CC | CPA plans to double cruise tourists to 1.5 million annually

WILLEMSTAD - According to Raul Manotas, the Chief Commercial Officer of Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), Curaçao aims for a significant increase in the number of cruise tourists to 1.5...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Centrale Bank verkoopt 30 procent van eigen goudvoorraad

De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten heeft vandaag laten weten dat ze onlangs 30 procent van de eigen goudvoorraad heeft verkocht. De opbrengsten zijn belegd in Amerikaanse staatsobligaties....
2
Curaçao

Democracy now! | Monday, January 22, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 22 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Winnaars Reina, Prins en Pancho di Karnaval 2024 bekend

Jesmelys Zink Angelista heeft de titel Reina di Karnaval 2024 op haar naam geschreven. De vrouw is zaterdag bekroond met deze titel. Ook de Prins en Pancho van dit...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Tumba Festival om titel van Rei di Tumba van start

  Het Tumba Festival begint maandagavond. Op de eerste avond nemen twaalf zangers het tegen elkaar op om de felbegeerde titel van Tumba Koning in de wacht te slepen. Het is...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith weer thuis

De politie heeft de zoekactie naar Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith gestaakt, want ze is weer veilig thuis. Dit maakt Korps Politie Curaçao bekend. De op Sint Maarten geboren tiener...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Curaçao Medical Center pioniert met herniaoperatie in de Cariben

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) heeft een belangrijke stap gezet in de gezondheidszorg van de Caribische regio door als eerste een geavanceerde herniaoperatie uit te voeren,...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Corendon is zelf gaan vliegen op Curaçao vanwege duurdere KLM

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Corendon heeft in de reissector van 2024 een opmerkelijke stap gezet door te kiezen voor eigen vluchten naar Curaçao. Dit besluit kwam voort uit een conflict...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Belastingdienst gaat afvalstoffenbelasting heffen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanaf 1 oktober 2023, met terugwerkende kracht dus, is de belastingdienst op Curaçao verantwoordelijk voor de heffing van de afvalstoffenbelasting. Aqualectra blijft het voornaamste uitvoerende orgaan, waarbij...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 22 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Hygiënecontroles Lange Tijd Bron van Irritatie voor Bedrijven, De Extra opent met de bomboshi dit weekend over de sluiting van Greenhouse aan de Rooseveltweg. In een artikel klagen ondernemers...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Gerstenbluth: Curaçao heeft geen behoefte aan super-specialisten

Curaçao heeft geen behoefte aan super-specialisten in de medische wereld. Het eiland heeft vooral behoefte aan generalisten. Dat zegt dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth in een gesprek met Caribisch Netwerk. Hij...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Aruba houdt luchtvaartgrenzen met Venezuela dicht

Waar Curaçao al weer ruim negen maanden luchtverbindingen heeft met Venezuela, wil Aruba die stap nog niet nemen. Vandaag werd bekend dat Aruba de sluiting van het luchtruim met...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Minister grijpt in: nieuw beleid voor inspecties bij horeca

Minister Javier Silvania van Gezondheid, Natuur en Milieu gaat een nieuw beleid invoeren voor inspecties bij horeca. De minister grijpt in nadat vorige week er binnen de ministerraad werd...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Meteo waarschuwt voor ruwe zee aan noord- en oostkant

De Meteorologische Dienst Curaçao heeft vanochtend een waarschuwing afgegeven voor ruwe zee aan de noord- en oostkust van het eiland. Het gaat om code geel. Dat betekent dat er...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nachtelijke werkzaamheden: delen Dr. Maalweg en Seru Loraweg krijgen nieuwe asfaltlaag

De Dienst Openbare Werken is gisteren begonnen met onderhoudswerkzaamheden aan delen van de drukke Dr. Maalweg, daarna wordt gewerkt aan de eveneens drukke Seru Loraweg. Bij beide wegen gaat...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | De eerste stroomuitval op Aruba in 2024 duurde bijna 2 uur

Aruba had zondagochtend te maken met de eerste black-out van 2024. De volledige stroomuitval begon om 7 uur ’s ochtends. Na een uur was de oorzaak van de storing...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

NTR | Wat te doen met 15.000 illegale terreinen op Curaçao?

Eva Breukink Op Curaçao zijn zeker 15.000 terreinen van de overheid ingepikt. Het land loopt miljoenen mis aan niet geïnde erfpachtgelden. Iedereen weet het, maar jarenlang gebeurt er niets. Nu...
13
Gezondheid

CC | François Simon appointed as the new director of SVB

WILLEMSTAD - Minister Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia has appointed François Simon as the new director of the Social Insurance Bank (SVB), despite objections from the corporate governance advisor, the Foundation for...
4
Sint Maarten

DH | Residents angered by blocked beach access at Anse des Sables

MARIGOT--Inhabitants of Sandy Ground have demanded a fence that has closed off beach access at Residence Anse des Sables in Sandy Ground be removed, as all beaches on the...
2
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | Sababank onderdeel ‘baanbrekend’ onderzoek

The Bottom - In een ‘baanbrekend’ initiatief om de inspanningen voor het behoud van de zee in de Caribische Zee te bevorderen, werkt YachtAid Global samen met regionale mariene...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Samen sterk bij dementie’

Congresgangers: Zorg op Curaçao voor verbetering vatbaar Willemstad - Onderzoekers en zorgverleners van de zes Nederlands-Caribische eilanden slaan de handen ineen en willen gaan samenwerken om de lokale zorgsystemen te...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Vaker brown-outs dan black-outs

Oranjestad - WEB en Elmar zijn erin geslaagd om Aruba gisterochtend in 3,5 uur weer volledig van elektriciteit te voorzien. Het is de eerste black-out die Aruba dit jaar...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Niet alleen inzetten op toerisme’

Doorontwikkelen andere sectoren naast toerisme heeft de voorkeur Willemstad - Het internationale toerisme moet niet gezien worden als de enige manier om de betalingsbalans van de monetaire unie van Curaçao...
5
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Paspoorten worden duurder

Inflatie leidt tot hogere kosten Willemstad - Per 1 januari 2024 zijn de prijzen voor een paspoort gewijzigd en door indexering duurder geworden. Kostte een nieuw paspoort in 2023 voor...
0
Algemeen nieuws

Quotenet | Waarom geallieerden Corendon en KLM op Curaçao kneiterharde concurrenten worden

Nick de Jager Zo, daar moet je ballen voor hebben. Veel mensen in de reiswereld keken raar op toen Corendon vorig jaar een stap zette die goed toont waar de...
1
Comin' up

PBC | Opbouw tribunes langs carnavalsroute mag pas 27 januari beginnen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De opbouw van tribunes langs de carnavalsroute mag pas vanaf 27 januari middernacht beginnen. Dat maakt het organisatiecomité van het carnaval in Willemstad bekend. Alle constructies...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Curaçaose denktank peilt publieke mening over klimaat en raffinaderij

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De ‘Think to DO Institute’, een denktank gericht op de klimaatrealiteit van Curaçao, heeft een enquête gelanceerd om de mening van het publiek te peilen over...
5
Curaçao

PBC | Van der Stokstraat in Willemstad weer tweerichtingsverkeer

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 16 januari bracht Steven de Lira, een gerenommeerde consultant, coach en auteur, een bezoek aan de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao met een baanbrekend voorstel. ...
0
Aruba

Opinie | Breuk met de traditionele politiek: reden voor steun aan de Landsbegroting 2024

Opinie mr. dr. Ryçond Santos do Nascimento (Statenlid Aruba) Ondanks felle kritiek, ook vanuit mijn eigen achterban, heb ik als oppositielid afgelopen december de MEP-RAIZ Landsbegroting 2024 gesteund. Ik ben...
3
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Noodmuskaat

Dus de spermabank van het Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum was aan het begin van deze eeuw een chaos. Elke administratief medewerker, die na de lunch trek had om even...
0
Gezondheid

NTR | Arts Izzy Gerstenbluth over de toekomst van de gezondheidszorg op Curaçao

Sam Jones “Wat Curaçao nodig heeft is goede manpower planners voor de gezondheidszorg,” zegt dat bekende arts Izzy Gerstenbluth. De arts is een uitgesproken figuur. Oogt als een hippie. Heeft lol in...
2
Bouw en vastgoedsector

CC | Work on traffic lights at the intersections of Abraham de Veerstraat and Cas coraweg/Doormanweg

WILLEMSTAD - Public Works Service (OW) announces that starting Monday, January 22, the contractor DCG Services will carry out work on the traffic lights at two intersections, namely at...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

CC | Traffic preference change at the intersection of Vondelstraat

WILLEMSTAD - Starting February 2, there will be a change in traffic preference at the intersection of Vondelstraat and Kaya Julio Martina. The Public Works Department (OW) indicates that...
0
Opinies

Opinie | Versoepeling normen raffinaderij? Doe het niet!

Door Jan Huurman De voorpagina van het Antilliaans Dagblad van 9 februari meldt dat de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) heeft geadviseerd de eisen ten aanzien van de luchtkwaliteit te versoepelen zodat...
7
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Werkzaamheden vangrail begin Julianabrug

Automobilisten kunnen hinder ervaren aan het begin van de Julianabrug vanuit de Presidente Rómulo Betancourt Boulevard vanwege werkzaamheden. Eén van de rijstroken is afgesloten, omdat er aan de...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Voorrang op kruispunt Vondelstraat Kaya Julio Martina omgedraaid

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanaf 2 februari verandert de voorrangssituatie op het kruispunt van de Vondelstraat en Kaya Julio Martina. Dat meldt de Dienst Openbare Werken, OW. Verkeer dat het parkeerterrein...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao wil betere handel met Suriname

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao en Suriname praten komende maandag over een pakket van overeenkomsten op het gebied van industrie, handel en investeringen in Curaçao en Suriname en verdergaande technische...
0
Aruba

PBC | Bestrijding eenzaamheid centraal in Appeltjes van Oranje 2024

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Het Oranje Fonds zet zich in 2024 in voor de bestrijding van eenzaamheid met de Appeltjes van Oranje. Dit jaar is het thema ‘Eenzaamheid verminder...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen zware officiersopleiding in Nederland

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – drie Curaçaose militairen nemen momenteel deel aan de Praktische Opleiding tot Officier der Mariniers (POTOM) in Nederland. Deze intensieve opleiding, die negen maanden duurt, wordt gezien...
3
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ministerie van VVRP plaatst LED-verlichting op kruispunten

De verkeerslichten aan het kruispunt aan de Abraham de Veerstraat en het kruispunt van de Cas Coraweg/Doormanweg krijgen LED-verlichting. Dat heeft het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning...
1
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Huisartsenpost (HAP) behandelt in eerste twee weken 2367 patiënten

Sinds 1 januari kent Curacao een huisartsenpost, HAP. Daar kunnen patiënten terecht in de avonduren en in het weekend. In de eerste twee weken na de opening zijn er...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | CPA: Zwemmers en duikers moeten oppassen bij Caracasbaai

Curaçao Ports Authority heeft een waarschuwing uitgegeven voor iedereen die graag zwemt bij Caracasbaai om rekening te houden met de werkzaamheden die daar zullen gaan plaatsvinden. Bij de olieplatforms...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 