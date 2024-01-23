Extra | Journaal 24 januari 2024

WILLEMSTAD – According to Raul Manotas, the Chief Commercial Officer of Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), Curaçao aims for a significant increase in the number of cruise tourists to 1.5 million per year.

This is an ambitious goal, considering the current number of 710,000 visitors in 2023, representing a 33 percent increase from the previous year.

In 2023, 289 cruise ships docked in Curaçao. CPA, assuming an occupancy rate of 86 percent, anticipates further growth in 2024 to around 300 cruise calls and an average occupancy of 90 percent. This would result in approximately 800,000 cruise passengers this year, a 13 percent increase.

This growth aligns with previous investments by CPA, including the $40 million for the second Megapier in 2017. Currently, preparations are underway for the second phase of the Rif Seaport project, which involves an upgrade to the area around the cruise terminal in Otrobanda.

“The goal is to grow the cruise market to at least one million passengers per year, leading to an economic contribution of at least $90 million to the Curaçao economy,” says Manotas. He emphasizes that a cruise tourist spends an average of $90 during a visit to Curaçao.

“As a destination, we must focus on realizing 1.5 million passengers at our cruise terminal in the future,” concludes the CEO of CPA.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle