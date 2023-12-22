Opinie | Nieuwe gokwet Curaçao lijkt gemiste kans op transparantie en strijd tegen witwassen

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius became a festive display on Monday as groups danced down the island’s streets in the annual red and white parade organised by Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin and her team.

Performing arts group, Dancing and Modelling Pearls, in Monday’s parade.

Different groups dancing in Monday’s parade.

A large crowd lined the route to catch a glimpse of the parade.

Troupes representing local organisations were decked out in red and white attire. These included groups from Queen Beatrix Medical Center, St. Eustatius Senior Citizen and Cultural Foundation, and Dancing and Modelling Pearls.

Miss Mature 2023 Shomica Griffith and Little Miss Statia 2023 Nayema Schmidt also participated in the parade, as well as Santa Claus, who threw candy and other goodies into the crowd.

Music from different vehicles kept the groups moving from its start at the Hospitainer to its end at Golden Rock village, where a market fair was being held in conjunction with the parade.

Bron: Daily Herald