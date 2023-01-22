25.9 C
Willemstad
ParadiseFM | CPR doet onderzoek naar informatielek

Caribbean Petroleum Refinery laat onderzoek doen naar het lek van vertrouwelijke informatie. Daarvoor heeft de beoogde operator van de raffinaderij twee bureaus in de arm genomen. Een...
ParadiseFM | Nieuwe MRI-scan bij CMC

CMC heeft eindelijk weer een werkend MRI-apparaat. Vanmorgen is de nieuwe scanner bezorgd. Sinds vorig jaar maart worden patiënten doorverwezen naar het Advent ziekenhuis voor een scan. De...
PBC | Opmerkelijke overleving op zee: Man redt zichzelf 24 dagen met ketchup, bouillonblokjes en knoflookpoeder

Persbureau Curacao CARTAGENA – Een ongelooflijk verhaal van overleving is afgelopen weekend aan het licht gekomen, toen de Colombiaanse marine de 47-jarige Elvis François redde na 24 dagen...
PBC | Record aantal cruisepassagiers op Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Sint Maarten verwelkomde afgelopen dinsdag ruim 30 duizend cruisepassagiers en bemanningsleden op het eiland: een record voor het cruiseseizoen 2022-2023. Er waren zes cruiseschepen...
PBC | Bloemhof heeft een bank van 22.000 plastic doppen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Landhuis Bloemhof heeft de allereerste volledig gerecyclede tuinbank op Curaçao die gemaakt is van 22.000 plastic afvaldoppen. Het tuinmeubel is gemaakt door Limpi Recycling. Volgens...
Column Youp | ‘Hup Feyenoord’, zei de Amsterdammer

‘Dus alle Ajacieden die meededen aan het WK in dat gezellige Qatar kregen af en toe een opbeurend appje van hun trainer. Behalve Daley Blind. Die kreeg...
Josimar | 1xBet: bankrupt and expanding

By Steve Menary The sponsor of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, 1XBet, was declared bankrupt this week. But the bookmaker is still signing new deals with several actors in...
DH | Statia’s longest-serving firefighter celebrates his 28th year of service

Igmar Fortin (left) accepting medals for his 12.5 years of service from Acting Local Commander Julius Melaan.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Igmar Fortin, the longest-serving firefighter in the St. Eustatius branch of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department, who is still on active duty, celebrated his 28th year of service with the fire brigade on Monday.

On-scene commander Rene Courtar said it was a “profoundly proud moment,” not just for Fortin, affectionately called “Jiggy”, his loved ones and the Fire Department, but also for the public entity St. Eustatius in its entirety.

Fortin started his career at the fire brigade on January 15, 1995, after which he was trained for three consecutive months.

“On behalf of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade, we would like to stand still in this moment and embrace it, because the consistency, commitment, confidence and compassion displayed in the character of this local hero is the very definition of the resilience of the people of ‘Golden Rock’. We extend a heartfelt and sincere word of gratitude to Mr. Fortin for his years of service and thank him for his contribution to the community we serve,” said Courtar.

Courtar said that Fortin “passionately” serves the population of Statia, Saba and Bonaire as part of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade.

Bron: Daily Herald

Saba en Statia

  1. 28 jaar bij dezelfde werkgever, ik moet niet aandenken zeg. Helaas zien we dat hier op Curaçao ook, vooral bij de overheid en vooral douane en de politie, medewerkers blijven uit luiheid aan hun stoel geplakt zonder zich verder te ontwikkelen.

    Het wordt tijd voor een mentaliteitsverandering, als medewerkers rouleren door zich te ontwikkelen en een betere uitdaging aangaan, krijgen meer mensen een kans op een baan en een menswaardig bestaan.

