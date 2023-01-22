25.9 C
Willemstad
• maandag 23 januari 2023
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | Finance minister stresses importance of modernizing supervision of gaming sector

0 reacties


WILLEMSTAD – On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the invitation of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, Minister of Finance Mr. Drs. Javier Silvania gave a further explanation of the request for advice submitted to the SER on December, 15, 2022, regarding the draft national ordinance containing rules regarding games of chance (Landsverordening op de Kansspelen, abbreviated as LOK) according to international norms and standards.

The bill seeks to modernize the organization of gambling in Curaçao and entrust an independent expert body with the enforcement of rules that regulate gambling and combat and prevent gambling addiction.

The LOK is designed as a framework for the regulation of all games of chance offered in or from Curaçao. An integral part of this is the establishment of a gaming authority called the Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) to implement the country’s ordinance.

Minister Silvania stressed to the SER the importance of modernizing the supervision of the gaming sector to improve Curaçao’s international image as an (online) gambling jurisdiction and ensuring that the local economy benefits from the sector.

On May 28, 2021, the SER extensively advised on an earlier draft version of the LOK

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

