Extra | Journaal 2 februari 2024



PHILIPSBURG–In light of the surge in Dengue cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and Department of Communication DCOMM are calling on residents to prioritise their well-being and that of their loved ones by taking necessary precautions.

“Protect yourself and seek medical attention if you experience symptoms like fever and severe headaches,” CPS and DCOMM shared, emphasising the importance of early detection and treatment.

CPS advised Dengue prevention by eliminating standing water around your home, using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk. Further support Dengue prevention efforts by properly disposing of trash and covering water storage containers.

For issues related to mosquito breeding sites, contact CPS vector control at 914. “Let’s work together to stop the spread of Dengue.”

Bron: Daily Herald