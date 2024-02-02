Extra | Journaal 2 februari 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) has expressed its concerns about the consequences of the recent U.S. sanctions against Venezuela for ongoing contracts with the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.

This is evident from a letter from PAR member Quincy Girigorie to Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas of the MFK party.

The U.S. Department of State announced that it will not renew license 44, complicating business dealings with Venezuela in the oil and gas sector. According to the announcement, these sanctions will not affect the existing agreement between Refineria di Kòrsou and PDVSA. This is because it involves the payment of overdue debts without financial payment to PDVSA.

Girigorie posed questions to Pisas to clarify the implications for Curaçao of the decision from the United States. The minister must indicate, among other things, whether he is aware of the cancellation of license 44 and what impact it may have on the contracts between Global Oil, Oryx Petroleum, and PDVSA, especially for the import of crude oil for projects in Curaçao.

The party insists on an explanation and calls for transparency regarding the potential consequences for the economy of Curaçao.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle