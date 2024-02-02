Extra | Journaal 2 februari 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) has expressed its concerns about the consequences of the recent U.S. sanctions against Venezuela for ongoing contracts with the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.
This is evident from a letter from PAR member Quincy Girigorie to Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas of the MFK party.
The U.S. Department of State announced that it will not renew license 44, complicating business dealings with Venezuela in the oil and gas sector. According to the announcement, these sanctions will not affect the existing agreement between Refineria di Kòrsou and PDVSA. This is because it involves the payment of overdue debts without financial payment to PDVSA.
Girigorie posed questions to Pisas to clarify the implications for Curaçao of the decision from the United States. The minister must indicate, among other things, whether he is aware of the cancellation of license 44 and what impact it may have on the contracts between Global Oil, Oryx Petroleum, and PDVSA, especially for the import of crude oil for projects in Curaçao.
The party insists on an explanation and calls for transparency regarding the potential consequences for the economy of Curaçao.
Bron: Curacao Chronicle
Laten we even goed nadenken, hebben wij hier wel een regering nodig? Wij hebben geen buitenlandbeleid dus PAR kan doen alsof ze zich zorgen maken over het besluit van de USA maar daar kunnen ze niets tegen in brengen en sterker nog hun mening wordt niet eens gehoord.
Minister van Justitie stelt hier ook niets voor, de man kan elke maand 18.000 gulden op zijn rekening zien maar daar hoeft hij en doet hij niets voor, behalve een pak en een das dragen.
De minister president spant de kroon, een clown die amper lezen en schrijven kan en elke avond dronken in de karaoke kroeg te vinden is. De minister van volksgezondheid is ook een waardeloze minister, wij hebben hier een peperduur ziekenhuis en patiënten moeten naar Colombia om daar te sterven.
Minister van Onderwijs, een idioot die zelf geen onderwijs genoten heeft dus daar kunnen onze schoolgaande kinderen niets van verwachten. Laten we het niet over het niveau van het parlement hebben want dat is om te janken. Zouden wij erger af zijn geweest als we een gemeente van Nederland waren? Eén ding is zeker, “soberania tin nos hode”.