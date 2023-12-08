ParadiseFM | Zorgen om conflict tussen Venezuela en Guyana

MARIGOT–Préfet Vincent Berton at a press conference on Thursday, accompanied by Regional Health Agency ARS Territorial Director for the Northern Islands Paul Guibert, reiterated the need for vigilance and for the population to protect themselves against dengue fever.

He emphasised the importance of taking the necessary actions to prevent mosquito breeding.

St. Martin has been in an epidemic phase for the past two weeks. Latest figures show an increase in the number of clinically evocative cases, but hospital admissions are down. As of December 7, there were 170 clinically evocative cases compared to 100 the week before. Hospital admissions stood at 16 compared to 30 the week before and before that, three admissions.

Berton said that even if lower, the figures do not reflect the true reality as some residents already accustomed to dengue do not go and see a doctor. “The figures are only the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Guadeloupe and Martinique have also been affected by an epidemic for several months. The epidemic has led to seven deaths in Guadeloupe and six in Martinique.

As has been repeated many times, the only way to control dengue is to eradicate mosquito-breeding sites around the house. Throw out any stagnant water from flower vases, cover rain cisterns, clean rain gutters and throw out old tyres and any receptacles that can collect water, as well as rubbish.

Personal protection should include using insect repellent often, wearing long-sleeve clothing and long pants, and installing mosquito nets on windows and over the bed.

Guibert reminded that guppy fish that eat mosquito larvae are available from the ARS office in Hope Estate.

