ParadiseFM | Zorgen om conflict tussen Venezuela en Guyana

WILLEMSTAD – In a rapidly evolving situation in South America, heightened tensions are being observed as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro hints at plans to annex a region within neighboring Guyana.

The involvement of both England and the United States, aligning themselves with opposing sides, raises the specter of a significant conflict on the horizon.

The political party MAN is at the forefront of expressing concerns, particularly emphasizing the geographical proximity of Curaçao to the Venezuelan mainland. The party stresses the need for immediate attention to safeguard Curaçao’s interests amid the escalating regional tensions. In light of these developments, MAN is calling on the Pisas cabinet to take a decisive stance to protect the island’s interests.

Given the potential implications for Curaçao, MAN is also pushing for an urgent parliamentary meeting in Parliament to deliberate on the matter. The opposition party aims to engage in a thorough discussion, seeking clarity on the potential impact of the conflict on the island and proposing strategies to navigate these challenging circumstances.

As the international community closely watches the evolving situation, the concerns raised by MAN underscore the need for diplomatic initiatives and proactive measures to secure Curaçao’s stability and safeguard its interests in the face of the brewing conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle