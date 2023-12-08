28 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 9 december 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

ParadiseFM | Zorgen om conflict tussen Venezuela en Guyana

De spanningen lopen op in Zuid-Amerika. De president van Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, geeft signalen af dat hij een regio van buurland Guyana wil gaan inlijven. Engeland en...
0

Democracy now! | Friday, December 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 8 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Drie minderjarigen op St. Maarten veroordeeld voor mishandeling en steekpartij

Die minderjarige jongens zijn door de rechtbank veroordeeld voor hun betrokkenheid bij een gevecht op school dat in januari 2022 plaatsvond. Dat maakt het Openbaar Ministerie (OM)...
0

Nu.cw | Politie waarschuwt voor meer alcoholcontroles tijdens feestmaand

De politie gaat tijdens de feestmaand meer alcoholcontroles in het verkeer houden. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Curaçao via een persbericht bekend. Volgens het KPC neemt het alcoholgebruik...
0

Nu.cw | Jong koraal op Curaçao niet verbleekt

Britt van Garderen Jong koraal, afkomstig van in het wild gevangen gameten (geslachtelijke voortplantingscellen), blijkt geen tekenen van verbleking te vertonen op Curaçao, zelfs niet tijdens de voortdurende...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Concerns mount over escalating tensions between Venezuela and Guyana

HomeLandenArubaCC | Concerns mount over escalating tensions between Venezuela and Guyana
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – In a rapidly evolving situation in South America, heightened tensions are being observed as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro hints at plans to annex a region within neighboring Guyana.

The involvement of both England and the United States, aligning themselves with opposing sides, raises the specter of a significant conflict on the horizon.

The political party MAN is at the forefront of expressing concerns, particularly emphasizing the geographical proximity of Curaçao to the Venezuelan mainland. The party stresses the need for immediate attention to safeguard Curaçao’s interests amid the escalating regional tensions. In light of these developments, MAN is calling on the Pisas cabinet to take a decisive stance to protect the island’s interests.

Given the potential implications for Curaçao, MAN is also pushing for an urgent parliamentary meeting in Parliament to deliberate on the matter. The opposition party aims to engage in a thorough discussion, seeking clarity on the potential impact of the conflict on the island and proposing strategies to navigate these challenging circumstances.

As the international community closely watches the evolving situation, the concerns raised by MAN underscore the need for diplomatic initiatives and proactive measures to secure Curaçao’s stability and safeguard its interests in the face of the brewing conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
ArubaBonaireCuraçaoVenezuelaCuracao ChroniclePolitiekRegio
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Préfet stresses need to protect against dengue as cases rise
Volgend artikel
NTR | Documentaire over Kerwin Duinmeijer, 40 jaar na de racistische moord

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Concerns mount over escalating tensions between Venezuela and Guyana

Sint Maarten

Nu.cw | Drie minderjarigen op St. Maarten veroordeeld voor mishandeling en steekpartij

Die minderjarige jongens zijn door de rechtbank veroordeeld voor hun betrokkenheid bij een gevecht op school dat in januari 2022 plaatsvond. Dat maakt het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) van Sint...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Politie waarschuwt voor meer alcoholcontroles tijdens feestmaand

De politie gaat tijdens de feestmaand meer alcoholcontroles in het verkeer houden. Dat maakt het Korps Politie Curaçao via een persbericht bekend. Volgens het KPC neemt het alcoholgebruik tegen het...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Jong koraal op Curaçao niet verbleekt

Britt van Garderen Jong koraal, afkomstig van in het wild gevangen gameten (geslachtelijke voortplantingscellen), blijkt geen tekenen van verbleking te vertonen op Curaçao, zelfs niet tijdens de voortdurende hittegolf, zo...
0
Curaçao

PBC | EU Desk Curaçao roept wereldwijde Curaçaose gemeenschap op voor ‘EU Funds Week’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ter ere van haar vijfjarig bestaan nodigt EU Desk Curaçao de wereldwijde Curaçaose gemeenschap uit om deel te nemen aan de EU Funds Week 2023. Die...
0
Aruba

PBC | MAN fractie wil duidelijkheid over positie koninkrijk in grensconflict Venezuela Guyana

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De fractie van de partij MAN heeft met bezorgdheid gereageerd op de ontwikkelingen rond Guyana en heeft in een brief aan de minister-president vragen gesteld over...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | CMC vraagt aandacht voor veiligheid deze decembermaand, vanwege toenemende drukte op spoedeisende hulp

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) constateert een jaarlijks terugkerende toename van patiënten bij de Spoedeisende Hulp in de aanloop naar de feestdagen. De medische instelling roept...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Politie is op zoek naar 13-jarige meisje

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie vraagt de gemeenschap om hulp bij het zoeken naar een 13-jarige meisje dat sinds gisteren niet thuis is gekomen en ook niet naar school...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | 2e editie Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Het International Pro-Am Golf Tournament keert terug. Vanaf vandaag tot en met zondag strijken golfenthousiasten van over de hele wereld neer bij Blue Bay. Aan het toernooi doen zowel...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Meer patiënten bij spoedeisende hulp

Het effect van de feestdagen is al te merken. Het is drukker dan normaal op de spoedeisende hulp van het CMC. Dit is een trend die elk jaar terugkomt....
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Atleten verbreken 16 nationale records

Verschillende atleten hebben onlangs topprestaties neergezet. De Curaçaose Atletiek Bond tekent na de laatste atletiekwedstrijd zestien nationale records op. Zo verbrak Rivka Goede het oude recordverspringen van Krishona Juliana...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Onderzoek naar overlijden patiënt

Er komt een onderzoek naar het overlijden van een patiënt. Dat heeft de Inspectie voor de Volksgezondheid gemeld. Er wordt gekeken of de huisarts en de dienstdoende huisarts nalatig...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Documentaire over Kerwin Duinmeijer, 40 jaar na de racistische moord

Vanaf 12 december is online een indrukwekkende documentaireserie te zien over de 15-jarige Caribische jongen Kerwin, die in 1983 in Amsterdam werd vermoord vanwege zijn huidskleur. Het leidde tot...
0
Gezondheid

DH | Préfet stresses need to protect against dengue as cases rise

MARIGOT--Préfet Vincent Berton at a press conference on Thursday, accompanied by Regional Health Agency ARS Territorial Director for the Northern Islands Paul Guibert, reiterated the need for vigilance and...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Abortus CN ook mogelijk via huisarts

Kralendijk - Een jaar geleden is het initiatiefvoorstel tot wijziging van de Wet afbreking zwangerschap in verband met de ‘legale medicamenteuze afbreking van de zwangerschap via de huisarts’ aanvaard...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Onderzoek naar beslissing AZV’

Oranjestad - Laboratorio Familiar is niet te spreken over de beslissing van het uitvoeringsorgaan Algemene Ziektekosten Verzekering (AZV) om testen van specialisten voortaan alleen door LabHOH te laten uitvoeren. ,,We...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Extra zetje economie’

Cft-voorzitter: Plannen genoeg; nu ook uitvoeren Den Haag/Willemstad - ,,Plannen zijn er genoeg! Nodig is kracht om uit te voeren, pijnlijke beslissingen te durven nemen, en problemen uit het verleden...
0
Comin' up

AntilliaansDagblad | Politie verscherpt controles

‘Feestdagen moeten voor iedereen veilig zijn’ Willemstad - De politie zal in de komende feestmaand de controles verscherpen, zowel in het verkeer als in het algemeen. Er zal meer blauw...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Miljoenen in Willemstad’

Summit Invest in Willemstad ziet grote projecten in de pijplijn Willemstad - Voor de komende jaren zitten vele, zowel grote als kleine projecten in de pijplijn. Sommige zijn begonnen, andere...
0
Bonaire

NRC | Caribisch Nederland is armer, maar wel gelukkiger dan Europees Nederland

Robert Slagt Armoede en ongelijkheid zijn er duidelijk groter dan in Europees Nederland, en toch behoren de bewoners van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba volgens het CBS tot de gelukkigste...
1
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Angst voor een nieuwe oorlog, deze keer in Zuid-Amerika

Sanne Schelfaut | Algemeen Dagblad De spanningen tussen de Zuid-Amerikaanse buurlanden Venezuela en Guyana zijn de laatste dagen zo hoog opgelopen dat grootmacht Brazilië het leger naar de grens heeft...
4
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, December 7, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 7 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Politie al bezig met voorbereidingen carnaval 2024

De politie is bezig met de eerste voorbereidingen voor Carnaval 2024. Meerdere politiechefs komen samen onder de naam Staf Grootschalig Bijzonder Optreden waar ze zich beraden over mogelijke scenario’s...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Studenten organiseren carwash voor goede doel

Studenten die de minor Local en Global Marketing volgen aan de Universiteit van Curaçao (UoC) zamelen zaterdag geld in voor Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao. De actie is tot stand...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man bekent moord op werkgever tijdens ruzie in garagebedrijf

De verdachte Anthony B.T. heeft bekend op 7 februari zijn werkgever, Ehab “Toni” Abdul-Baki, te hebben neergeschoten tijdens een conflict in zijn garagebedrijf. Dat meldt de Extra. Anthony gaf toe...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | OM eist 9 jaar celstraf voor 1e moord 2023

De man die de eerste moord van dit jaar pleegde moet 9 jaar de cel in. Althans als het aan het OM ligt. Gisteren werd de moordzaak voor de...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Monumentenraad verbijsterd over uitspraak Cooper

De Monumentenraad is verbaasd over de vraag die minister Cooper laatst stelde. De MFK-minister wilde weten wat de meerwaarde is van Willemstad op de UNESCO Werelderfgoedlijst. Als minister van...
2
Kunst en Cultuur

ParadiseFM | 24-karaats gouden postzegel voor jarige Amalia

Prinses Amalia is jarig. Ze is 20 geworden en is dus geen tiener meer. Speciaal voor haar verjaardag heeft Cpost een postzegel uitgebracht. Deze is gemaakt met 24 karaats...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Aqualectra doelwit cyberaanval

Aqualectra is onlangs het doelwit geweest van een cyberaanval. Dankzij het beveiligingssysteem wist het overheidsbedrijf de schade te beperken. Desondanks wisten de hackers de hand te leggen op oude...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 200 uur taakstraf voor dubbele aanrijding met fatale afloop

Darren K. is veroordeeld tot een taakstraf van 200 uur. De jongen reed op 20 augustus 2022 twee wegwerkers aan op de Schottegatweg-Noord. Bij het verkeersongeval kwamen beide slachtoffers...
8
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Ride for the Roses Bonaire vindt plaats op 28 januari

Kralendijk - De Orco Bank bevestigde gisteren nog een keer in een persbericht haar deelname aan de Ride for the Roses Bonaire. Op vrijdag 1 december is tijdens een...
0
Sint Maarten

NTR | ‘Hoezo telt het klimaatfonds niet voor Sint-Maarten?’

Activist Riddhi Samtani vraagt op de VN-klimaattop in Dubai internationaal aandacht voor Sint-Maarten. Haar eiland kan niet voor hulp aankloppen bij de klimaatfondsen, terwijl inwoners wel de effecten van...
5
Bouw en vastgoedsector

CC | Monuments Council Curaçao writes letter to Minister Charles Cooper regarding UNESCO World Heritage Status

WILLEMSTAD - In a strongly-worded letter to Minister Charles Cooper of Traffic, Transportation, and Spatial Planning, the Monuments Council Curaçao expressed its concerns about the minister's recent statements questioning...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Ministry of Justice initiates public tender for Law Enforcement Institute in Cole Bay

PHILIPSBURG--In a significant move towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson has initiated a public tender for the design and development of a Law Enforcement Institute...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Watertarieven Aruba staan ter discussie

Oranjestad - Het water- en energiebedrijf WEB heeft op 4 en 5 december gesprekken gevoerd over een nieuwe structuur van de tarieven van water. Bij de gesprekken zijn de...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘De wereld op z’n kop’

Monumentenraad verbijsterd over Unesco-optreden minister Cooper Willemstad - Om de vraag te stellen of Curaçao wegens de kritische houding van Unesco afscheid moeten nemen van de Werelderfgoedstatus ‘is de wereld...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Fuel oil toegewezen aan Count Energy

Tweede veilingpoging half miljoen vaten blijkt niet nodig Willemstad - De openbare verkoop gisteren van circa 496.028 vaten fuel oil, momenteel nog opgeslagen in olietank 9099 op de Bullenbaai-terminal, ging...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Bouw Pen Resort hervat

Willemstad - De bouw van het Pen Resort in Pietermaai is inmiddels weer in volle gang. Op 1 november nog vernietigde de rechter de bouwvergunning van dit luxueuze hotel. ...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Mogelijke ferrylijn tussen Venezuela en Curaçao

In mei moet er een ferrylijn zijn tussen Coro en Curaçao. Dat is het streven van een Venezolaans bedrijf. Deze intentie werd laatst herhaald door een vertegenwoordiger van Caribbean...
10
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

Nu.cw | Groot gebied met regen in aantocht Groot gebied met regen in aantocht

Sanne van den Boomen Een grote depressie met regen is onderweg vanuit het westen richting het Caribisch gebied. Dat is op satellietbeelden te zien. Ook de Meteorologische Dienst van Curaçao...
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | Vrouwen tijdens hike verdwaald, door Kustwacht gered

Twee vrouwen zijn dinsdag in de omgeving van Dos Pos op Bonaire tijdens het hiken verdwaald geraakt. Uiteindelijk werden ze teruggevonden doordat ze zelf lichtsignalen gaven. Dat meldt het...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Bevolkingsregister en rijbewijzenbureau maandagmiddag gesloten

Door: Britt van Garderen Het Bevolkingsregister (Kranshi) en het Rijbewijzenbureau zullen maandag 11 december vanaf 12.00 uur ‘s middags gesloten zijn voor het publiek. Deze sluiting is in verband met...
0
Aruba

PBC | Curaçao en andere eilanden hebben urgent gezondheidsonderzoek nodig

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een recent uitgebracht verkenningsrapport genaamd ‘Programmeren gezondheidsonderzoek in het Caribische deel van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden’ werpt een belangrijk licht op de gezondheidsuitdagingen waarmee de zes...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Politie neemt ‘fever’-auto in beslag

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De eigenaar van een van de voertuigen die betrokken was bij een fever-actie bij het benzinestation in Marí Pampoen, heeft gisteren zijn voertuig aan de politie...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Javier Sylvania ontstemt over cadeaubonnenverzoek vakbond

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania heeft felle kritiek geuit op het vakbondsverzoek van ABVO. Die verzocht om alle overheidsmedewerkers die niet aanwezig zijn bij het jaarlijkse...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Olie uit tank 9099 heeft mogelijk geen ontheffing sancties Amerika

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Problemen met de herkomst van de olie die ligt opgeslagen in tank 9099 op Bullenbaai zorgen ervoor dat de inmiddels wel betaalde olie niet geleverd kan...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Superjacht Barbara in Curacaose haven

Een superjacht van bijna 89 meter dobbert in de Sint Annabaai. Gisteren arriveerde het luxe superjacht Barbara in de Curaçaose haven. Het schip voer vanuit de Bahama’s en is...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nina Ansary verliest rectificatiezaak

Nina Ansary heeft aan het kortste eind getrokken. De centrale bank hoeft niet te rectificeren. De rechter oordeelde onlangs dat de persberichten van de centrale bank, waarin zij ook...
2
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Zomercarnaval op internationale Unesco-lijst

Het Zomercarnaval is op de internationale Unesco-lijst van immaterieel erfgoed gezet. Dat is een internationale lijst met belangrijke tradities en gewoontes. Op die lijst staan bijvoorbeeld ook de tango-dans,...
3
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Ministerraad akkoord met nieuwbouw Kraamkliniek

Als het aan minister Silvania ligt komt er een nieuwe kraamkliniek. Maandag maakte de minister van Gezondheid bekend dat de ministerraad akkoord is gegaan met nieuwbouw. De nieuwe kraamkliniek...
3
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Inzamelingsactie om Advocaat naar Curaçao te halen

Dick Advocaat is nog steeds in beeld om bondscoach van Curaçao te worden. Dat zegt zijn zaakwaarnemer Rob Jansen in de podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp. Er is zelfs een inzamelingsactie gestart...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nieuwe keuken voor SDKK-gevangenis

Vanaf januari krijgen gevangenen weer ‘huisgemaakte’ maaltijden. Maandag werd de nieuwe keuken in de gevangenis SDKK feestelijk ‘geopend’. Het ministerie van Justitie is al begonnen met de werving en...
0
Aruba

NTR | ‘Wees voorzichtig met conclusies trekken over Piet op de eilanden’

John Samson Waarom wordt in de Cariben nauwelijks een discussie gevoerd over Zwarte Piet, zoals in Nederland? Emancipatie gebeurt op onze eilanden op een andere manier, zegt sociaal en cultureel...
4
Gezondheid

CC | The CMC General Practitioner Post will open on January 1st, as promised

WILLEMSTAD - A long-awaited improvement in the healthcare system of Curaçao is on the horizon. Jerry Semper, chairman of the Curaçao General Practitioners Association (CHV), confirms that the promised...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Companies gather to discuss mobilisation of St. Maarten diaspora in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG--Representatives of numerous companies recently gathered at the Government Administration Building where Memory Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geert Nab and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Mylene Van Puffelen provided...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Goedgekeurde jaarrekeningen BOG en TCB

Kralendijk - Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG) is de eerste overheids-nv die ‘up to date’ is met de financiële verantwoording. De accountant heeft op 20 oktober van dit jaar de jaarrekening 2022...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Meer controles in het verkeer op Aruba’

Oranjestad - Het Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) gaat deze maand meer zichtbaar zijn en het verkeer meer controleren. Dat is de uitkomst van een overleg dat de korpsleiding zaterdag heeft...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Isla moet flink dokken

Nog 33,4 mln dollar aan achterstallig bewaarloon olie in tanks Willemstad - Refineria Isla bv, tot begin 2020 de exploitant van de Curaçaose raffinaderij, is veroordeeld tot betaling aan CRU...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 