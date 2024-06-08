CC | 16 percent of the population without a bank account

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the inauguration of the new detention department for foreigners at the Correctional Institution Caribbean Netherlands JICN.

BONAIRE–Wednesday marked the official opening of the new detention department for foreigners at the Correctional Institution Caribbean Netherlands JICN on Bonaire. This event marks a milestone in the care and detention conditions for foreigners.

The opening ceremony was attended by various speakers who emphasised the importance of dignity, safety and re-integration within the detention system. “The JICN is a fully fledged institution based on the principles of relational security and procedural justice,” said Toon Molleman, deputy division director of prison and immigration detention. “We aim to achieve more than just retribution.”

The newly opened department has been specially designed to meet modern detention requirements. It offers ample living space, good sanitary facilities, ventilation and access to fresh air. Additionally, there is adequate medical care and psychological support available, creating a safe and humane detention environment.

The efforts of many persons, both locally and from the European Netherlands, have contributed to the progress made with this new department. “This is a real milestone,” said State Secretary Eric van der Burg. “My compliments to everyone who contributed to this new facility.”

The opening of this department signifies the ongoing commitment to treating foreigners on Bonaire in a humane and just manner.

Bron: Daily Herald