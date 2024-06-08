CC | 16 percent of the population without a bank account



WILLEMSTAD – A new national park, named ‘Seru Largu National Park,’ will soon be opened near Sint Willibrordus by the Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (Carmabi). Carmabi announced this on Friday.

The park is located near the salt flats and the former plantations of Rif Sint Marie, Jan Kok, and Hermanus.

Carmabi is still gathering interests and opinions from people regarding the setup and development of the park and has therefore created a survey. The survey includes questions about activities and what people are willing to pay for them.

Carmabi has not disclosed when the park will be completed.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle