DKR | Will Johnson: Voorstel Bonaire schadelijk voor Saba

DossierKoninkrijksrelaties Saba – Het voorstel van de coalitiepartijen op Bonaire aan Sint Eustatius en Saba om samen een Caribische Coördinatie Raad op te richten is “schadelijk voor de...
Koninkrijksbelangen blog | Malafide trustbazen

en falende toezichthouders WILLEMSTAD - Het gros van de Curaçaose trustkantoren zijn boevennesten. Dat blijkt uit het feit dat zij illegale online kansspelen stimuleren door hun UBO's en...
NOS | Witwasboete voor trustkantoor Intertrust voor gebrekkige klantcontroles

Intertrust, het grootste trustkantoor van Nederland, moet een boete van 2,5 miljoen euro betalen vanwege gebrekkige controle van klanten. Uit een steekproef van toezichthouder De Nederlandsche Bank...
PBC | TUI Fly schrijft vierde dreamliner over naar Nederlands register

Persbureau Curacao SCHIPHOL – De Nederlandse tak van TUI fly heeft er formeel een vierde Boeing 787 Dreamliner bij. Sinds vandaag prijkt de registratie PH-TFJ in het...
NU | In beeld Dick Advocaat op Curaçao gepresenteerd voor wederom laatste klus

Dick Advocaat is in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag gepresenteerd als bondscoach van Curaçao. Het moment in Willemstad had veel bekijks. En wederom zei de 76-jarige...
Telegraaf | Dick Advocaat: plaatsing van Curaçao voor WK 2026 is realistisch

Volgens Dick Advocaat is plaatsing van Curaçao voor het WK voetbal 2026 ’realistisch’. Dat zei Advocaat bij zijn eerste persconferentie als bondscoach van Curaçao, zaterdagavond (lokale tijd)...
DH | BES Summit focused on common interests, cooperation, say Island & Executive Councils

The Island and Executive Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba after the BES Summit last week.

ST. EUSTATIUS/SABA–Fostering dialogue on formal cooperation and establishing joint positions on areas of common interest were of the main outcomes of the BES Summit, the Island and Executive Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

The summit of elected and appointed officials of the three so-called BES island took place on St. Maarten from January 16-18. The next summit will take place in The Hague in March.

“The main objective of the three-day forum was to continue to forge a collective approach on ad-ministrative and political challenges facing the islands, some of which have been a direct result of the constitutional transition [in 2010 – Ed.]”, it was stated in the press release.

Presiding over the session was St. Eustatius Island Council Member Glenville Schmidt, whose one-year chairmanship over the group will end in June. Afterwards, the position of chairperson will pass to a representative from Saba.

“Participants of the summit agreed that the meetings had proven to be a platform for open debate, as well as an opportunity to develop consensus,” it was stated in the press release. “The common purpose and aim of these island summits are to work on a joint mechanism of permanent cooperation between the islands, and to gain detailed insight into the different priorities present on the various islands when it comes to the changes of the WolBES and FinBES [laws].”

The three islands said it is important to identify shared concerns about the changes to these laws before they are presented to the Dutch Second Chamber for its approval.

“The three islands believe that it is a truly historic occasion that the islands on their own accord seek to establish their own cooperation. They also acknowledge that building consensus can at times appear to be an arduous task. However, collectively, they remain cognisant that this is a joint effort, and it is important to remain supportive of each other even when differing in their outlook,” it was stated in the press release.

Bron: Daily herald

