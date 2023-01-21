25.9 C
ParadiseFM | CPR doet onderzoek naar informatielek

Caribbean Petroleum Refinery laat onderzoek doen naar het lek van vertrouwelijke informatie. Daarvoor heeft de beoogde operator van de raffinaderij twee bureaus in de arm genomen. Een...
7

ParadiseFM | Nieuwe MRI-scan bij CMC

CMC heeft eindelijk weer een werkend MRI-apparaat. Vanmorgen is de nieuwe scanner bezorgd. Sinds vorig jaar maart worden patiënten doorverwezen naar het Advent ziekenhuis voor een scan. De...
0

PBC | Opmerkelijke overleving op zee: Man redt zichzelf 24 dagen met ketchup, bouillonblokjes en knoflookpoeder

Persbureau Curacao CARTAGENA – Een ongelooflijk verhaal van overleving is afgelopen weekend aan het licht gekomen, toen de Colombiaanse marine de 47-jarige Elvis François redde na 24 dagen...
1
PBC | Record aantal cruisepassagiers op Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Sint Maarten verwelkomde afgelopen dinsdag ruim 30 duizend cruisepassagiers en bemanningsleden op het eiland: een record voor het cruiseseizoen 2022-2023. Er waren zes cruiseschepen...
0

PBC | Bloemhof heeft een bank van 22.000 plastic doppen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Landhuis Bloemhof heeft de allereerste volledig gerecyclede tuinbank op Curaçao die gemaakt is van 22.000 plastic afvaldoppen. Het tuinmeubel is gemaakt door Limpi Recycling. Volgens...
0

Column Youp | 'Hup Feyenoord', zei de Amsterdammer

'Dus alle Ajacieden die meededen aan het WK in dat gezellige Qatar kregen af en toe een opbeurend appje van hun trainer. Behalve Daley Blind. Die kreeg...
0

Josimar | 1xBet: bankrupt and expanding

By Steve Menary The sponsor of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, 1XBet, was declared bankrupt this week. But the bookmaker is still signing new deals with several actors in...
0
DH | 5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes up island

PHILIPSBURG–A relatively strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 shook up St. Maarten around 7:23am on Friday. While no damages were reported, some residents said it felt like a loud train had been rumbling close by.

Residents felt a strong rumble and shaking that lasted for what many said was felt like a long period.

earthquake.jpgOther countries affected by the earthquake were Dominica, Saint Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

Bron: Daily Herald

