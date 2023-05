GTI has ceased paying airport charges, resulting in a mounting debt of $1.2 million this year alone. A considerable portion of outstanding debts, totaling 3.4 million, is attributed to the port.

At present, the island’s financial situation appears to be in line with the budget for the first quarter, with income amounting to 5.2 million and expenses totaling 5.1 million. However, the ongoing challenges faced by GTI pose a potential threat to this delicate balance.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle