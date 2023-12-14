Democracy now! | Friday, December 15, 2023

THE HAGUE – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot has assured that Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire are not facing an elevated risk amid the rising tensions between Venezuela and Guyana.

This statement came in response to inquiries from the VVD faction in the Dutch Parliament.

Addressing concerns within the EU framework about the proximity of the Caribbean territories of the Kingdom, the Dutch government emphasizes that there is “no reason to assume that there is an increased risk concerning the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.”

“The cabinet is closely monitoring the situation, maintaining contact with various regional partners and engaging in frequent communication with the Caribbean territories of the Kingdom, disseminating pertinent information. The Kingdom adopts a neutral stance on border disputes awaiting resolution at the International Court of Justice, such as the Essequibo case. It calls on states to respect the decisions made by the International Court of Justice.”

Bron: Curacao Chronicle