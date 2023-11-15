29 C
Willemstad
woensdag 15 november 2023
Extra | Journaal 15 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
DolfijnFM | Derde black-out binnen een jaar

Curaçao heeft gisteren de derde volledige black-out van het jaar gehad. Rond 14.00 uur viel over het hele eiland de stroom uit vanwege kortsluiting in een kabel....
DolfijnFM | Meerdere pakketten drugs in Shete Boka gevonden

De politie heeft gisterochtend een grote hoeveelheid drugs in Shete Boka gevonden. De autoriteiten deden een inspectie in het natuurpark en vonden iets dat op het eerste...
PBC | Palapa's in Marie Pampoen verwoest door aangestoken brand

Met video | Persbureau Curacao Een groot aantal palapa’s in het recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen is gisteren afgebrand. De brandweer zegt dat de brand is aangestoken. Het recreatiegebied bestaat...
PBC | Nieuwe Kansspelwet niet klaar, toch doet Curaçao alsof alles vandaag gereed is

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De langverwachte nieuwe kansspelwet van Curaçao, die de basis zou vormen voor de recent gelanceerde vergunningenportal, ondervindt nog steeds vertraging. Ondanks de eerdere aankondiging...
PBC | Sterilisatieactie Kitten Rescue op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 28 november biedt Kitten Rescue op Curaçao opnieuw gratis sterilisatie en een gratis chip voor katten aan. Eigenaren dienen hun katten persoonlijk naar...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Internationaal Democracy Now! Videos
Extra | Journaal 15 november 2023

Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe Kansspelwet niet klaar, toch doet Curaçao alsof alles vandaag gereed is

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De langverwachte nieuwe kansspelwet van Curaçao, die de basis zou vormen voor de recent gelanceerde vergunningenportal, ondervindt nog steeds vertraging. Ondanks de eerdere aankondiging dat gokbedrijven...
Curaçao

PBC | Sterilisatieactie Kitten Rescue op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 28 november biedt Kitten Rescue op Curaçao opnieuw gratis sterilisatie en een gratis chip voor katten aan. Eigenaren dienen hun katten persoonlijk naar de opvang...
Curaçao

PBC | Hof wil onderzoek NFI om te bepalen of er sprake is van nieuw feitenmateriaal in herzieningszaak Vernon...

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Hof op Curaçao heeft gisteren nog geen uitspraak gegeven in de herzieningszaak Vernon Rombley. Die is aangespannen door de advocaten Geert-Jan Knoops en Carry Knoops-Hamburger...
PBC | Paradise FM komt met online kerstzender

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Radiozender Paradise FM lanceert een online radiozender met 24/7 uitsluitend de grootste kersthits ooit gemaakt. Op Paradise FM Christmas Hits hoor je naast Engelstalige kerstmuziek ook...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Premier Pisas uitlandig

Premier Pisas is uitlandig. Tot en met 22 november bevindt hij zich in het buitenland voor medische behandeling. Dat is aan de Staten meegedeeld. Welke behandeling hij precies ondergaat...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Substation Mundo Nobo veroorzaakte vermoedelijk blackout

Het eiland werd gisteren opnieuw geteisterd door een totale stroomuitval. Nutsbedrijf Aqualectra vermoedt dat het substation bij Mundo Mundo het probleem is. Nader onderzoek moet dat duidelijk maken. Zodra...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | MAN en PIN bundelen de krachten

De verkiezingen zijn pas in 2025, maar nu al zijn er bewegingen zichtbaar in politiek Willemstad. Vandaag maken de politieke partijen MAN en PIN bekend dat ze gaan samenwerken....
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Flow schakelt 2G netwerk definitie uit

Vandaag stopt Flow definitief met het 2G netwerk. Dat doet het bedrijf omdat steeds minder mensen 2G gebruiken en al internetten via 3 en 4G. Bovendien zet het telecombedrijf...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Extra beveiligingsmaatregelen na brand recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen

Het CTB en het ministerie komen met extra beveiligingsmaatregelen voor het recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen. Gisteren hebben onbekenden enkele palapa’s in brand gestoken. Volgens ooggetuigen zou de brand zijn uitgebroken nadat...
Curaçao

NTR | Moordzaak hoeft nog niet overnieuw, familie Rombley teleurgesteld

Oscar van Dam Is Vernond Rombley onterecht veroordeeld tot moordenaar? Een onderzoeksteam pleit om de zaak opnieuw te doen, maar het gerechtshof op Curaçao wil eerst meer onderzoek. Familie en...
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao's stayover arrivals close to reach five hundred thousand arrivals

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 466.834 stayover visitor arrivals in the first ten months of 2023, which is an additional 66.257 stayover visitors compared to the...
Sint Maarten

DH | Murder conviction upheld for 'Tan Tan' shooter, sentence reduced to 18 years

PHILIPSBURG--The Joint Court of Justice on Monday upheld the murder conviction of Jose Luis Arrindell Moreno (22), but took two years off his sentence on account of his youth...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezoek Van Huffelen formeel en soms informeel

Kralendijk - Deze week brengt demissionair Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) een bezoek aan Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius. Bonaire is het eerste eiland dat zij bezocht. Er stonden...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Uitgestorven Lora keert terug

Oranjestad – De ‘Amazona barbadens’ - een papegaaiensoort die in de volksmond ‘lora’ heet - is op Aruba uitgestorven. Natuurpark Arikok is via het programma ‘Species Convervation & Reintroduction...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao naar Caribbean Series

CTB: Een kans om zichtbaar te zijn in Amerika Willemstad - Het Curaçao Toeristen Bureau (CTB) heeft samen met de Curaçao Baseball Federation (Febeko) tijdens een persconferentie meer details gegeven...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Aqualectra faalt weer

Opnieuw grote schade door black-out Curaçao Willemstad - Héél Curaçao zat dinsdagmiddag en een groot deel van de avond zonder stroom: opnieuw een black-out, nadat dit in juni dit jaar...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | FKP met de billen bloot

In vier moties ook regering gevraagd om actie Willemstad - In de openbare Statenvergadering over de FKP zijn deze week vijf moties ingediend, waarvan er vier met algemene stemmen zijn...
Algemeen nieuws

RD | Hof Curaçao: NFI-onderzoek naar lengte veroordeelde in moordzaak

Oscar van Dam | Reformatorisch Dagblad WILLEMSTAD (ANP) - Het hof op Curaçao heeft dinsdag bepaald dat het Nederlands Forensisch Instituut (NFI) onafhankelijk onderzoek moet doen naar de lichaamslengte van...
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Bijna 100 accounts aangemaakt in Curaçaose gokvergunningen portal

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Vanaf 15 november kunnen gokbedrijven een vergunning aanvragen onder de nieuwe gokwet van Curaçao. In de afgelopen twee weken hebben bijna 100 gokbedrijven een account aangemaakt...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Blackout door kortsluiting in hoofdkabel

De oorzaak van de blackout is bekend. Volgens Aqualectra was er een kortsluiting in een van de hoofdkabels. De storing ontstond bij de kabel die de stroom tussen de...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Half miljoen olievatten niet betaald, schip leeg huiswaarts

De partij die een half miljoen vaten olie in de tanks van Bullenbaai op een veiling had gekocht, heeft niet betaald. Het schip de Everest vertrok zonder lading, meldt...
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Curaçao verwelkomt bijna 500.000 zonaanbidders

Bijna een half miljoen zonaanbidders heeft Curaçao tot en met oktober van dit jaar bezocht. Het eiland heeft voor het eerst in één jaar tijd zoveel toeristen mogen verwelkomen....
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betaalmethode Sentoo

De Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betalingsmethode Sentoo. Via QR-codes kunnen belastingplichtigen hun betalingen doen, wat sneller werkt en nauwkeuriger is dan het systeem dat nu wordt gebruikt. De dienst...
Curaçao

PBC | Vanmiddag uitspraak of moordzaak Vernon Rombley herzien gaat worden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanmiddag om half twee bepaalt de rechtbank in Willemstad of de moordzaak Rombley herzien gaat worden. Advocaten Geert-Jan Knoops en Carry Knoops-Hamburger hebben een herzieningsverzoek ingediend...
Curaçao

PBC | Aqualectra bevestigt eilandbrede stroomstoring op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao is vandaag onverwacht getroffen door een eilandbrede stroomstoring. Enkele minuten voor drie uur bevestigde het lokale nutsbedrijf Aqualectra dat er sprake is van een complete...
Curaçao

PBC | 'Ideal' betaalsysteem op Curaçao heet 'Sentoo' en maakt stappen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sentoo, het lokale fintech-bedrijf op Curaçao dat in 2016 werd opgericht, zet belangrijke stappen in de ontwikkeling van online betaaldiensten. Zij voegt dit jaar nog de...
Curaçao

PBC | Miss Curaçao 2023 Kim Rossen strijdt voor Miss Universe titel in El Salvador

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Komende zaterdag, 18 november is een spannende dag voor Curaçao. De 26-jarige Kim Rossen, bekroond als Miss Curaçao 2023, neemt deel aan de prestigieuze Miss Universe...
Curaçao

PBC | Inventarisatie van verzorgingstehuizen voor ouderen in 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Begin 2024 vindt er een inventarisatie plaats van verzorgingstehuizen voor ouderen. Dat meldt de Raad voor Ouderenbeleid. Momenteel zijn er op Curaçao ongeveer 35 verzorgingstehuizen. De...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Zoveelste blackout in een jaar

Het eiland ligt sinds twee uur vanmiddag plat. Alle productie-eenheden van nutsbedrijf Aqualectra liggen eruit. De oorzaak van de storing is nog in onderzoek. Wel wordt de distributie in het...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Oud-politicus Winston Lourens overleden

Oud-politicus en radiopersoonlijkheid Winston Lourens is in het weekeinde overleden. Hij was 82 jaar. Lourens werkte eerst in het onderwijs voordat hij verschillende politieke functies bekleedde. Hij was vanaf 1979...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 2 jongeren uit JJIC vermist

De politie is op zoek naar twee jongeren die uit jeugdinrichting JJIC zijn ontsnapt. Het gaat om de 16-jarige Urvelina Rafael en Joheidienne Floranus. Beiden vertrokken uit de inrichting...
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Parlement neemt moties aan voor betere positie FKP

De oproep van FKP-directeur Con was niet aan dovemansoren gericht. Het kabinet moet ervoor zorgen dat de 19 miljoen die bij Giro vastzit, los komt. Daarmee kan de stichting...
Curaçao

CC | Curacao is gearing up for a record-breaking winter 2023/24 season

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao Airport Partners N.V. (CAP), is pleased to share that the passenger traffic outlook for winter 2023/2024 is positive. CAP has been adamant in securing the retention...
Gezondheid

DH | SMMC resumes operations after brief employee unrest

PHILIPSBURG--St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has resumed its operations after a temporary disruption on Monday caused by employee unrest.     Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA...
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Politieke kleur mag er niet toe doen'

Cecilia wil besturen vanuit inhoud in plaats van partij-ideologie Kralendijk - Anjelica Cicilia heeft het prima voor elkaar in Nederland. Ze is directeur Acquisition & Development bij Achmea Real Estate...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezettingsgraad hotels Aruba lager

Oranjestad - Hotels melden dat de inkomsten van hotelkamers (RevPar) zijn gestegen. De bezettingsgraad is echter lager. Ceo Tisa LaSorte van Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (Ahata) heeft dat...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Global mikt op mei 2024

Willemstad - Global Oil Management Group (GOMG), gevestigd in een deel van de Isla-raffinaderij, streeft ernaar om in mei 2024 te beginnen met de productie van asfalt voor export...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Bijna half miljoen toeristen'

Meeste bezoekers uit Nederland, VS, Colombia, Brazilië en Canada Willemstad - De verblijfstoeristen naderen de 500.000, zo maakt toeristenbureau CTB bekend, om precies te zijn 466.834 overnachtingen in de eerste...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Discriminatie onacceptabel'

Mercelina reageert op pleidooi Land in cassatieberoep Willemstad - De pleidooien die zowel namens de Landen Curaçao en Aruba en namens de eisende partijen, waaronder de organisaties Fundacion Orguyo Aruba...
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Vanaf vandaag al stemmen voor Tweede Kamerverkiezingen

Officieel zijn de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen pas over anderhalve week, op 22 november, maar op Curaçao kun je vanaf vandaag al stemmen, bij de Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Scharloo. Voorwaarde is...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, November 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 13 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Bouw en vastgoedsector

DolfijnFM | Werkzaamheden gestart aan Weg naar Westpunt vanaf Wiri-rotonde

De wegverbeteringen aan de Weg naar Westpunt zijn begonnen. Het ministerie van Verkeer zegt dat de weg vanaf de Wiri-rotonde wordt aangepakt. De werkzaamheden zijn onderdeel van het ‘Life...
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Landmacht oefent met drones op Curaçao

De Nederlandse Landmacht heeft twee weken lang geoefend met drones. Met de drones kunnen militairen vanuit de lucht foto’s en video’s maken, wat helpt bij het opsporen van mensen...
Aruba

DolfijnFM | Beatrix hoopt op dezelfde liefde van Amalia voor Caribische eilanden

Prinses Beatrix hoopt dat kleindochter prinses Amalia dezelfde liefde ontwikkelt voor de Caribische eilanden als zijzelf. De 85-jarige Beatrix deelde haar ervaringen aan het einde van haar reis naar...
Gezondheid

PBC | Medellín promoot medische faciliteiten bij belangstellenden Curaçao en Aruba

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD- De Colombiaanse stad Medellín, bijzonder populair onder reizigers van de ABC eilanden, heeft zichzelf tussen 23 en 27 oktober op zowel Curaçao als op Aruba nog eens...
Aruba

PBC | BoerBurgerBeweging BBB heeft haar Caribische Chapter in het Papiaments

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De BoerBurgerBeweging BBB heeft de Caribische Chapter van haar verkiezingsprogramma ook in het Papiaments uitgebracht: Masha BBBon tur dia. In dit programma wordt speciale aandacht besteed...
Aruba

PBC | Nieuwe rijkswet beperkt Nederlandse overheersing in rijksministerraad

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Een historische verandering in het Statuut van het Koninkrijk is stilletjes doorgevoerd, waardoor Nederland vanaf 1 januari 2024 niet langer zijn meerderheid in de Rijksministerraad...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Olieschip Everest vertrekt leeg weer van Curaçao

Ken je dat verhaal van dat olieschip dat die half miljoen vaten fuel olie kwam ophalen op Curaçao? Die is leeg weer vertrokken, heeft de Vigilante vastgelegd. De vaten...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Mannen met vuurwapen aangehouden in Scharloo

In de nacht van vrijdag op zaterdag hebben de politie en vrijwilligerskorps een bezoekje gebracht aan Scharloo, in het kader van de openbare orde. In de wijk zijn meestal...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vrouw (48) overleden na ongeluk op Banda'bou

Bij een auto-ongeluk op Banda’bou is een vrouw van 48 om het leven gekomen. Zaterdagochtend vroeg vond de frontale aanleiding plaats op de Kaya Popo Rojer tussen Santa Cruz...
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | "Samenleving kan kosten van CMC niet dragen"

Het CMC is een mooi ziekenhuis, maar de samenleving kan de kosten ervan simpelweg niet dragen. Dat stelt oud-Gezondheidsinspecteur Jan Huurman in een memo. Afgelopen week werd bekend dat...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao Clean Up maakt Klein Curaçao schoon

Het is al even geleden, maar nu pas bekendgemaakt: vorige week zaterdag hebben ruim 60 vrijwilligers Klein-Curaçao schoongemaakt, tijdens een schoonmaakactie van de Curaçao Clean Up. De focus lag...
Sint Maarten

DH | Passengers of vehicle escape after nose dive into Simpson Bay Lagoon

Police are investigating what caused the “peculiar accident” SIMPSON BAY--Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received a distress call early Friday morning about a vehicle submerged in the...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Ramsargebied breidt uit

Oranjestad - Het Spaans Lagoen en vier saliña’s worden toegevoegd aan het beschermd gebied onder het internationale Verdrag van Ramsar. Het gaat om Western Wetlands, Westpunt, de zuidkust en...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Gi-Ro dwarsboomt FKP

Stichting kan niet bij 19 miljoen gulden voor sociale woningbouw Willemstad - Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) is dan weliswaar dé instelling die invulling geeft aan het sociale huisvestingsbeleid, maar het...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Paneldiscussie over beroep van de toekomst

Willemstad - Tijdens de Studie- en Beroepenmarkt zal dit jaar een paneldiscussie gehouden worden over het beroep van de toekomst. Op de Facebookpagina komen al enkele personen aan het...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Kippenfarm overschrijdt normen niet

Minder stank gemeten door eNoses Willemstad - Kippenfarm J&M Egg’s Farm Moderno, gelegen ten oosten van Sun Valley en Sunset Heights, overschrijdt geen grenzen meer op het gebied van schadelijke...
