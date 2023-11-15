Telegraaf | Biden tegen Netanyahu: twee-statenoplossing enige antwoord, bezetting Gaza vergissing

Times of Malta | A revolutionary platform that marks a turning point

in Curaçao’s jurisdictional landscape – by Javier Silvania

I am delighted to be here in Malta for SiGMA’s record-breaking flagship event. Over the coming days myself and the Curaçao team will be celebrating the remarkable success of the new GCB Portal, a revolutionary platform that marks a turning point in Curaçao’s jurisdictional landscape.

The online portal is available at portal.gamingcontrolcuracao.org.

This portal, which opened for account registration on November 1st and will start accepting applications on November 15 has already made a significant impact. In under two weeks, nearly 100 companies have created accounts with the regulator. Although Curaçao is one of the oldest gambling jurisdictions, this is in effect a rebirth and we have certainly hit the ground running. Things are moving very quickly, and I encourage all Curacao operators and stakeholders to do the same. Our team will be at booth 1068 for the entirety of the show, ready to provide information and answer any questions.

I firmly believe that Curacao’s evolution is good for the entire industry. In an era defined by digital connectivity and borderless online gaming, it is imperative to uphold consistent standards that transcend geographical boundaries. Curacao recognizes the need to align its regulations with international standards, codes of conduct, and industry best practices.

We remain steadfast in our unwavering commitment to cooperation and fostering close relationships with our global counterparts. By collaborating with and alongside other jurisdictions, we cultivate a harmonized environment and ensure a level playing field for operators and suppliers, all while safeguarding the interests of players and improving and preserving the integrity of the gaming industry as a whole.

It is a pivotal time as Curacao shifts from being a mere hub for offshore gambling companies to a jurisdiction of repute and for the first time a country that truly reaps the rewards of its own gambling industry. This momentous occasion signifies a significant shift in the fortunes of the economy.

For the first time, we are poised to grant direct licenses to operators while centralizing control under the watchful eye of the regulator. It marks the beginning of substantial funds flowing into our government’s coffers, rather than the private sector and is a milestone that heralds a bright future filled with opportunities for employment, training, and tangible benefits for the nation.

Bron: Times of Malta

