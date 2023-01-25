25.8 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 25 januari 2023
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 25 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Politie arresteert verdachte in diefstalzaak brandweer

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie heeft gisterochtend een man gearresteerd die mogelijk betrokken was bij de diefstal van zwaar materieel bij de brandweer van Barber. Mogelijk heeft...
0
Nu.cw | ‘Pilaar van Curaçao’ voor Jachmin Pinedo

Jachmin Pinedo heeft de ‘Premio Pilar di Kòrsou’ oftewel de ‘Pilaarprijs van Curaçao’ ontvangen. De directeur van Radio Direct en Tv-13 ontving de prijs voor haar inzet...
3

Nu.cw | 34-jarige Curaçaoënaar opgepakt in zaak Peter R. de Vries

De nieuwe verdachte in de zaak Peter R. de Vries is een man van Curaçaose afkomst, die in Tilburg woont. De man heeft eerder al een overval...
3

Nu.cw | Studie én voetbal bij Centro Juve

In samenwerking met Bright Minds learning center, gaat voetbalclub Centro Juve aandacht besteden aan scholing naast het voetballen. De club vindt scholing belangrijk, ook naast een druk...
1

PBC | Kamer debatteert met Rutte over de slavernijexcuses

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – In De Tweede Kamer is het debat begonnen over de excuses die premier Rutte in december, namens de Nederlandse regering, heeft aangeboden voor...
1
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Nieuwe reacties

