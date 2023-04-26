30 C
Willemstad
donderdag 27 april 2023
Opinie | We weten het niet

David Davidson • Journalist Follow The Money Het is niet de bedoeling en zelfs ongepast om een onderwerp waar je zelf stukken over schrijft groot te noemen. Maar...
PBC | Nuto Wawoe’s uitlevering aan Curaçao wordt pas twee mei behandeld in Santa Domingo

Persbureau Curacao SANTO DOMINGO – NLS-kopstuk Urvin Laurence Wawoe, alias Nuto moet nog tot drie mei wachten voordat de rechtbank van Santa Domingo uitspraak doet over zijn uitlevering...
PBC | Politie Curaçao arresteert tweede verdachte in moordzaak van rapper Boechi

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose politie heeft gistermiddag een tweede arrestatie verricht in de moordzaak op rapper Boechi. De aanhouding vond plaats op de Mexicoweg rond half...
PBC | Centrale Bank kiest makers bankbiljetten en munten nieuwe Caribische Gulden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Crane Currency en Royal Canadian Mint gaan de nieuwe bankbiljetten maken en munten slaan van de Caribische gulden. Dat maakt de Centrale Bank van...
FTM | Curaçao: grote zorgen over ‘Russische’ gokbedrijven op sanctielijst

David Davidson | Follow The Money De Curaçaose overheid zit in haar maag met online gokbedrijven die op het eiland zijn geregistreerd en waarvan de eigenaren banden met...
NTR | Willem-Alexander praat over Caribische eilanden en zijn rol als koning

John Samson Koning Willem-Alexander viert tien jaar koningschap. In zijn podcast ‘Door de ogen van de koning’, praat hij met presentator Edwin Evers onder andere over de Caribische...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Extra | Journaal 26 april 2023
ParadiseFM | Identiteit omgekomen visser bekend

