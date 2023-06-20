31 C
Willemstad
woensdag 21 juni 2023
CN | FTM: Nederland internationaal bekritiseerd om illegale online casino’s op Curaçao

Frank op de Woerd | CasinoNieuws.nl Volgens Follow the Money wordt Nederland internationaal bekritiseerd om de vele online casino’s die opereren vanuit Curaçao. Vooral 1xBet speelt middels haar...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Extra | Journaal 21 juni 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
ParadiseFM | Werkloosheid op Curacao in 2022 duidelijk gedaald

Volgens onderzoek van het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek is de werkloosheid op Curacao aan het dalen. Dat blijkt uit een arbeidskrachtenonderzoek dat tussen eind vorig jaar...
ParadiseFM | ‘Bret vormt geen gevaar voor ABC-eilanden’

De Meteorologische Dienst van Curaçao schat de kans dat tropische storm Bret voor overlast op Curaçao zal zorgen, met de dag lager in. Vandaag heeft de Meteo...
NTR | OM Aruba wil forse straffen bij zwendel met vaccinatiebewijzen

Melissa Stamper Tussen maart tot december 2021 vervalsten drie oud-ambtenaren van Directie Volksgezondheid (DVG) volgens het Openbaar Ministerie ministens zestig vaccinatiebewijzen. Het drietal zou met de zwendel bijna...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

